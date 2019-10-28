The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association released its high school girls volleyball state tournament pairings Monday.
The brackets do not become official until noon Tuesday.
Play-in matches held Wednesday through Saturday will determine the empty slots in each of the five groups.
The first round is scheduled to get underway Nov. 4.
Southern Regional earned the fourth seed in the state Group IV bracket. The Rams (29-3) will host a first-round match against an opponent to be determined after the play-in matches are complete.
Cedar Creek (17-5) grabbed the eighth-seed in Group II.
The Pirates will host the 25th-seeded Science Park in the first round Monday. This will be the first time Cedar Creek hosts a playoff match in program history.
Also in Group II, Pinelands Regional (17-9) grabbed the seventh seed and will host 26th-seeded Voorhees.
Oakcrest (13-5), the 10th seed, will host 23rd-seeded Cinnaminson.
Pleasantville (17-5) earned the 16th seed and will host 17th-seeded Hanover Park.
Absegami (19-2) earned the 10th seed in Group III. The Braves will host 23rd-seeded Nutley.
In Group IV, ACIT (16-6) is the 25th seed and will play at eighth-seeded Hunterdon Central.
State group finals will be played at William Paterson University on Nov. 16 in Paterson.
