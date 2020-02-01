MANAHAWKIN — Robert Woodcock and the Southern Regional High School wrestling team dominated their tri-meet Saturday.
And Woodcock enjoyed every minute.
The senior earned a technical fall and pinned his other opponent at 160 pounds bouts as the Rams defeated Oakcrest 52-16 and Pennsville 60-10.
Before their loss to the Rams, the Falcons (12-8) defeated Pennsville 46-25 to snap a five-match losing streak.
Southern (14-1), ranked fourth in The Press Elite 11, won five matches in eight days, including victories over Phillipsburg, South Plainfield and High Point.
"I just tell the guys, no matter who you are wrestling, just stay focused and treat every match the same," Southern coach Dan Roy said. "Don't be overconfident. Wrestle your match, be aggressive and use your conditioning. And that's what we try to do."
Woodcock, who verbally committed to the Air Force Academy, an NCAA Division I program, sparked his teammates in their match against Oakcrest. The 18-year-old Ship Bottom resident had a first-period pin (1 minute, 9 seconds) to give the Rams a 15-10 lead.
Southern finished the match winning seven of eight contested bouts, including five pins.
"The coaches here always tell me to get six (a pin)," said Woodcock, who is No. 1 at 160 in The Press' weekly local rankings. "That's all you have to go out there looking for. Once you get it, you just have to keep rolling."
The Falcons' David Flippen earned a 13-4 major decision at 126, the first bout of the match, and Frank Gabriel (132) added a three-point decision and a 7-0 lead.
"As a team, it’s hard to lose," Oakcrest coach Mark Prince said, "but if these guys get to regions and have the common opponent, it helps their seedings.”
The Rams' Eddie Hummel, ranked first locally at 132, earned a technical fall at 138. Evan Graczyk (145) then had a decision, giving the Rams' a 9-7 lead.
Oakcrest senior Joshua Mensah had a decision at 152 as the Falcons retook the lead, 10-9.
"It was a good match," Woodcock said. "I didn't know much about the team, but they did better than I expected. They wrestled pretty well. All in all, (the tri-meet) went pretty well. It was a good time."
Hayden Horsey, ranked third at 120, helped the Falcons take an early lead in their match against Pennsville.
The senior earned a 10-2 major decision at 120, giving Oakcrest a 10-0 lead. Flippen, ranked first at 126, then won a three-point decision to extend the lead to 13-0.
“Our team tries to get as many bonus points as we can early because (the Eagles) came back,” said Horsey, 17, of Mays Landing. “We knew it was going to be a close match. Those bonus points just helped us secure the win."
Gabriel (132) and Paul Rivera (138) each pinned their opponents, extending the lead to 25-0. But Pennsville won the next five bouts to tie the match 25-25.
Oakcrest won the final four bouts — two by forfeit, an Amir Cherry (220) major decision and a Hogan Horsey (106) pin.
Hunter Horsey, one of the three Horsey brothers on the team and ranked third at 113, pinned his opponent in 3 minutes, 10 seconds.
“We needed it,” Prince said, “especially after tough losses (to Cape-Atlantic League National Conference rivals Lower Cape May) on Wednesday and (Buena Regional) on Thursday. We needed a team win to gain some momentum."
The Rams' Ben LoParo, ranked first at 182, pinned twice. J.T. Cornelius, ranked first at 220, had a pin against Oakcrest.
"I think we did pretty well," Roy said. "Oakcrest has some tough kids on the team.
"We are just trying to get the last bit of the season over before we get to states. It was important to get everyone wrestling (Saturday), even some guys that don't normally wrestle to get them experience."
Oakcrest 46
Pennsville 25
106—Hogan Horsey O p. Michael LaPalomento P (3:22); 113—Hunter Horsey O p. Dasyn Weber P (3:10); 120—Hayden Horsey O md. Kyle Taylor P 10-2; 126—David Flippen O d. Austin Aldana P 7-1; 132—Frank Gabriel O p. Justin Jaeger P (5:10); 138—Paul Rivera O p. Ryan Knappenberger P (1:01); 145—Doyne Friebel P p. Jurdain Hendricks O (3:54); 152—Jacob Ecret P md. Joshua Mensah O 9-1; 160—Ryan Morris P d. Mason Horsey 9-6; 170—Sean McDade P p. Jason Hearn O (1:35); 182—Jacob Baker P p. Zymire Newman O (5:59); 195—Zaire Jones O by forfeit; 220—Amir Cherry O md. Gavin Watson P 11-4; 285—Francisco Valazquez O by forfeit
Match started at 113 pounds
Southern Reg. 60,
Pennsville 10
106—Connor Collins SR LaPalomento P (1:37); 113—Weber P d. Pat Iacoves SR 6-4; 120—James Malandro SR p. Aldana P (1:44); 126—Nick Bennett SR md. Taylor P 10-1; 132—Matt Brielmeier SR p. Jaeger P (3:26); 138—Nate Bischoff SR p. Knappenberger P (2:47); 145—Friebel P d. Leighton Fessom SR 6-4; 152—Cole Velardi SR d. Ecret P 6-3; 160—Robert Woodcock SR tf. Morris P (18-3, 4:45); 170— McDade P md. Colin Beoro SR 8-0; 182—Ben LoParo SR p. Baker P (0:25); 195—Stephen Jennings SR by forfeit; 220—Gabe Murray SR p. Watson P (3:01); 285—JT Cornelius SR by forfeit.
