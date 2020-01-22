Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for Reading.
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Wildwood Catholic senior Taj Thweatt throws down a dunk in the first quarter of Wednesday’s game against St. Augustine Prep. Thweatt had 28 points and 19 rebounds in the win. A photo gallery is attached to this story at HSLive.me. Wildwood Catholic hosted St. Augustine Prep in a match-up of two of the top high school basketball teams in South Jersey. Wednesday Jan. 22, 2020. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Catholic’s Tommy Belansen grabs a loose ball. Wildwood Catholic hosted St. Augustine Prep in a match-up of two of the top high school basketball teams in South Jersey. Wednesday Jan. 22, 2020. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
St Augusine’s Quinton Gormley (20) battles Catholic’s Jahlil White for the ball. Wildwood Catholic hosted St. Augustine Prep in a match-up of two of the top high school basketball teams in South Jersey. Wednesday Jan. 22, 2020. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Wildwood Catholic senior Taj Thweatt throws down a dunk in the first quarter of Wednesday’s game against St. Augustine Prep. Thweatt had 28 points and 19 rebounds in the win. A photo gallery is attached to this story at HSLive.me. Wildwood Catholic hosted St. Augustine Prep in a match-up of two of the top high school basketball teams in South Jersey. Wednesday Jan. 22, 2020. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Dale Gerhard / FOR THE PRESS
Catholic’s Tommy Belansen grabs a loose ball. Wildwood Catholic hosted St. Augustine Prep in a match-up of two of the top high school basketball teams in South Jersey. Wednesday Jan. 22, 2020. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Dale Gerhard
St Augusine’s Quinton Gormley (20) battles Catholic’s Jahlil White for the ball. Wildwood Catholic hosted St. Augustine Prep in a match-up of two of the top high school basketball teams in South Jersey. Wednesday Jan. 22, 2020. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Dale Gerhard
Wildwood Catholic hosted St. Augustine Prep in a match-up of two of the top high school basketball teams in South Jersey. Wednesday Jan. 22, 2020. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Dale Gerhard
Wildwood Catholic hosted St. Augustine Prep in a match-up of two of the top high school basketball teams in South Jersey. Wednesday Jan. 22, 2020. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Dale Gerhard
Wildwood Catholic hosted St. Augustine Prep in a match-up of two of the top high school basketball teams in South Jersey. Wednesday Jan. 22, 2020. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
NORTH WILDWOOD – Taj Thweatt ended the first quarter with a breakaway, two-handed dunk for the Wildwood Catholic High School boys basketball team Wednesday night.
It put an exclamation mark on an opening eight minutes that delivered a clear message.
Whatever early-season malaise that had afflicted the Crusaders was gone.
Wildwood Catholic dominated from the start and beat St. Augustine 82-43 in a matchup of Cape-Atlantic League contenders. The Crusaders jumped to a 16-2 lead and were never threatened.
The 6 foot-8 Thweatt scored 28 points and grabbed 19 rebounds, while swingman Jacob Hopping sank six 3-pointers and finished with 22 points.
“We wanted to prove that we’re not just one of the best teams in South Jersey,” Hopping said. “We wanted to show we’re one of the best teams in the state. We should be handling business.”
Wednesday’s game was one of the most anticipated of the regular season.
Fans lined up to enter Wildwood Catholic’s tiny gym at 5 p.m. – two hours before tipoff.
The Crusaders (12-2) are ranked No. 2 in The Press Elite 11. St. Augustine (10-3) is ranked No. 3. Wildwood Catholic beat the Hermits in last year’s Cape-Atlantic League title game. St. Augustine coach Paul Rodio had his tie off – a sign of the game’s intensity – less than two minutes into the contest.
Despite its impressive record, Wildwood Catholic struggled at times in big games early this season.
Some players, notably Hopping, seemed to be searching to find their roles.
That is no longer the case.
“We’re doing a lot of good things now that we weren’t doing early in the year,” Wildwood Catholic coach Dave DeWeese said. “
The Crusaders shared the ball and smothered the Hermits with a zone defense. Wildwood Catholic swingman DaSean Lopez set the defensive tone with two blocked shots in the opening moments.
Wildwood Catholic sank 10 of 15 shots in the first quarter, including 3 of 6 from beyond the 3-point line. The Crusaders led 23-8 after the first period.
“We played great,” Thweatt, a West Virginia recruit, said. “Everybody was into to it. We just had to play hard. We like facing the hype.”
Hopping sank two 3-pointers in the first quarter and three more in the second.
“In the beginning of the season, I wasn’t shooting well,” Hopping said. “That’s not very normal. I didn’t worry about it because my coach and my teammates kept telling me to keep shooting and keep shooting. They said ‘You’re going to make shots. That’s what you do.’ I started to get into my groove and finally it’s coming back.”
The 6-foot-8 Thweatt almost single-handedly made sure there would be no St. Augustine second-half comeback.
He seemed to grab every rebound and scored on several acrobatic drives to the basket.
The Crusaders never hit a lull. Junior guard Martin Anguelov (11 points) made two 3-pointers early in the fourth quarter as the Crusaders lead stretched to 80-41.
“They made every shot they could make early,” St. Augustine coach Paul Rodio said. “It was amazing. There wasn’t much we could do. We tried to play catchup. We’re not built for that.”
The game ended with a running clock because the Crusaders’ lead exceeded 35 points.
No one was asking anymore what’s wrong with Wildwood Catholic.
“We’ve been developing team chemistry bit by bit, and we’ve seen progress,” DeWeese said. “You don’t want to be great in December. You want to be great at the end of February and March.”
The Crusaders appear to be on their way to that goal.
St. Augustine 8 15 16 4 - 43
Wildwood Catholic 23 19 23 17 – 82
SA – Delaney 11, Foreman 4, Palek 10, Jackson 6, Leo 5, Wescott 2, Horner 5
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.