The 16th-seeded Egg Harbor Township High School boys basketball team beat top-seeded Toms River North 67-61 in the first round of the South Jersey Group IV playoffs in Toms River on Tuesday.
The Eagles (12-14) will play at ninth-seeded Williamstown on Thursday.
“I told (the team) if we stick to the game plan and have quality possessions, we can win the game,” EHT coach Cameron Bell said. “We wanted to pick our spots (on offense).”
For EHT, Carlos Lopez scored a team-high 20. Ethan Dodd scored 15. DJ Germann and Isaiah Glenn added 11 apiece. Aaron Laramore (4), Isiah Walsh (5) and JJ Germann (1) also scored. Lamir Mitchell (2) and Mike Van Sprang (1) also scored.
For Toms River North (24-5), Najae Hallenbeck scored 34. Colin Baker added 11. Jakari Spence and Jaiden Fraser added nine and four, respectively.
Bell, who’s in his fourth season as coach, graduated from EHT in 1994. Tuesday was the first time he had experienced a playoff win.
“This is the biggest win (in my coaching career),” Bell said. “Up to this point, the biggest win was beating Atlantic City at home last year.
“(After the game) I told them I loved them and I was proud of them and ‘thank you’ for believing in me and fighting for each other. I never stopped believing that they can beat any team on any day. That’s who I am.”
Toms River 16 17 10 18—61
EHT 16 10 23 18—67
S.J. Group II
(4) West Deptford 56,
(13) Middle Twp. 53
Matt Marino scored 20 points for Middle Township (12-15). Torey Harris contributed 13 and Miles Sapp 12. Jeremiah Camacho finished with eight.
West Deptford improved to 20-7.
Middle: 14 12 15 12−53
W. Deptford: 23 3 17 13−56
S.J. Group IV
(7) Clearview 69,
(10) Southern 53
Jay Silva scored 11 points for Southern Regional (16-10). Luke Infurna and Ben Ridgway added 10 each. Jake Hughes (6), Will Devane (6), Nick Devane (4), Cole Robinson (3) and Mike Delvalle (3) also scored.
Clearview improved to 18-7.
Southern: 6 10 16 21−53
Clearview: 13 22 15 19−69
(3) Atlantic City 77,
(14) Kingsway REG. 52
Stephen Byard led Atlantic City with 26 points. Ja’Heen Fredericks added 12 and Kiraan Palms had 11. Nathaniel Daley finished with eight. Teriq Chapman (5), Jayden Jones (5), Sharon Watson (4), Amir Mack (2), Julius Cartegena (2) and Jaq Pridgen-Hill (2) also scored.
Kingsway: 10 8 15 19−52
Atlantic City: 19 14 24 20−77
(6) Cherokee 60,
(11) ACIT 41
Nurridin Abdul-Rahmann led the Atlantic County Institute of Technology (14-12) with 15 points. James Waugh added 13 and Ja’maine Davenport 10. William Davis Jr. had 3.
Cherokee improved to 16-10.
ACIT: 8 11 10 12−41
Cherokee: 18 14 11 17−60
S.J. Non-Public B
Wildwood Catholic 96,
Moorestown Friends 56
Martin Angelou led Wildwood Catholic with 26 points.
Taj Thweatt added 19 and Jahlil White contributed 14. Tommy Bolle finished with 12.
Jacob Hopping (5), Nick Montalbano (4), Akeel Johnson (4), DaSean Lopez (3), CJ Wareham (3), Jared Hopping (2), Matt Vogdes (2) and Andrew Draghi (2) rounded out the scoring.
Darrien Grady scored 26 for Moorestown Friends.
M. Friends: 8 11 21 16−56
Wild. Cath.: 33 34 15 14−96
(7) Holy Spirit 74,
(10) Timothy Christian 55
Christian Kazinowski led Holy Spirit with 20 points. Jahmir Smith added 12 and Jack Cella had 11. Joe Glenn and Henry Rouillard both contributed nine. Jack Rouillard (6), Gavin Gillespie (3), Eli Steward (2) and Jamil Wilkins (2) also scored.
Ronnie Burwon had a team high 18 points for Timothy Christian.
Timothy Chr.: 16 8 13 18−55
Holy Spirit:18 17 28 11−74
From Monday
South Jersey Group III
(4) Mainland Reg. 64,
(13) Winslow Twp 50
The fourth-seeded Mustangs (20-7) led 31-27 at halftime and outscored Winslow 33-23 in the second half. JaQuan Mace scored 19 points and Luke Mazur had 18.