Match started at 120 pounds
Southern Reg. 52
Oakcrest 16
106—Collins SR d. Ho. Horsey O 6-2; 113—Hu. Horsey O by forfeit; 120—Jason Scerbo SR md. Ha. Horsey O 18-8; 126—Flippen O md. Bennett SR 13-4; 132—Gabriel O d. Brielmeier SR 7-2; 138—Eddie Hummel SR tf, Dennis Forbes O (17-3, 3:02); 145—Evan Graczyk SR d. Hendricks O 6-4; 152—Mensah O d. Jason Sari SR 9-7; 160— Woodcock SR p. M. Horsey O (1:09); 170—Nolan Anderson SR p. Hearn O (1:57); 182—LoParo SR p. Newman O (2:46); 195—Jennings SR p. Jones O (1:20); 220—Cornelius SR p. Cherry O (1:43); 285—Murray SR p. Francisco Valazquez O (2:38).
Match started at 126 pounds
Records—Southern 14-1; Oakcrest 12-8.
106 pounds
Southern Regional freshman standout Conor Collins has reeled off eight straight wins with six pins and a major decision. St. Augustine Prep’s D’Amani Almodovar, a state qualifier in 2019, dropped down to 106 for the first time this season Friday. Almodovar has been the top-ranked 113-pounder most of the season and debuts at No. 2 at this weight behind Collins. Almodovar opened at 106 with three tough wins against Kingsway Regional, St. Peter’s Prep and Toms River North.
1. Conor Collins, Southern Regional (20-2)
2. D’Amani Almodovar, St. Augustine Prep (19-5)
3. Mason Livio, Pinelands Regional (17-1)
113 pounds
Lacey Township returning state qualifier Brady Carter has missed most of the season with an injury but recently returned and picked up right where he left off last year. Carter followed up a 53-second pin Saturday with a 24-second pin on Monday and makes his season debut at No. 1. Absegami freshman Sean Cowan went 4-0 with four pins during the week. Cowan has won 12 of his last 13 matches. Oakcrest’s Hunter Horsey has won 18 straight.
1. Brady Carter, Lacey Township (3-0)
2. Sean Cowan, Absegami (21-3)
3. Hunter Horsey, Oakcrest (21-2)
120 pounds
The Prep’s Ryan DeFoney made the drop to 120 on Friday for the first time this season and takes over the top spot here. DeFoney won twice last weekend and dropped a 3-2 decision to fellow 2019 state qualifier Patrick Adams of St. Peter’s Prep on Saturday. Oakcrest’s Hayden Horsey lost a 4-2 decision to 2019 District 25 runner-up Eddie Totten of Toms River East on Saturday.
1. Ryan DeFoney, St. Augustine Prep (9-4)
2. Jayson Scerbo, Southern Regional (12-6)
3. Hayden Horsey, Oakcrest (19-4)
126 pounds
Oakcrest’s David Flippen was pinned by returning District 25 champ Joe McCullough of Toms River East on Saturday. Flippen is 9-0 against Cape-Atlantic League wrestlers this season. Buena’s Austin Richert debuts in the rankings. Richert’s record stands at just 8-12, but he has wrestled a tough schedule and won a 3-2 decision against No. 3 Nicholas Faldetta of Egg Harbor Township on Jan. 17.
1. David Flippen, Oakcrest (19-4)
2. Austin Richert, Buena Regional (8-12)
3. Nicholas Faldetta, Egg Harbor Township (16-11)
132 pounds
Southern returning state place-winner Eddie Hummel has been No. 1 at 138 the whole season thus far but appears headed for 132 with the postseason approaching, and he takes over the top spot here. St. Augustine Prep’s Brock Zurawski dropped a 9-7 decision in overtime to Kingsway’s Jake Gentile on Friday. Zurawski is 5-0 with five pins against CAL wrestlers this season. Zurawski could bounce between here and 138 with the return last week of St. Augustine Prep’s Trey McLeer, who was a state qualifier last season. Oakcrest’s Frank Gabriel was pinned by 2019 District 25 and Region 8 champ Michael Conklin of Toms River East on Saturday.
