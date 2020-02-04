The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association released its pairings for the wrestling sectional tournaments Tuesday.
St. Augustine earned the top seed in the South Jersey Non-Public A bracket. The Hermits, ranked third in The Press Elite 11, received a first-round bye and will host the winner of fifth-seeded St. John Vianney and fourth-seeded Paul VI in a semifinal Feb. 12.
Lacey Township grabbed the top seed in the South Jersey Group III bracket. The Lions will host eighth-seeded Lakewood Feb. 10.
Southern Regional, No. 4 in The Elite 11, earned the third seed in the S.J. Group IV bracket and will host sixth-seeded Washington Township. The Rams are the defending sectional and stage Group V champions.
The brackets become official Wednesday.
Lower Cape May Regional grabbed the third seed in the S.J. Group II bracket. The Caper Tigers will host Cape-Atlantic League National Conference rival and sixth-seed Oakcrest in the first round Monday.
Buena Regional earned the third seed in S.J. Group I. The Chiefs will host sixth-seeded Schalick in the opening round Monday.
In S.J. Group IV, Hammonton grabbed the seventh seed and will play at second-seeded Highland Regional, which is ranked 11th in The Elite 11.
S.J. Group I
(8) Gloucester City at (1) Woodstown
(5) Pennsville at (4) Pitman
(6) Schalick at (3) Buena
(7) Audubon at (2) Paulsboro
S.J Group II
(8) Clayton at (1) West Deptford
(5) Sterling at (4) Collingswood
(6) Oakcrest at (3) Lower Cape May
(7) Barnegat at (2) Haddonfield
S.J. Group III
(8) Lakewood at (1) Lacey Twp.
(5) Ocean City at (4) Seneca
(6) Jackson Liberty at (3) Absegami
(7) Gateway at (2) Delsea
S.J. Group IV
(8) Cherry Hill West at (1) Kingsway
(5) Toms River East at (4) Clearview
(6) Moorestown at (3) Central
(7) Hammonton at (2) Highland
S.J. Group IV
(8) Lenape at (1) Howell
(5) Cherokee at (4) Williamstown
(6) Washington Twp. at (3) Southern
(7) Eastern at (2) Toms River North
S.J. Non-Public A
(1) St. Augustine Prep (bye)
(5) St. John Vianney at (4) Paul VI
(6) St. Joseph (Metuchen) at (3) Red Bank Catholic
(7) Notre Dame at (2) Christian Brothers Academy
S.J. Non-Public B
(1) Camden Catholic (bye)
(5) St. Rose at (4) St. Joseph
(3) Holy Spirit at (2) Donovan Catholic
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.