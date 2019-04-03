ROBBINSVILLE — As expected, the executive committee of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association approved Wednesday new rules governing full contact during the high school football preseason and regular season.
The executive committee, to great fanfare, had approved the new rules on first reading in February. The NJSIAA, which governs most high school sports in the state, defines full contact as tackling to the ground.
The new rules will take effect immediately and do the following:
- Limits teams to 15 minutes of full contact per week during the regular season. That’s down from the 90 minutes currently allowed.
- Limits teams to six hours of full contact a week during the preseason. Scrimmages would count as one hour. There was no limit on full contact in the preseason last year.
- Leaves in place the existing ban on full contact in the spring and summer.
- The amount of contact is less than mandates or recommendations by the NFL, NCAA, Ivy League, USA Football, Pop Warner or any other football jurisdiction, the NJSIAA said.
As with nearly all NJSIAA rules and regulations, teams are expected to voluntarily follow the new regulations. The NJSIAA has not specified a penalty for a team that broke the new rules but said one could be developed in the future.
The NJSIAA developed the new rules in conjunction with the Practice like Pros organization, which was founded in 2013 and is dedicated to reducing needless injuries in high school football. Super Bowl winning coaches Mike Ditka and Dick Vermeil have endorsed Practice like Pros. The organization says 58 percent of high school football injuries nationally occur during practice, compared with just 4 percent in the NFL.
