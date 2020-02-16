ASTON, Pa. — The Wildwood Catholic High School boys basketball team has experienced some painful defeats this season.
None were probably more agonizing than Sunday night’s loss.
Camden beat the Crusaders 63-54 in overtime in a matchup between two of the state’s top teams before a packed Neumann University gym. Wildwood Catholic had the ball and was up by a point with less than two minutes to play in regulation.
“We were in the game,” Crusaders coach Dave DeWeese said. “We played very well. We missed opportunities. We missed foul shots. We missed easy shots around the basket. It’s a game of inches, and it didn’t happen for us.”
Senior swing man Jacob Hopping led the resilient Crusaders with 17 points and four assists. Hopping forced overtime when he drove the lane and sank an acrobatic layup just before the fourth-quarter buzzer.
Camden freshman guard D.J. Wagner scored 10 of his 18 points in overtime. Junior guard Devin Benson came off the bench to sink five 3-pointers and score 19.
“It’s been a season-long thing, and it’s frustrating” Hopping said of the defeat.
Fans filled Neumann’s gym for Sunday’s matchup. Camden (21-1) is ranked No. 1 in The Press Elite 11 and is considered the state’s top team. Wildwood Catholic (16-7) is ranked No. 6 in The Elite 11.
The Crusaders entered Sunday’s game with three losses in their last four contests. They restored their luster with Sunday’s effort.
Camden appeared on the verge of taking control in the third quarter.
Wildwood Catholic senior and Temple recruit Jahlil White (12 points, eight rebounds, four assists and four steals) sank back-to-back 3-pointers as part of a 9-0, third-quarter run that trimmed a Camden lead from 10 to one midway through the third.
Camden led by seven late in the third, when White was fouled shooting a 3-pointer. He sank all three free throws to cut the lead to four at the start of the fourth quarter.
Hopping — as he has done in several games this season — was at his best when the Crusaders needed him most. He sank a baseline jumper and two foul shots to put the Crusaders up 49-48 with 3 minutes, 9 seconds left in regulation.
“I was just playing my game well,” Hopping said, “and that’s scoring and getting the ball to other people.”
Wildwood Catholic had a chance to stretch that lead but missed two foul shots with 2:11 left.
Camden took a 50-49 lead on a Lance Ware alley-oop dunk off a pass from Benson.
The Panthers could have clinched the victory by sinking just 1 of 3 foul shots in the final 29 seconds of regulation.
That set the stage for Hopping to tie the game with his drive to the basket.
Wildwood Catholic never led in overtime. Hopping fouled out 10 seconds into the extra period with the score still tied.
“To lose him at that point was critical,” DeWeese said. “We couldn’t afford that. When Jacob fouled out, it was very deflating for the rest of our kids.”
Camden finished the overtime on an 8-0 run, with Wagner scoring six during that stretch.
“Through this whole season, we’ve had ups and we’ve had downs, and everyone complains about how hard I coach,” Camden coach and former NBA player Rick Brunson said. “But this is why — when we get in games like this, where we have to play for 32 minutes. Our kids did a great job.”
The Crusaders were disappointed and a bit angry after the loss.
Wildwood Catholic also lost high-profile games to Archbishop Wood of Pennsylvania (54-52), Elizabeth (49-45) and The Patrick School (55-48) this season.
“Going into the playoffs, everybody has a chip on their shoulder,” Hopping said. “We need to do better.”
As frustrating as these high-profile defeats have been, Wildwood Catholic’s season will be defined by how it plays in the state tournament. The Crusaders began the season with the goal of winning the state Non-Public B title.
If Wildwood Catholic achieves its postseason aspirations, these regular-season losses will fade from memory.
“We have got to find ways to win these games,” DeWeese said. “We’re playing against the best teams in the state. We are nose-to-nose, punch-for-punch and at the end of the game, we don’t find a way. We have to have guys step up and make plays.”
Wildwood Catholic 9 15 14 13 3 — 54
Camden 18 14 10 9 12 – 63
WC — Thweatt 13, Lopez 5, Anguelov 5, White 12, Hopping 17, Zarfati 2
C — Ware 9, Brewer 10, Wagner 18, Woodley 6, Robinson 1, Benson 19
