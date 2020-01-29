NORTH WILDWOOD — Gabby Turco had the right move for the right moment Wednesday.
Her 15-foot jumper off the dribble with 14.6 seconds left gave the Wildwood Catholic High School girls basketball team a 51-49 win over Middle Township in a thrilling matchup of Cape-Atlantic League contenders.
“I saw the net,” Turco said. “I saw the rim. The ball was in my hands, and I let it fly. I’ve been working on that one dribble pull-up since the beginning of the summer.”
Turco’s jumper capped a stunning Wildwood Catholic comeback. The Crusaders trailed by seven with five minutes left. Turco scored 10 of her 20 points in the fourth quarter. Marianna Papazoglou (16 points, eight rebounds) also sparked Wildwood Catholic in the final minutes. Wildwood Catholic guard Kimmy Casiello (13 points) sank some critical 3-pointers throughout the game. The Crusaders overcame a remarkable effort from Kira Sides of Middle Township, who scored a game-high 33.
With the win, Wildwood Catholic and Middle Township now both have one loss in the CAL United Division as they fight for the division title and a high seed in February’s CAL tournament.
“This means a lot to us,” Turco said. “As Wildwood Catholic, the biggest rival we have is Middle Township. They’re a great team. There’s nothing you can take away from them.”
Fans packed Wildwood Catholic’s gym to watch one of the most anticipated games of the regular season. Middle had beaten the Crusaders 35-32 on Jan. 16. Middle (11-4) is ranked No. 9 in The Press Elite 11, while Wildwood Catholic (13-2) is ranked No. 11.
Wednesday’s game was easily a contest for the best game — boys or girls — of the season.
Each possession was filled with emotion. Fans reacted to each basket and official’s call.
Sides nearly carried Middle to the win. She sank three 3-pointers in the second quarter and finished halftime with 22 of Middle’s 27 points. The Panthers held Wildwood Catholic without a field goal in the third quarter.
Papazoglou began to guard Sides late in the first half.
“She’s a great player, a great athlete,” Papazoglou said of Sides. “You can’t take anything away from that kid. But in that second quarter I was like I have to try to (slow) her down. My team was struggling a bit.”
Middle led 41-33 with 6 minutes, 15 seconds left.
The Crusaders then rallied with an 11-2 run to take a 44-43 lead. Turco began that stretch with a 3-pointer and finished it with another 3-pointer from the deep left corner with 3:03 left.
“We just had to have the mentality of defense,” Turco said, “get a stop, get a score and keep pushing through it.”
Middle, however, did not fade.
Kate Herlihy sank a 14-footer, and Sides made two foul shots to put up Middle up 47-44 with 2:22 left.
The Crusaders regained the lead when Papazoglou rebounded a missed Turco 3-pointer and scored. Papazoglou was fouled and made the free throw to make it 49-47 with 46 seconds left.
Herlihy then tied the game with two foul shots with 26 seconds left.
That set the stage for Turco’s winner.
After the basket, Middle did not get a shot off before the buzzer sounded.
The Crusaders mobbed each other in celebration.
“That,” Turco said, “was an awesome high school basketball game.”
Middle Township 9 18 10 12 — 49
Wildwood Catholic 12 18 3 18 — 51
MT — Sides 33, Herlihy 13, Elston 1, Harris 2, Barber 0, