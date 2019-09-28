HAMMONTON — Jada Byers, Cohl Mercado and the entire St. Joseph High School football team were disappointed with their sluggish start Saturday.
But the Wildcats (3-1), ranked seventh in The Press Elite 11, picked up the pace in the second and third quarters.
Byers rushed for 151 yards with three touchdowns to lead St. Joseph to a 41-6 victory over Atlantic City in a West Jersey Football League Continental Division game at Bill Bendig Field.
The 5-foot-7, 170-pound senior also added 86 receiving yards, including a 40-yard TD catch from junior Jayden Shertel.
Byers' said his performance did not change how the Wildcats played in the first quarter.
“To be honest, I would give it a B-minus right about now,” said Byers, 17, of Bridgeton. “We didn’t start off how we are supposed to start off. We are not showing the real St. Joseph football program right now.”
Atlantic City scored its lone touchdown early in the first quarter on a trick play. Senior quarterback Connor Culmone pitched the ball to wide receiver Corey Yeoman who connected with Jaheem Frederick for a 78-yard TD pass to make it 6-0.
The Vikings (1-3) played great defense to start, stopping the Wildcats on two of their three first-quarter drives. But too many penalties throughout the game prevented them from adding points.
The Wildcats responded with 41 unanswered points.
"We didn't start the way we wanted to," said Mercado, 16, of Upper Township. "But we had a couple team captains step up and help lead us the right way."
Mercado, who had 39 rushing yards, scored on a 19-yard run with 2 minutes, 10 seconds remaining in the first half to give the Wildcats a 20-6 lead.
"It felt good to score," said Mercado, a sophomore. "But we still need to play better."
The Wildcats suffered a 28-12 loss to St. Augustine Prep last weekend. The team is also dealing with some injuries and held a few players to a limited snap count, including junior Ahmad Ross, who scored on a 3-yard run to cap the scoring.
But St. Joseph coach Paul Sacco did not use that as an excuse.
"There was no energy to start the game," Sacco said. "I really lit into them at halftime and told them, 'This isn't St. Joseph football. Last week is over, and you can't change that. You have to move forward.'"
St. Joseph travels to Haddonfield (4-0) at 7 p.m. Friday. The Wildcats play Vineland (1-3) on Oct. 11, and West Deptford (4-0) on Oct. 18.
"We have a really tough stretch now," Sacco said. "It's going to be tough. We have to do a better job."
Byers, who only had 66 rushing yards at halftime, said the Wildcats need to play as if each week is a championship game.
"I just threw this in the back of my head," he said. "We have to do what we have to do at practice this week, and show everybody who St. Joe really is."
Atlantic City 6 0 0 0— 6
St. Joseph;7 13 14 7— 41
FIRST QUARTER
AC— Frederick 78 pass from Yeoman (kick failed)
SJ— Byers 17 run (DelGozzo kick)
SECOND QUARTER
SJ— Byers 40 pass from Shertel (kick blocked)
SJ— Mercado 19 run (DelGozzo kick)
THIRD QUARTER
SJ— Byers 14 run (DelGozzo kick)
SJ— Byers 7 run (DelGozzo kick)
FOURTH QUARTER
SJ— Ross 3 run (DelGozzo kick)
Records: St. Joseph 3-1; Atlantic City 1-3.
Holy Spirit 7, Hammonton 18
Absegami 6, Ocean City 44
Oakcrest 6, Egg Harbor Twp. 7
St. Augustine 7, Shawnee 14 -- OT
Texas A&M commit Isaiah Raikes scored the game’s first points in the second quarter, a 2-yard run to put the Hermits, No. 6 in The Press Elite 11, up 7-0.
Shawnee, No. 5 in The Elite 11, tied it up in the third quarter when Matt Wesley hit Nate Summerville for a 16-yard touchdown pass.
St. Augustine attempted a go-ahead field goal with 1:34 left in regulation, but Shawnee got a piece of it.
Shawnee got the ball first in overtime, scoring on a 4-yard run from Jake Barnett to go up 14-7. The Hermits couldn’t score on their possession.
St. Augustine 0 7 0 0 0—0
Shawnee 0 0 7 0 7—0
SECOND QUARTER
SA — Raikes 2 run (Snyder kick)
FOURTH QUARTER
S — Summerville 16 pass from Wesley (Stern kick)
OVERTIME
S—Barnett 4 run (Stern kick)
Records—St. Aug. 1-3, Shanwee (4-0).
