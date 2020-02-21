The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association announced its seedings for the high school wrestling district tournaments, which will take place Saturday at different venues around the state.
District 29, which features wrestlers from Southern Regional, Pinelands Regional, Holy Spirit, Barnegat and Buena Regional, takes place at 10 a.m. at Southern.
Pinelands' Mason Livio (106), Southern's Jayson Scerbo (120), Matt Brielmeier (126), Eddie Hummel (132), Robert Woodcock (160) and JT Cornelius (285), Buena's Cael Aretz (145) and Sammy Drogo (170) and Barnegat's Stephen Jennings (195) each earned the top-seed.
District 30 is scheduled to start 10 a.m. at Delsea Regional. Along with the Crusaders, Press-area wrestlers from Oakcrest, Atlantic City, Egg Harbor Township and Lower Cape May will compete for the district title.
The Falcons' Hunter Horsey (113) and Frank Gabriel (132), the Caper Tigers' Wesley Tosto (126), Connor Eckel (182) and Marcus Hebron, (195) all earned the No. 1 seed.
St. Augustine Prep, Millville, Cedar Creek, Middle Township, Mainland Regional and Vineland wrestlers will compete in District 31, which starts 10 a.m. at Williamstown.
The Hermits' D`Amani Almodovar (106), Brock Zurawski (132), Alex Marshall (160) and Mike Misita (195) each grabbed the top-seed.
Hammonton, Absegami, Ocean City, St. Joseph and Cumberland wrestlers will compete for District 32 title. That is scheduled to start 10 a.m. at Absegami.
The Braves' Quinn McLaughlin (160) and Mikal Taylor (195), the Red Raiders' Nick Sannino (285) and the Wildcats' Alexi Giordano (170) each earned the top-seed at District 32.
Lacey Township is the only Press-area school to wrestle in District 26, which begins 10 a.m. at Rowan College of South Jersey (Gloucester Campus). The Lions' Jackson Brandt (170) and Vincent Ceglie (220) each earned the top seed.
The top three wrestlers in each weight class qualify for the regional tournament. Lacey will wrestle in Region 7 while the other Press-area schools will wrestle in Region 8.
Here are the rest of the seedings for the Press-are wrestlers:
DISTRICT 26
10 a.m. at Rowan College of South Jersey (Gloucester Campus)
Lacey Township is the only area school competing (seeds in parentheses).
106 pounds: Mason Heck (4); 113: Jordan Lavelle (9); 120: Andre Ferrauiolo (5); 126: Vinny Fantasia (8); 132: Colin Rolak (2); 138: Tyler Santana (10); 145: Justin Cilento (10); 160: Matt Coon (6); 170: Jackson Brandt (1); 195: Gerard O'Connor (2); 220: Vincent Ceglie (1); 285: John Stevens (7).
DISTRICT 29
10 a.m. at Southern Reg.
106 pounds
1: Mason Livio, Pinelands Reg; 2: Gavin Paolone, Holy Spirit; 3: Dante Powell, Barnegat; 4: Conor Collins, Southern Reg.; 8: Ralph Carugno, Buena Reg.
113 pounds
4: Pat Iacoves, Southern Reg.; 5: Nate Johnson, Buena Reg.; 7: Jorge Ramos, Barnegat; 8: Mark Siino, Pinelands, Reg.
120 pounds
1: Jayson Scerbo, Southern Reg.; 3: Andrew Johnson, Buena Reg.; 7: Joseph Sucharski, Holy Spirit
126 pounds
1: Matt Brielmeier, Southern Reg.; 5: Austin Richert, Buena Reg.; 6: Christian Baccigalupi, Barnegat; 7: Thomas Rosetti, Pinelands; 8: Antonio Patsaros, Holy Spirit
132 pounds
2: Travis Brown, Pinelands Reg.; 3: Michael DiPianta, Barnegat; 5: Nate Bischoff, Southern Reg.; 7: Kevin Mason, Holy Spirit; 9: Brodrick Murphy, Buena Reg.
138 pounds
1: Eddie Hummel, Southern Reg.; 2: Ken Sherman, Holy Spirit; 5: Mark Cimino, Buena Reg.; 8: Joseph DiFrancesco, Barnegat; 9: Joel Mott, Pinelands
145 pounds
1: Cael Aretz, Buena Reg.; 3: Kolin Driscoll, Holy Spirit; 4: Kevin Fazio, Barnegat; 6: Leighton Fessman, Southern Reg.; 9: Thomas Exel, Pinelands Reg.
152 pounds
2: Cole Velardi, Southern Reg.; 3: Danny DiGiovacchino, Buena Reg.; 4: James Circle, Barnegat; 5: Patrick Newman, Holy Spirit; 6: Gavin Wagner, Pinelands Reg.