Kareem Spence added 10 points for Mainland, and Zach Matik and Tony Tamanini scored seven and six points, respectively. Nana Osunniyi and Tommy Travagline each had two points.
Mainland hosts fifth-seeded Cherry Hill West (19-8) on Wednesday in a South Jersey Group III quarterfinal. Cherry Hill West topped 12th-seeded Lacey Township 73-57 on Monday in a first-round game.
For 13th-seeded Winslow (5-20), Hiram Jackson led all scorers with 25 points, and Karson Collins and Justice Watts each had nine.
(6) Ocean City 79,
(11) Deptford 66
Gannon Brady topped sixth-seeded Ocean City with 31 points, and Tom Finnegan and Mike Rhodes scored 20 apiece. The host Red Raiders outscored Deptford 29-16 in the fourth quarter.
Joe Repetti and Bradley Jamison added four points apiece for the Red Raiders (17-9).
Deptford: 14 23 13 16−66
Ocean City: 15 22 13 29−79
Girls basketball
S.J. Group II
(5) Sterling 48,
(12) Cedar Creek 34
Gabbie Luko led Cedar Creek (8-18) with 16 points. Ashley Nicolichia finished with nine and Tay Tay Parker contributed six. Abby Gunnels had one.
Sterling improved to 17-9.
Cedar Creek: 9 10 3 12−34
Sterling: 12 8 13 15−48
(1) Manchester Twp. 73,
(16) Barnegat 17
Kya Joseph scored 10 points for Barnegat (8-17). Cara McCoy finished with six and Isabel Guiro had one.
Manchester Township improved to 24-4.
Barnegat: 5 3 1 8−17
Manchester: 19 26 16 12−73
(3) Middle Twp. 60,
(14) Oakcrest 40
Kira Sides led Middle Township (21-6) with 27 points, eight rebounds and three steals.
Kate Herlihy finished with 27 points, five rebounds, four assists and two steals. Lynasia Harris (4) and Kylie Graham (2) also scored.
The Panthers will host the winner of West Deptford and Audubon on Thursday.
Oakcrest finished 9-17.
Oakcrest: 5 11 12 12−40
Middle: 25 17 14 4−60
South Jersey Group IV
(4) Williamstown 78,
(13) ACIT
Julianna Montero scored 19 points for the Atlantic County Institute of Technology (17-10). Cea'anai Jackson added nine and Nyasia Grant had seven. Christe Paul (5), Sa'Daiyah Taylor (3) and Jaymira Ware (1) also scored.
Williamstown improved to 20-7.
ACIT: 9 14 13 8−44
Williamstown: 20 18 20 20−78
(2) Lenape 64,
(15) Southern Reg. 44
Olivia Johnstone led No. 2-seeded Lenape’s balanced offense with 13 points and Kiana Gosnell had 11. Kristen Cortese and Kaitlyn King each added nine points and Ciara Keifner had eight. Lenape improved to 21-6.
Kaela Curtin topped all scorers with 21 points for 15th-seeded Southern (12-15) and Sam DelRio scored 18. Summer Davis added three points and Sarah Lally had two.
Lenape hosts the winner between seventh-seeded Eastern and 10th-seeded Toms River North in a South Jersey Group IV quarterfinal on Thursday.
Southern: 5 11 4 24−44
Lenape: 18 19 14 13−64
S.J. Non-Public B
(4) Moores. Friends 82,
(13) Holy Spirit 41
Isabella Runyan topped No. 4 Moorestown Friends with 24 points, and Veyoni Davis and Sara Coppola scored 20 and 19 points, respectively.
Julianna Lynch had 13 points for 13th-seeded Holy Spirit (10-15) and Savannah Keaser had six.
Moorestown Friends hosts the winner between No. 5 Gloucester Catholic and 12th-seeded Roselle Catholic on Thursday in a South Jersey Non-Public B quarterfinal.
Holy Spirit: 10 16 6 9−41
Moores. Frds.: 44 7 21 10−82
From Monday
South Jersey Group III
(6) Central Reg. 52,
(11) Lacey Twp. 41
Mercedes Corbin led sixth-seeded Central (15-11) with 18 points and Jadelynn Smith added 12.
For 11th-seeded Lacey (10-15), McKayla Mooney scored 16 points and Sarah Zimmerman had 11. Other scorers for the Lions: Cayli Biele (5), Riley Giordano (4), Riley Mahan (3), Madison MacGillivray (2).
Central travels to third-seeded Toms River East on Wednesday for a South Jersey Group III quarterfinal game.
Lacey Twp.: 13 7 8 13−41
Central Reg.: 14 9 9 19−52
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.