Barnegat 0, Ocean Twp. 47
Cumberland 14, Triton 20
Triton (2-2) led 20-0 after three quarters. Cumberland fell to 0-4. No other information was available.
Mainland 29, Bridgeton 8
Mainland Regional High School freshman football player Ja’Briel Mace continued his stellar season with a three-touchdown performance in the Mustangs’ 29-8 win over Bridgeton in a West Jersey Football League Independence Division game Friday.
Mace scored from 26, 1 and 70 yards. He carried the ball 15 times for 192 yards.
Mainland’s defense made it 9-0 with a safety in the second quarter. Cole Campbell threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to Jake Cook. Brady Panas was 3 for 4 in extra point attempts.
Bridgeton scored late when Domitris Mosley scored on a 3-yard fumble return.
Mainland 7 2 13 7—29
Bridgeton 0 0 0 8—8
FIRST QUARTER
MR—Mace 26 run (Panas kick)
SECOND QUARTER
MR—snap out of the endzone
THIRD QUARTER
MR—Mace 1 run (kicked failed)
MR—Cook 5 pass from Campbell (Panas kick)
FOURTH QUARTER
MR—Mace 70 run (Panas kick)
B—Mosley 3 fumble return (Melendez from Smith)
Records—Mainland 4-0, Bridgeton 0-3.
Manasquan 6, Lacey Twp. 7
The score was tied 0-0 after three quarters. Lacey (4-0) had an opportunity to score at the end of the first half but missed a field goal.
Justin Gorski scored the game’s first points with 9:38 left in the fourth quarter, capping an 18-play drive with a 6-yard touchdown run to put the Lions up 7-0.
On the ensuing possession, Rob Pendergist scored on a 65-yard run, but the extra point was blocked, making it 7-6.
Lacey’s defense made several stops on the game, concluded with an interception to end Manasquan’s last drive in the final minute.
Manasquan 0 0 0 6—0
Lacey Twp. 0 0 0 7—0
FOURTH QUARTER
LT—Gorski 6 run (kick good)
M—Pendergist 65 run (kick blocked)
Records—Manasquan 0-3, Lacey 4-0.
Millville 30, Kingsway 20
Shamore Collins scored on a 1-yard run with 32 seconds left in the first half. The Thunderbolts got a 2-point conversion to go up 8-0.
In the third quarter, Nate Robbins connected with Maurice Smith on a 15-yard touchdown to make it 14-0.
Millville 0 8 6 16—30
Kingsway 0 0 6 14—20
SECOND QUARTER
M—Shamore Collins 1 run (2-point conversion)
THIRD QUARTER
M—Maurice Smith 15 pass from Nate Robbins (conversion failed)
KR—Touchdown (conversion failed)
FOURTH QUARTER
M—Touchdown (2-point conversion)
KR—Touchdown (2-point conversion)
KR—Touchdown (conversion failed)
M—LaQuint Allen 8 run (2-point conversion)
Records—Millville 1-3, Kingsway 2-2.
Southern 42, Brick Memorial 32
Vineland 10, Timber Creek 44
Donovan Leary threw four touchdown pass to Tarheeb Still for Timber Creek (3-1). Leary threw a fifth TD pass and rushed for another score.
For the Fighting Clan (1-3), Jonathan Toney caught a 16-yard touchdown pass from Tyreem Powell, and Henry Garton kicked a 25-yard field.
Vineland 0 10 0 0—10
Timber Creek 7 16 14 0—44
FIRST QUARTER
TC—Tarheeb Still pass from Leary (Coluccio kick)
SECOND QUARTER
V—Toney 16 pass from Powell (Garton kick)
TC—Leary 12 run (kick failed)
V—Graton 25 field goal
TC—Coluccio 20 field goal
TC—Still from Leary (Coluccio kick)
THIRD QUARTER
TC—Tarheeb Still 4 run (Coluccio kick)
TC—Still from Leary (Coluccio kick)
FOURTH QUARTER
TC—O’Dunlami from Leary (Coluccio kick)
Records—Timber Creek (3-1), Vineland 1-3.
Wildwood 6, Riverside 36
Riverside (1-2) led the WJFL Classic matchup 14-6 at halftime. Wildwood fell to 0-3. No other information was available.
