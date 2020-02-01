MANAHAWKIN — Robert Woodcock and the Southern Regional High School wrestling team dominated their tri-meet Saturday.

And Woodcock enjoyed every minute.

The senior earned a technical fall and pinned his other opponent at 160 pounds bouts as the Rams defeated Oakcrest 52-16 and Pennsville 60-10.

Before their loss to the Rams, the Falcons (12-8) defeated Pennsville 46-25 to snap a five-match losing streak.

Southern (14-1), ranked fourth in The Press Elite 11, won five matches in eight days, including victories over Phillipsburg, South Plainfield and High Point.

"I just tell the guys, no matter who you are wrestling, just stay focused and treat every match the same," Southern coach Dan Roy said. "Don't be overconfident. Wrestle your match, be aggressive and use your conditioning. And that's what we try to do."

Woodcock, who verbally committed to the Air Force Academy, an NCAA Division I program, sparked his teammates in their match against Oakcrest. The 18-year-old Ship Bottom resident had a first-period pin (1 minute, 9 seconds) to give the Rams a 15-10 lead.

Southern finished the match winning seven of eight contested bouts, including five pins.

"The coaches here always tell me to get six (a pin)," said Woodcock, who is No. 1 at 160 in The Press' weekly local rankings. "That's all you have to go out there looking for. Once you get it, you just have to keep rolling."

The Falcons' David Flippen earned a 13-4 major decision at 126, the first bout of the match, and Frank Gabriel (132) added a three-point decision and a 7-0 lead.

"As a team, it’s hard to lose," Oakcrest coach Mark Prince said, "but if these guys get to regions and have the common opponent, it helps their seedings.”

The Rams' Eddie Hummel, ranked first locally at 132, earned a technical fall at 138. Evan Graczyk (145) then had a decision, giving the Rams' a 9-7 lead.

Oakcrest senior Joshua Mensah had a decision at 152 as the Falcons retook the lead, 10-9.

"It was a good match," Woodcock said. "I didn't know much about the team, but they did better than I expected. They wrestled pretty well. All in all, (the tri-meet) went pretty well. It was a good time."

Hayden Horsey, ranked third at 120, helped the Falcons take an early lead in their match against Pennsville.

The senior earned a 10-2 major decision at 120, giving Oakcrest a 10-0 lead. Flippen, ranked first at 126, then won a three-point decision to extend the lead to 13-0.

“Our team tries to get as many bonus points as we can early because (the Eagles) came back,” said Horsey, 17, of Mays Landing. “We knew it was going to be a close match. Those bonus points just helped us secure the win."

Gabriel (132) and Paul Rivera (138) each pinned their opponents, extending the lead to 25-0. But Pennsville won the next five bouts to tie the match 25-25.

Oakcrest won the final four bouts — two by forfeit, an Amir Cherry (220) major decision and a Hogan Horsey (106) pin.

Hunter Horsey, one of the three Horsey brothers on the team and ranked third at 113, pinned his opponent in 3 minutes, 10 seconds.

“We needed it,” Prince said, “especially after tough losses (to Cape-Atlantic League National Conference rivals Lower Cape May) on Wednesday and (Buena Regional) on Thursday. We needed a team win to gain some momentum."

The Rams' Ben LoParo, ranked first at 182, pinned twice. J.T. Cornelius, ranked first at 220, had a pin against Oakcrest.

"I think we did pretty well," Roy said. "Oakcrest has some tough kids on the team.

"We are just trying to get the last bit of the season over before we get to states. It was important to get everyone wrestling (Saturday), even some guys that don't normally wrestle to get them experience."

Oakcrest 46

Pennsville 25

106—Hogan Horsey O p. Michael LaPalomento P (3:22); 113—Hunter Horsey O p. Dasyn Weber P (3:10); 120—Hayden Horsey O md. Kyle Taylor P 10-2; 126—David Flippen O d. Austin Aldana P 7-1; 132—Frank Gabriel O p. Justin Jaeger P (5:10); 138—Paul Rivera O p. Ryan Knappenberger P (1:01); 145—Doyne Friebel P p. Jurdain Hendricks O (3:54); 152—Jacob Ecret P md. Joshua Mensah O 9-1; 160—Ryan Morris P d. Mason Horsey 9-6; 170—Sean McDade P p. Jason Hearn O (1:35); 182—Jacob Baker P p. Zymire Newman O (5:59); 195—Zaire Jones O by forfeit; 220—Amir Cherry O md. Gavin Watson P 11-4; 285—Francisco Valazquez O by forfeit

Match started at 113 pounds

Southern Reg. 60,

Pennsville 10

106—Connor Collins SR LaPalomento P (1:37); 113—Weber P d. Pat Iacoves SR 6-4; 120—James Malandro SR p. Aldana P (1:44); 126—Nick Bennett SR md. Taylor P 10-1; 132—Matt Brielmeier SR p. Jaeger P (3:26); 138—Nate Bischoff SR p. Knappenberger P (2:47); 145—Friebel P d. Leighton Fessom SR 6-4; 152—Cole Velardi SR d. Ecret P 6-3; 160—Robert Woodcock SR tf. Morris P (18-3, 4:45); 170— McDade P md. Colin Beoro SR 8-0; 182—Ben LoParo SR p. Baker P (0:25); 195—Stephen Jennings SR by forfeit; 220—Gabe Murray SR p. Watson P (3:01); 285—JT Cornelius SR by forfeit.

Match started at 120 pounds

Southern Reg. 52

Oakcrest 16

106—Collins SR d. Ho. Horsey O 6-2; 113—Hu. Horsey O by forfeit; 120—Jason Scerbo SR md. Ha. Horsey O 18-8; 126—Flippen O md. Bennett SR 13-4; 132—Gabriel O d. Brielmeier SR 7-2; 138—Eddie Hummel SR tf, Dennis Forbes O (17-3, 3:02); 145—Evan Graczyk SR d. Hendricks O 6-4; 152—Mensah O d. Jason Sari SR 9-7; 160— Woodcock SR p. M. Horsey O (1:09); 170—Nolan Anderson SR p. Hearn O (1:57); 182—LoParo SR p. Newman O (2:46); 195—Jennings SR p. Jones O (1:20); 220—Cornelius SR p. Cherry O (1:43); 285—Murray SR p. Francisco Valazquez O (2:38).

Match started at 126 pounds

Records—Southern 14-1; Oakcrest 12-8.

​Contact: 609-272-7210

PMulranen@pressofac.com 

Twitter @ACPressMulranen

