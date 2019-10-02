BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP — There were not many shots on net Wednesday night between St. Augustine Prep and Egg Harbor Township High School.
But that’s not because offensive attacks were lacking. Both soccer teams just played strong defense. And it limited scoring opportunities.
So, when there was an opportunity, someone had to take advantage.
Kevin Witkoski scored in the 28th minute to lead the Hermits to a 1-0 victory over the Eagles in a Cape-Atlantic League American Division game at Fr. Stephen J. LaRosa Memorial Field.
St. Augustine, ranked No. 1 in The Press Elite 11, improved to 9-2. The Eagles, ranked No. 8, fell to 10-2.
Witkoski scored the game’s lone goal from 38 yards out. The senior midfielder, who ran toward the net in celebration, was chased and then swarmed by his teammates.
“I mean it feels great,” said Witkoski, 17, of Williamstown. “We were in a slump. We just came off a 6-2 loss (to Archbishop Curley on Saturday). But as a team, we came together, and we were able to put it away.
“It’s a great feeling I was the one who was able to do it.”
The game featured major playoff and power point implications, including seeding for the South Jersey Soccer Coaches Association tournament, which is scheduled to start Oct. 18.
The Hermits, who beat ACIT on Tuesday 1-0, are the defending SJSCA champions.
“Going back-to-back games is never easy,” St. Augustine coach Steve Rolando. “We certainly had to bring the more mental part of it into this game. Not only mental, but it was also physical. The kids played smart and played together.”
EHT had a seven-game winning streak prior to Wednesday. The Eagles lost both of their games this season to the Hermits— the first being a 2-1 defeat on Sept. 11.
The Eagles, who created two scoring opportunities early in the first half, defeated a talented Moorestown squad in double overtime on Saturday.
“We knew coming into the game it was going to be a battle,” EHT coach Pete Lambert. “It was two of the top teams in the CAL. We didn’t want to make any mistakes, but we made one and good teams capitalize on that.
“Besides that one mistake and going down 1-0, I thought our kids dug-in there until the very end, I thought we had every chance to win this.”
St. Augustine also had goals in the 20th and 48th minutes, but both were ruled off for being offsides.
The Hermits also played with a man-down for the final 9 minutes, 32 seconds after a penalty. But the team stepped up their intensity to hold off the Eagles.
“They are always really good,” Witkoski said. “They always up the intensity with us. It’s really fun to actually go head-to-head with the team in the CAL that can compete with us.”
Ant Libero made two saves for the Hermits. Jeffrey Castro made three saves for the Eagles.
“We are a senior led-team,” Rolando said. “That’s why we are able to attain these successes. They realized what was at stake today. These guys are hungry, and they have a goal in their mind and want to go get it.”
Egg Harbor Twp. 0 0– 0
St. Augustine 1 0–1
SA: Witkoski
Goalies— Libero (SA) 2; Castro (EHT) 3
Records— St. Augustine 9-2; EHT 10-2.
