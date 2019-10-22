The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association released its parings for the 2019 boys and girls soccer sectional tournaments Monday.
The Ocean City High School girls soccer team earned the top seed in the South Jersey Group III bracket. The Red Raiders (18-1), ranked fifth in The Press Elite 11, will host 16th-seeded Timber Creek.
Last week, Ocean City won the Cape-Atlantic League championship.
The girls first-round games must be played by Monday.
St. Augustine Prep grabbed the top seed in the S.J. Non-Public A bracket. The Hermits (15-5), ranked third in The Elite 11, earned a first-round bye. St. Augustine will host the winner of eighth-seeded Camden Catholic and ninth-seeded Donovan Catholic in the quarterfinals in a game to be played by Nov. 1.
The rest of the boys first-round games must be played by Tuesday.
In the other girls brackets, Mainland Regional grabbed the third seed in S.J. Group III. The Mustangs (11-5) will host 14th-seeded Seneca in the opening round.
Our Lady of Mercy Academy earned the third seed in S.J. Non-Public B. The Villagers (14-3-1) will host 14th-seeded St. Joseph. Millville, ranked sixth in The Elite 11, grabbed the fifth seed in S.J. Group IV. The Thunderbolts (15-2) host 12th-seeded Kingsway in the opening round.
In the other boys brackets, Oakcrest grabbed the second seed in S.J. Group II. The Falcons (14-2-1), ranked sixth in The Elite 11, host 15th-seeded Haddon Heights. Egg Harbor Township (15-3), ranked seventh in The Elite 11, earned the second seed in S.J. Group IV. The Eagles host 15th-seeded Lenape.
Last week, the Falcons won the CAL championship.
Mainland earned the third seed in S.J. Group III. The Mustangs (12-4) host 14th-seeded Timber Creek in the opening round. Wildwood Catholic grabbed the fourth seed in S.J. Non-Public B. The Crusaders (10-7) host 13th-seeded Immaculata.
The rest of the boys and girls pairings are listed below:
Girls sectionals (games to be played by Monday)
S.J. Group I
(12) Wildwood at (5) Pitman
(11) Woodbury at (6) Buena
(15) Cape May Tech at (2) Woodstown
S.J. Group II
(9) Sterling at (8) Cedar Creek
(12) Barnegat at (5) Pinelands
(13) Middle Twp. at (4) Delran
(15) Oakcrest at (2) Cinnaminson
S.J. Group III
(16) Timber Creek at (1) Ocean City
(14) Seneca at (3) Mainland
(11) Lacey Twp. at (6) Triton
(10) Hammonton at (7) Absegami
S.J. Group IV
(9) Lenape at (8) Egg Harbor Twp.
(12) Kingsway at (5) Millville
(13) Southern at (4) Shawnee
S.J. Non-Public B
(9) Gloucester Catholic at (8) Holy Spirit
(14) St. Joseph at (3) Our Lady of Mercy
(11) Wildwood Catholic at (6) Wardlaw-Hartridge
Boys sectionals (games to be played by Tuesday)
S.J. Group I
(14) Buena at (3) Glassboro
(15) Cape May Tech at (2) Haddon Twp.
S.J. Group II
(16) Cedar Creek at (1) Delran
(9) Middle Twp. at (8) Pleasantville
(14) Lower Cape May at (3) Manasquan
(10) Sterling at (7) Barnegat
(15) Haddon Heights at (2) Oakcrest
S.J. Group III
(9) Ocean City at (8) Lacey Twp.
(12) Absegami at (5) Toms River South
(13) Hammonton at (4) Cherry Hill West
(14) Timber Creek at (3) Mainland
(11) Seneca at (6) Pinelands
(10) Cumberland at (7) Toms River East
S.J. Group IV
(11) Williamstown at (5) Southern
(14) ACIT at (3) Kingsway
(10) Millville at (7) Shawnee
(15) Lenape at (2) Egg Harbor Twp.
S.J. Non-Public A
(1) St. Augustine Prep (first-round bye)
S.J. Non-Public B
(12) Holy Spirit at (5) Rutgers Prep
(13) Immaculata at (4) Wildwood Catholic
