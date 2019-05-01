ROBBINSVILLE — The NJSIAA Executive Committee approved changes to the state football playoff format during its meeting this morning.
The proposal eliminates point spreads from power ratings and redoes the seeding process.
The changes passed the committee on first reading by a margin of 35-2 with one abstention. A second reading of the changes is scheduled for the committee's June meeting.
This is a developing story check backs for updates.
