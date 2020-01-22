The St. Augustine Prep wrestling team won 11 contested bouts en route to a 70-12 victory over Egg Harbor Township in a Cape-Atlantic League American Conference match Wednesday.
The Hermits, ranked fifth in The Press Elite 11, improved to 9-2.
Ryan Defoney, ranked first in The Press’ weekly rankings at 126, pinned the Eagles’ Nicholas Faldetta in 54 seconds. Alex Marshall, ranked second at 160, earned a technical fall at 170 (15-0, 1:46).
The Hermits’ Kaden Naame, ranked third at 106, pinned the Eagles’ Antonio Delano in 53 seconds. The Eagles (5-13) won two bouts by forfeit.
The Hermits next face Kingsway Regional at 7 p.m. Friday. The Dragons are ranked fourth in The Elite 11.
No. 5 St. Augustine 70,
Egg Harbor Twp. 12
106—Kaden Naame SA p. Antonio Delano EHT (0:53); 113—Benton Trevor EHT by forfeit; 120—Vincent Faldetta EHT by forfeit; 126—Ryan Defoney SA p. Nicholas Faldetta EHT (0:54); 132—Brock Zurawski SA p. Joseph Glynn EHT (0:22); 138—Trey Mcleer SA p. Hector Reyes EHT (0:54); 145—Richie Grungo SA p. Michael Brito (1:27); 152—Gianni Danze SA tf. Micah Bird EHT (15-0, 4:04); 160—William Bumbernick SA p. James Tucker (3:35); 170—Alex Marshall SA tf. Kevin Adams EHT (15-0 1:46); 182— Dennis Virelli SA p. Matthew Marshall EHT (0:51); 195—Nick Marshall SA p. Andrew Dawson EHT (0:19); 220—Mike Misita SA by forfeit; 285—Brandon Jones SA p. Juan Carlos Delgado Lopez EHT (3:41).
Records— St. Augustine 9-2; EHT 5-13
Match began at 182 pounds
Boys basketball
Oakcrest 68,
Absegami 55
Jahlil Kearney led Oakcrest with 24 points.
Drew Baldino scored 16 points for Absegami. Kashim Durham added 15 and Donald Hood contributed eight. Rashad Allen and Dashuan Hathaway had seven each.
No further information was available.
From Tuesday
Wildwood 66,
Gloucester Cath. 65, OT
Diante Miles scored 23 for Wildwood. Max McGrath, Omarian McNeal and Karl Brown scored nine apiece. Seamus Fynes added 10. Miguel Claudio (2), Ethan Burke (2) and Ernie Troiano (1) also scored.
Wildwood: 13 19 11 17 6−66
Gloucester: 17 9 20 14 5−65
Millville 62,
Egg Harbor Twp. 57
Colby Etter scored 15 points for Millville (6-7). Randy Butler added 14. Romaine Rhett and Jabre Kearney contributed 11 points each. Darius Watson had nine and Calem Bowman two.
JJ Germann led EHT (4-8) with 16 points. Carlos Lopez scored 13 and Anthony Colon had 12. Also scoring for the Eagles: DJ Germann (7); Ethan Dodd (5); Isaiah Glenn (3); Isiah Walsh (2).
EHT: 12 10 16 19−57
Millville: 14 14 21 13−62
Southern Reg. 45,
Brick Twp. 40
Luke Infurna had 12 points and four rebounds for Southern (9-4). Jay Silva had nine points, five rebounds and two steals. Nick Devane added seven points, two rebounds and four steals. Ben Ridgway (4), Noah Wasacz (2) and Jake Barbierri (1) also scored.
Joaquin Ragland scored 15 points for Brick (0-11). Ty Williams added eight points, and Anthony Maniscalco added six. Alex Lawes and Anthony Prato each scored two. Brandan Bautista (4) and Jack Dougard (3) also scored.
Brick: 11 14 9 6−40
Southern: 9 12 9 15−45
Delsea Reg. 71,
Hammonton 56
Trey Simmons had 23 points, three assists and six steals for Delsea. Tristan Cornish had 13 points, nine rebounds and three steals. Tyler Bey added 11 points and 12 rebounds. Other scorers were Jimmy Reilly (9), Jerry Surrency III (11), Sadique Powell (2) and Brandon Falls (2).
Owen Mauriello scored 13 for Hammonton. Mike Hamilton added 11. Isreal Reyes and Ryan Barts scored eight and seven, respectively. Chris Torres (5), Jaron Hill (4), Nick Panagopoylos (4) and John Andolor (4) also scored.
Hammonton: 19 12 15 10−56
Delsea: 23 16 18 14−71
Boys swimming
Lacey Twp. 100,
Toms River East 65
At Lacey Twp., yards
200 Medley Relay—L (Brennin Smith, Quinton Reimer, Peter Vanderwerf, Kevin Flesche) 2:09.35; 200 Freestyle—Stavros Gyumolcs T 2:11.12; 200 IM—Sean Cook L 2:09.27; 50 Freestyle—Christopher Dimuzio T 25.45; 100 Butterfly—Michael Spina L 1:10.20; 100 Freestyle—Christopher Dimuzio T 59.01; 500 Freestyle—Michael Spina L 6:11.9; 200 Freestyle Relay—T (Stavros Gyumolcs, Joseph McDonald, Brayden Hall, Christopher Dimuzio) 1:52.92; 100 Backstroke—Stavros Gyumolcs T 1:09.15; 100 Breaststroke—Lucas Whelan L 1:11.48; 400 Freestyle Relay—T (Stavros Gyumolcs, Brayden Hall, Joseph McDonald, Christopher Dimuzio) 4:12.02.
Records—Lacey 4-4, Toms River 0-6-1.
Central Reg. 93,
Barnegat 77
At St. Francis Aquatic Center, yards
200 Medley Relay— C (Brandon McMahon, Thomas Donachy, Bryan Carlson, Bryan Bodnarchuk) 1:50.95; 200 Freestyle— Nicolas Petrecca C 2:04.35; 200 IM— McMahon C 2:11.49; 50 Freestyle— Bodnarchuk C 23.85; 100 Butterfly— Carlson C 1:01.66; 100 Freestyle— Bodnarchuk C 53.31; 500 Freestyle— Petrecca C 5:49.77; 200 Freestyle Relay— B (Josh Hutton, Gavin Wheeler, Declan Lustenberger, Ethan Sackett) 1:40.48; 100 Backstroke— McMahon C 1:01.85; 100 Breaststroke— Donachy C 1:12.90; 400 Freestyle Relay— C (Nicholas Pelino, Julian Nieves, Aleksander Safarov, Tanner Pepe) 4:38.62.
Records— Central 9-1, Barnegat 6-4.
From Tuesday
Southern Reg. 126 jackson memorial 44
At Steinert, yards
200 Medley Relay—S (Kristian Werner, Sean White, Beck Jaffe, Jackson Hughes) 1:48.25; 200 Freestyle—Kristian Werner S 2:03.25; 200 IM—John Englert J 2:16.45; 50 Freestyle—Jackson Hughes S 23.29; 100 Butterfly—Beck Jaffe S 1:00.16; 100 Freestyle—Kristian Werner S 52.44; 500 Freestyle—Russell Hill S 5:50.63; 200 Freestyle Relay—S (Noah Hanvey, Zack Girgenti, Greg Lee, Cole Nemes) 1:40.43; 100 Breaststroke—Sean White S 1:06.19; 400 Freestyle Relay—S (Jackson Hughes, Beck Jaffe, Cole Nemes, Kristian Werner) 3:39.84.
Records—Southern 10-0, Jackson 3-4.
