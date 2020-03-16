041819_spt_mainlandglax

If New Jersey high schools reopen, the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association plans to do everything it can to ensure there’s a spring sports season that includes state championships.

“The NJSIAA remains committed to providing student-athletes as many opportunities as possible,” the organization said in a statement Monday night. “If we cannot accommodate the traditional postseason tournament structure, we will look at other options and other opportunities.”

Gov. Phil Murphy on Monday ordered all New Jersey schools closed as of Wednesday for the foreseeable future because of the COVID-19 virus. Most schools had already closed on their own.

The NJSIAA statement answered some frequently asked questions of the high school sports spring season. The NJSIAA governs most New Jersey high school sports.

The NJSIAA noted that events are changing rapidly, and it would continue to update the status of the spring sports season with input from the federal government, the Centers for Disease Control, the governor, the state Department of Health and the state Department of Education.

Monday’s statement emphasized the following points:

· No scrimmages, practices or games can be held during the state-wide school shutdown. “This is a mandatory, no-contact period for all coaches and student-athletes,” the NJSIAA said.

· Parents and student-athletes cannot organize their own practices while schools are closed.

· School facilities cannot be used for practices, scrimmages or games.

· If spring sports resume, the NJSIAA will alter its rule that requires athletes to participate in six practices with one day of rest before competing in an interscholastic competition of strenuous sport. That rule will be modified to allow a scrimmage to count as a day of practice. So, a baseball team could have five days of practice, a scrimmage, a day of rest and then play in a regular season game. Boys and girls golf are considered nonstrenuous sports and can begin play immediately after spring sports resume.

· Any student-athlete who is subject to the 30-day transfer rule will be eligible to participate 30 days after what would have been the start of the regular season — March 25 for boys and girls lacrosse and April 1 for all other spring sports. Participation is day 31 from each of these dates regardless of when the first regular season game is played.