160 pounds
1: Robert Woodcock, Southern; 2: Gavin Stewart, Pinelands Reg.; 6: Nick Wiker, Buena; 7: Matthew Giarratano, Barnegat; 8: Johnny Flammer, Holy Spirit
170 pounds
1: Sammy Drogo, Buena Reg.; 4: Mason Bayer, Barnegat; 5: Robert McDevitt, Holy Spirit; 7: Colin Boero, Southern Reg.; 9: Dylan Servis, Pinelands Reg.
182 pounds
1: Ben LoParo, Southern Reg.l 2: Luke Maxwell, Buena Reg.; 3: Rashidi Alleyne, Barnegat
195 pounds
1: Stephen Jennings, Barnegat; 4: JaShon Teller, Holy Spirit
220 pounds
2: Tony Thompson, Buena Reg.; 5: Gabe Murray, Southern Reg.; 6: Phillip Doctuer, Holy Spirit
285 pounds
1: JT Cornelius, Southern Reg.; 2: Griffin Jackstadt, Barnegat; 3: Kurt Driscoll, Holy Spirit; 4: Avery Maski, Pinelands Reg.
DISTRICT 30
10 a.m. at Delsea Reg.
106 pounds
2: Hogan Horsey, Oakcrest; 5: Chase Calhoun, Atlantic City; 6: Antonio Delano, Egg Harbor Twp.
113 pounds
1: Hunter Horsey, Oakcrest; 2: Sean Dever, Egg Harbor Twp.; 6: Christian Douglas, Lower Cape May Reg.
120 pounds
2: Hayden Horsey, Oakcrest; 4: Devon Bohn, Lower Cape May Reg.; 6: Vincent Faldetta, Egg Harbor Twp.; 7: Jadah Butler, Atlantic City
126 pounds
1: Wesley Tosto, Lower Cape May Reg.; 2: David Flippen, Oakcrest; 4: Nicholas Faldetta, Egg Harbor Twp.; 10: Kyle Graybill, Atlantic City
132 pounds
1: Frank Gabriel, Oakcrest; 4: Michael Castellano, Lower Cape May Reg.; 5: Hector Reyes, Egg Harbor Twp.
138 pounds
2: David Tosto, Lower Cape May Reg.; 4: Paul Rivera, Oakcrest; 6: Michael Brito, Egg Harbor Twp.
145 pounds
3: Jack Schiavo, Egg Harbor Twp.; 4: Cameron Leslie, Lower Cape May Reg.; 5: Jurdain Hendricks, Oakcrest
152 pounds
3: Joshua Mensah, Oakcrest; 6: Christian Campanaro, Lower Cape May Reg.; 8: James Tucker, Egg Harbor Twp.
160 pounds
2: Braydon Castillo, Lower Cape May Reg.; 4: Kevin Adams, Egg Harbor Twp.; 5: Mason Horsey, Oakcrest
170 pounds
4: Jonas Lumbruno, Lower Cape May Reg.; 5: Michel St. Juste, Atlantic City; 6: Micah Bird, Egg Harbor Twp.; 8: Jason Hearn, Oakcrest
182 pounds
1: Connor Eckel, Lower Cape May Reg.; 6: Zymire Newman, Oakcrest; 7: Fidel Johnson, Atlantic City; 8: Matthew Marshall, Egg Harbor Twp.
195 pounds
1: Marcus Hebron, Lower Cape May Reg.; 6: James Curtis, Oakcrest; 7: Andrew Dawson, Egg Harbor Twp.; 8: Jalin Perez, Atlantic City
220 pounds
2: Sean Connelly, Lower Cape May Reg.; 4: Amir Cherry, Oakcrest; 7: Matthew Mansour, Egg Harbor Twp.
285 pounds
3: Matthew Craig, Lower Cape May Reg.; 5: Juan Carlos Delgado Lopez, Egg Harbor Twp.; 7: Francisco Velazquez, Oakcrest
DISTRICT 31
10 a.m. at Williamstown
106 pounds
1: D`Amani Almodovar, St. Augustine Prep; 2: Gabe Baldosaro, Vineland; 6: John Hagaman, Cedar Creek; 7: Andrew Nelson, Middle Twp.
113 pounds
2: Jake Slotnick, St. Augustine Prep; 3: Matt Clemens, Millville; 5: Thomas Prychka, Cedar Creek; 6: Matthew Sgrignioli, Middle Twp.
120 pounds
3: Ryan DeFoney, St. Augustine Prep; 4: Adrien Laboy, Middle Twp.; 8: Jackson Waters, Mainland Reg.; 7: Joe Nappa, Vineland
126 pounds
3: Evan Dugan, Middle Twp.; 4: Demear Trammell, Millville; 5: Cooper Lange, St. Augustine Prep; 6: Josh Maldonado, Cedar Creek
132 pounds
1: Brock Zurawski, St. Augustine; 4: Anthony Romero, Millville; 5: Michael Druker, Vineland; 6: Will Gandy, Mainland Reg.; 8: Ashton Meltzer, Middle Twp.