1. Eddie Hummel, Southern Regional (20-0)
2. Brock Zurawski, St. Augustine Prep (18-5)
3. Frank Gabriel, Oakcrest (20-3)
138 pounds
Holy Spirit returning state qualifier K.J. Sherman takes over the top spot with Southern’s Hummel dropping to 132. Sherman was 4-0 with three pins and a major decision last week. Hammonton’s Ryan Figueroa is one of just two remaining unbeaten wrestlers in the area, along with Hummel. Figueroa has earned bonus points in 21 of his 22 wins this season. Prep state qualifier McLeer returned last week and could give the Hermits a big boost heading into the state tournament. McLeer lost a major decision to Kingsway Regional returning state place-winner McKenzie Bell on Friday and debuts at No. 3.
1. K.J. Sherman, Holy Spirit (14-4)
2. Ryan Figueroa, Hammonton (22-0)
3. Trey McLeer, St. Augustine Prep (2-2)
145 pounds
Buena Regional’s Cael Aretz went 2-0 with a pin Saturday. The Prep’s Gianni Danze has wrestled one of the toughest schedules in the area. Danze has faced five 2019 state qualifiers as well as wrestling at the Beast of the East, Mustang Classic and Sam Cali tournaments. Danze lost a 10-2 major decision against returning state place-winner Nick Boggiano of Toms River North on Saturday.
1. Cael Aretz, Buena Regional (18-6)
2. Gianni Danze, St. Augustine Prep (13-10)
3. Kolin Driscoll, Holy Spirit (14-8)
152 pounds
Southern freshman Cole Velardi had a first-period pin as the Rams beat perennial power Phillipsburg on Saturday. Velardi is among the area leaders with 15 pins this season. Buena’s Danny DiGiovacchino had a pin and a technical fall Saturday and has 12 pins this season.
1. Cole Velardi, Southern Regional (21-2)
2. Danny DiGiovacchino, Buena Regional (19-6)
3. William Bumbernick, St. Augustine Prep (10-9)
160 pounds
Southern’s Robert Woodcock has won eight straight matches with five pins and three major decisions. The returning state qualifier had a pin in Southern’s win against Phillipsburg on Saturday.
1. Robert Woodcock, Southern Regional (20-1)
2. Alex Marshall, St. Augustine Prep (18-5)
3. Karl Giulian, Middle Township (13-3)
170 pounds
St. Joseph’s Alexi Giordano was 3-0 with three pins Saturday. Giordano is 14-0 since Jan. 1 and has picked up bonus points in 22 of his 23 wins this season. Absegami’s George Rhodes is 6-0 with five pins against CAL wrestlers this season.
1. Jackson Brandt, Lacey Township (21-2)
2. Alexi Giordano, St. Joseph (23-1)
3. George Rhodes, Absegami (20-5)
182 pounds
182
The Prep’s Nick Marshall had a pin and a technical fall Saturday in matches against Toms River North and St. Peter’s Prep. Middle Township’s David Giulian has won eight straight matches, with three pins and a major decision.
1. Ben LoParo, Southern Regional (9-3)
2. Nick Marshall, St. Augustine Prep (9-6)
3. David Giulian, Middle Township (20-2)
195 pounds
St. Augustine’s Mike Misita had three first-period pins in matches against Kingsway, Toms River North and St. Peter’s Prep last week. Misita has won 11 straight matches since finishing seventh at the prestigious Beast of the East with seven first-period pins. Absegami’s Mikal Taylor went 3-0 Saturday and is 6-0 against CAL wrestlers this season.
1. Mike Misita, St. Augustine Prep (17-2)
2. Vin Ceglie, Lacey Township (21-2)
3. Mikal Taylor, Absegami (18-5)
220 pounds
Southern’s J.T. Cornelius has been the top-ranked heavyweight in the area all season long but officially made the drop down to 220 Saturday in a 2-0 decision against Phillipsburg’s Gage Horvath. Cornelius has shown the ability to win big this season, with nine pins and three majors, but he has also excelled in close matches with six wins coming via decisions of three points or fewer. Buena’s Tony Thompson has earned bonus points in all 21 of his wins this season. Hammonton’s Lloyd Kawei went 4-0 with four pins during the week.
1. J.T. Cornelius, Southern Regional (20-1)
2. Tony Thompson, Buena Regional (21-2)
3. Lloyd Kawei, Hammonton (20-3)
285 pounds
With Southern’s Cornelius dropping down to 220, Barnegat returning state qualifier Griffin Jackstadt takes over the top spot. Jackstadt won a 4-1 decision against No. 3 Kurt Driscoll of Holy Spirit on Saturday. Ocean City’s Nick Sannino lost for the first time this season Saturday, dropping a 9-2 decision to Paulsboro’s Tino Savaiinaea. Sannino leads all area wrestlers with 17 pins this season. Spirit’s Driscoll debuts in the rankings at No. 3.
1. Griffin Jackstadt, Barnegat (20-2)
2. Nick Sannino, Ocean City (20-1)
3. Kurt Driscoll, Holy Spirit (16-5)
