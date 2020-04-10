New Jersey may still have a spring sports season.
But there will be no state champions and there will be no games played after June 30.
The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association on Friday announced a blueprint for a modified spring season if the COVID-19 pandemic allows play. New Jersey schools are currently closed indefinitely.
“The return-to-school date and related public health guidelines will continue to determine the viability of a spring sports season. As noted, NJSIAA is committed to doing whatever is possible to provide New Jersey’s student-athletes with some type of spring season,” the NJSIAA said in a prepared statement.
The plan released Friday details the following:
- No competitions after June 30, the end of the 2019-20 school year.
- If competitions begin before May 25, the season will end with sectional championships.
- If play starts after May 25, there will be no sectional tournaments. Leagues and conferences can run competitions until June 30.
- All athletes, expect golfers, will be required to participate in six practices before taking part in competitions.
Most spring sports were scheduled to start on April 1 and end June 13.
The NJSIAA’s announcement came a day after the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association canceled all spring sports. The PIAA announce that decision after Pennsylvania closed schools for in-person learning for the rest of the school year.
