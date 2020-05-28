ROBBINSVILLE — The NJSIAA has established the COVID-19 Sports Advisory Task Force, a group of athletic directors from across the state who will consider a wide range of sports-specific proposals and recommendations with a focus on implementing, executing and enforcing potential modifications.
Last week, the association announced the formation of a COVID-19 Medical Advisory Task Force, which will identify and implement both general and sports-specific modifications.
These two task forces will work independently, but communicate regularly and provide ongoing counsel to each other, according to a statement from the association.
Both groups will make recommendations to NJSIAA leadership, which will then work within governmental and NFHS (National Federation of High School Sport) guidelines to manage the safe return of high school sports in New Jersey.
The NJSIAA governs most New Jersey high school sports. High school sports have not been played in New Jersey since March 11. The virus caused the cancellation of what was left of the winter season and all of the spring season.
