With the novel coronavirus pandemic putting a possible cancellation on the spring sports season, the notion of an altered fall schedule is not far-fetched.
That includes high school football.
The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association, which governs most high school sports in the state, is anticipating the season to start as planned and not look any different.
But that can change.
“Everything is up in the air,” said NJSIAA Assistant Director Jack DuBois, who is in charge of the state’s football committee.
“I can’t give a definitive answer, because we don’t know, just like everyone else, with this coronavirus. It’s just too early to tell. But we will have a better idea at a later time.”
New Jersey schools are closed indefinitely, and teams cannot participate in practices or drills. Most teams were scheduled to start offseason weight training and workouts.
DuBois added that the organization is looking at some possible modifications to the season in the event state guidelines remain the same.
“We are hopeful that next football season will be as it was in the past,” DuBois said. “Right now, we are moving along as if it’s going to be a regular season.”
Local coaches and players have not heard anything about a delayed season. But setbacks in the offseason programs raise concerns.
“It will be tough, especially if the season starts on time,” Mainland Regional coach Chuck Smith said. “Can’t make up for lost time in the weight room. Fortunately, the core of our team is working out on their own with whatever means they have at home.”
Egg Harbor Township coach Kevin Stetser and his assistants post workouts on Google Classroom.
Stetser played football at EHT in the early 1990s, when teams always started the offseason in August. He knows times are different, but it shows that a shortened offseason shouldn’t affect the season.
“I think it’s an adjustment, and it may change a bit,” Stetser said. “But I certainly don’t think they should delay the season because offseason stuff got pushed back, unless it goes into August. Other than that, you do what you have to do to get ready and stay in contact with your kids.”
Gov. Phil Murphy has the state in a stay-at-home order until May 15 but is allowing the re-opening of state parks and golf courses Saturday. Even if the stay-at-home order doesn’t change, it’s hard to predict how soon the state will get back to normalcy.
“I’m hoping we can get back by Aug. 1,” Vineland coach Dan Russo said. “I think they are waiting to hear from the governor. We are following his lead.
“But in my opinion, if you can’t get back by Aug. 1 and you can’t get the proper training in during the summertime, they may have to delay (the season).”
Cedar Creek sophomore wide receiver JoJo Bermudez and Absegami sophomore quarterback Ray Weed agreed that the pandemic might not push back the start of the season.
The West Jersey Football League rivals are both on teams that will feature new coaches this season.
“There may be a possibility (of the season being delayed or looking different),” said Bermudez, 16, of Egg Harbor City. “There are new coaches going into new teams, and not everyone knows when this will be over yet, and we aren’t back in school.
“I haven’t heard anything, but I don't see it being an issue yet.”
Chris Sacco, who previously coached at Pleasantville, will lead the Braves this season. The Pirates are still in the hiring process.
Weed said Sacco has been doing a “great job,” virtually teaching them the playbook and schemes. But the sophomore added it’s not the same as being together.
“It’s hard for a new coach to come in and be with his players,” said Weed, 17, of Galloway Township. “We are trying to get to know (Sacco), and he is trying to get to know us. It’s hard to evaluate us through online meetings.”
When sports are allowed to be played again, teams can’t just jump back into action. Each will need time to practice and make up for lost time.
“I haven’t heard anything,” Millville coach Dennis Thomas said. “I have no idea what’s going on. But there may be a delayed season opener (if the pandemic continues). “The kids need to be developed and worked out. We just can’t jump into the season without the proper preparation. I'm interested in seeing the route they take.”
Weed is confident if everyone continues social distancing, the Braves will have their season opener Sept. 4 against Mainland.
“I personally don’t think (there will be a delay)," Weed said, "as long as everyone listens to these quarantine rules.”
High school lights during Covid19
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES --
High school lights during Covid19
High school lights during Covid19
High school lights during Covid19
High school lights during Covid19
High school lights during Covid19
High school lights during Covid19
High school lights during Covid19
High school lights during Covid19
High school lights during Covid19
High school lights during Covid19
High school lights during Covid19
High school lights during Covid19
High school lights during Covid19
High school lights during Covid19
High school lights during Covid19
Ocean City
Ocean City
Hammonton High School
Hammonton High School
Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.