The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletics Association released a statement Wednesday confirming no changes have been made to state tournaments for winter sports amid concerns of the coronavirus outbreak.
"Our staff is in communication with state agencies, including the Department of Education and the Department of Health, and we will continue to receive guidance regarding the safety of student athletes and fans," the NJSIAA said in the release. " If and when conditions change or we are provided additional information and guidance, we will share updates. Because we are dealing with high school students, many involved in close-contact sports, we understand the interest and concerns."
In addition to following the Centers for Disease Control's prevention guidelines, the NJSIAA also encourages student-athletes and coaches to "double up on hand-washing and sanitizing" and refrain from sharing food, water bottles, equipment and clothing.
— Ahmad Austin
