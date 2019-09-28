HAMMONTON — Jada Byers, Cohl Mercado and the entire St. Joseph High School football team were disappointed with their sluggish start Saturday.

But the Wildcats (3-1), ranked seventh in The Press Elite 11, picked up the pace in the second and third quarters.

Byers rushed for 151 yards with three touchdowns to lead St. Joseph to a 41-6 victory over Atlantic City in a West Jersey Football League Continental Division game at Bill Bendig Field.

The 5-foot-7, 170-pound senior also added 86 receiving yards, including a 40-yard TD catch from junior Jayden Shertel.

Byers' said his performance did not change how the Wildcats played in the first quarter.

“To be honest, I would give it a B-minus right about now,” said Byers, 17, of Bridgeton. “We didn’t start off how we are supposed to start off. We are not showing the real St. Joseph football program right now.”

Atlantic City scored its lone touchdown early in the first quarter on a trick play. Senior quarterback Connor Culmone pitched the ball to wide receiver Corey Yeoman who connected with Jaheem Frederick for a 78-yard TD pass to make it 6-0.

The Vikings (1-3) played great defense to start, stopping the Wildcats on two of their three first-quarter drives. But too many penalties throughout the game prevented them from adding points.

The Wildcats responded with 41 unanswered points.

"We didn't start the way we wanted to," said Mercado, 16, of Upper Township. "But we had a couple team captains step up and help lead us the right way."

Mercado, who had 39 rushing yards, scored on a 19-yard run with 2 minutes, 10 seconds remaining in the first half to give the Wildcats a 20-6 lead. 

"It felt good to score," said Mercado, a sophomore. "But we still need to play better."

The Wildcats suffered a 28-12 loss to St. Augustine Prep last weekend. The team is also dealing with some injuries and held a few players to a limited snap count, including junior Ahmad Ross, who scored on a 3-yard run to cap the scoring.

But St. Joseph coach Paul Sacco did not use that as an excuse.

"There was no energy to start the game," Sacco said. "I really lit into them at halftime and told them, 'This isn't St. Joseph football. Last week is over, and you can't change that. You have to move forward.'"

St. Joseph travels to Haddonfield (4-0) at 7 p.m. Friday. The Wildcats play Vineland (1-3) on Oct. 11, and West Deptford (4-0) on Oct. 18.

"We have a really tough stretch now," Sacco said. "It's going to be tough. We have to do a better job." 

Byers, who only had 66 rushing yards at halftime, said the Wildcats need to play as if each week is a championship game.

"I just threw this in the back of my head," he said. "We have to do what we have to do at practice this week, and show everybody who St. Joe really is."

Atlantic City 6 0 0 0— 6

St. Joseph;7 13 14 7— 41

FIRST QUARTER

AC— Frederick 78 pass from Yeoman (kick failed)

SJ— Byers 17 run (DelGozzo kick)

SECOND QUARTER

SJ— Byers 40 pass from Shertel (kick blocked)

SJ— Mercado 19 run (DelGozzo kick)

THIRD QUARTER

SJ— Byers 14 run (DelGozzo kick)

SJ— Byers 7 run (DelGozzo kick)

FOURTH QUARTER

SJ— Ross 3 run (DelGozzo kick)

Records: St. Joseph 3-1; Atlantic City 1-3.

