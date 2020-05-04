052419_spt_vinelandbaseball 19

The NJSIAA announced Monday the cancellation of the spring sports season.

“Following today’s announcement by Governor Murphy, the NJSIAA has officially canceled New Jersey’s 2020 high school spring sports season,'' according to a statement from the association. "This decision was not made lightly and we are disappointed for the thousands of New Jersey student-athletes who will be unable to compete this spring. While we remained hopeful to the end, and left open every possibility, competition simply is not feasible given the circumstances.

The NJSIAA will continue developing plans for the potential restarting of scholastic sports during the fall season, according to the statement. 

