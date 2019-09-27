The Oakcrest High School boys soccer team beat Cedar Creek High School 3-1 Friday in a Cape-Atlantic League National Division game.
Oakcrest (8-0), ranked eighth in The Press Elite 11, had goals from Nick Cacopardo, Mason Stokes and Gabe Paz.
Stokes, Paz, and Juan Gonzalez had the assists. Ryan Liberty made five saves.
Shaun O’Connor scored for Cedar Creek (2-5). Hunter McDonald had 15 saves.
Pilgrim Academy 2,
Atlantic Christian 0
Geon Smallwood and David Seary had a goal apiece for Pilgrim Academy. Mark Rosie had 12 saves for Atlantic Christian.
NO. 11 Egg Harbor Twp. 6,
Vineland 1
Ahmad Brock led Egg Harbor Township with three goals.
Ayoyoye Oguntuase, Nathan Biersbach and Nicolas Rubio scored once each. Jeffrey Castro had four saves.
Victor Rodriquez had the goal for Vineland.
Oscar Ruiz and Jacob Markizon had 12 saves combined.
Cumberland Regional 4,
Hammonton 3
Miguel Flores and Justin Bennett scored two goals apiece to lead the visiting Colts (5-4).
Chad Mathias had four saves for the win. The score was 2-2 at halftime.
Francisco Jimenez led Hammonton (3-5-1) with a goal and an assist.
Mariano Perez Ramos and Thomas Dawson each scored a goal and Matthew Littlefield added an assist.
Mainland Reg. 4,
Lower Cape May Reg. 0
Mainland Regional (7-3) scoring was led by Nick Bozzi with two goals.
Dan Wise and Ryan Pellegrino scored one each. Wise, Pellegrino and Luca Bongiovanni had an assist each.
Zach Matik made two saves.
Lower Cape May Regional fell to 1-6.
Holy Spirit 2,
Buena Reg. 0
Sean Kane led Holy Spirit (3-5) with one goal and an assist.
De-Quawn Johnson also scored a goal. Brendan Mackey made six saves for the shutout.
Buena Regional fell to 3-6.
Wildwood Catholic 2,
Cape May Tech 0
Wildwood Catholic (7-2) beat Cape May Tech (4-4) 2-0.
Lucas Gehring had 11 saves for Cape May Tech.
ACIT 2,
Millville 0
Lasana Konneh and Isidro Sanchez scored for Atlantic County Institute of Technology (4-5).
Sanchez and Manolo Franco had the assists. Niko Rzotkiewicz made eight saves for the shutout.
Millville fell to 5-3.
