ATLANTIC CITY — Atlantic City High School girls basketball coach Jason Lantz said last week his team tends to play better offense in the second halves of games.

Sanai Garrison-Macon wanted to improve that first-half performance.

The Vikings put together a solid first-half performance en route to a 51-33 victory over ACIT in a Cape-Atlantic League American Division game Tuesday.

The Vikings (10-2), ranked 11th in The Press Elite 11, started the game strong and led 19-12 after the first quarter. The Red Hawks (6-4), however, scored eight points in the final three minutes.

The second quarter was different.

Garrison-Macon scored seven points in the quarter as the Vikings outscored the Red Hawks 17-5. The sophomore also played a key role in taking away the Red Hawks’ offense.

The Vikings lost 54-50 to ACIT at home last winter.

“This game was a just comeback from last year,” said Garrison-Macon, 15. “We were down when we played them last year, and we weren’t playing with our full ability. This year, we are playing with full speed and full intensity.”

Garrison-Macon, who said she had to adjust her defense after the first quarter, said it was patience that led to success Tuesday.

She finished with 10 points, including two 3-pointers.

“It felt good,” Garrison-Macon said. “It felt good to get this win. We are on a (three-game win) streak now. We feel good right now.”

Sasha Lemons scored all of her eight points in the first quarter. Quanirah Cherry-Montague had six first-half points. Madison Brestle, who finished with seven, played strong defense, especially in the first half. Naysha Suarez-Rivera added nine points, including a 3-pointer.

Lantz attributed much of that first-half success to his team converting layups, something that was an issue earlier in the season.

“We’ve been working on trying to get the ball up the floor,” Lantz said. “They are very unselfish. Those layups are a big difference in our points on the board.”

But the coach also pointed to the leadership on the team, including Ciani Redd-Howard and Brestle.

Redd-Howard, a senior had seven points, including a jumper at the third-quarter buzzer.

“It’s more than her points tonight, it’s her vocal leadership on the floor,” Lantz said. “And then we have Madison (Brestle), who is just a tenacious defender. She leads by example, and Ciani (Redd-Howard) lead with her voice.”

For ACIT, Grace Speer led with 12 points. The guard was 5 for 8 from the line. Cea’anai Jackson added 11 points. The forward was 5 for 8 from the free-throw line.

Jakyra Williams had seven points.

Atlantic City held ACIT to 16 points in the second half.

“Coach (Lantz) told us to play our second half like we played our first half,” Garrison-Macon said. “I think we played well.”

Atlantic City aims to keep its winning streak alive when it hosts Ocean City (6-5) at 5:30 p.m. Friday.

“I just love the way they are playing for each other,” Lantz said.

ACIT 12 5 7 9 — 33

Atlantic City 19 17 8 7 — 51

AC — Garrison-Macon 10, Lemons 8, Cherry-Montague 6, Brestle 7, Suarez-Rivera 9, Redd-Howard 7, Jackson 2, Davis 2

ACIT— Jackson 11, Speer 10, Williams 7, Grant 2, Montero 4,

3-pointers— Garrison-Macon (2), Lemons, Brestle, Suarez-Rivera, Redd-Howard AC.

Records— Atlantic City 10-2; ACIT 6-4

Atlantic City vs ACIT girls basketball game