138 pounds
3: Trey Mcleer, St. Augustine Prep; 5: Matthew Gariano, Middle Twp.; 6: Nimil Shah, Cedar Creek; 7: Tyler Sheeler, Mainland Reg.
145 pounds
2: Richie Grungo, St. Augustine Prep; 3: Connor Forand, Millville; 4: Isael Serra, Mainland Reg.; 5: Austin Alcantara, Cedar Creek; 8: Jerome Licata, Middle Twp.
152 pounds
2: Gianni Danze, St. Augustine Prep; 3: Michael Adelizzi, Middle Twp.; 5: Jake Pokrass, Mainland Reg.; 6: Miguel Perez, Cedar Creek
160 pounds
1: Alex Marshall, St. Augustine Prep; 2: Karl Giulian, Middle Twp.; 5: Kaleb Percival, Vineland; 6: Robert Sheeler, Mainland Reg.; 8: Jaylen Glover, Cedar Creek
170 pounds
4: Dennis Virelli, St. Augustine Prep; 5: Jayden Matthews, Middle Twp.; 6: Angel Garcia, Vineland; 7: Anthony Gerace, Mainland Reg.; 8: Antonio Guercioni, Cedar Creek
182 pounds
2: David Giulian, Middle Twp.; 3: Nick Marshall, St. Augustine Prep; 4: Adhm Attia, Vineland
195 pounds
1: Mike Misita, St. Augustine Prep; 3: Samuel Epstein, Mainland Reg.; 5: Nur Ibn Al-Islam, Cedar Creek; 6: Christopher Miller, Middle Twp.
220 pounds
2: Dave Dutra, Vineland; 3: Jadan Farrow, Middle Twp.; 4: Christopher Campbell, Mainland Reg.
285 pounds
3: Shaquan Henry, Mainland Reg.; 4: Jaydan Wright, Millville; 5: Neftali Ramos, Vineland; 6: Dom Galati, Middle Twp.
DISTRICT 32
10 a.m. at
106 pounds
2: Max Elton, Hammonton; 4: Tyler Foulke, Absegami; 6: Dominic Morrill, Ocean City
113 pounds
2: Sean Cowan, Absegami; 4: Timothy Ruggeri, Hammonton; 6: Gavin Gregorec, Ocean City; 7: Douglas Ferinaccio, St. Joseph
120 pounds
2: Jack Devlin, Absegami; 5: Irving Gandy, Cumberland Reg.; 7: Jon Wootton, Ocean City; 8: Cole Mangold, Hammonton
126 pounds
3: Santino Pontarelli, Hammonton; 5: Frank Gargione, Absegami; 6: Liam Cupit, Ocean City; 7: Kael Jespersen, Cumberland Reg.
132 pounds
2: Charley Cossaboone, Ocean City; 4: Corbin Saul, Absegami; 5: Elijah Smeltzer, Hammonton
138 pounds
2: Ryan Figueroa, Hammonton; 3: Louie Williams, Ocean City; 7: Bhavya Rama, Absegami
145 pounds
4: Tommy Oves, Ocean City; 5: Richard Ruberton, Hammonton; 6: Jacob Michelotti, Cumberland Reg.; 7: Charles Soto, Absegami
152 pounds
4: Ethan Zeck, Absegami; 5: Joey Garcia, Ocean City; 7: Gahad Hughes, St. Joseph; 8: William Saul, Cumberland Reg.; 9: Andrew Ruberton, Hammonton
160 pounds
1: Quinn McLaughlin, Absegami; 2: Sam Williams, Ocean City; 4: Phillip Mahran, Hammonton;8: Khari Boulware, Cumberland Reg.
170 pounds
1: Alexi Giordano, St. Joseph; 2: George Rhodes, Absegami; 5: Matt Moles, Hammonton
182 pounds
2: Isaac Ingram, Absegami; 6: Hunter Macduff, Hammonton; 7: Aiden Fisher, Ocean City
195 pounds
1: Mikal Taylor, Absegami;3: Brock Beebe, Hammonton; 7: Aidan Nelson, Ocean City
220 pounds
2: Lloyd Kawei, Hammonton; 4: Rodney McNeill Jr., Absegami; 5: Paul Williams, St. Joseph
285 pounds
1: Nick Sannino, Ocean City;4: Bryan Butkus, St. Joseph; 5: Anthony Evangelista, Hammonton; 6: Angel Gonzalez-Castillo, Absegami; 9: Christopher Rodriguez, Cumberland Reg.
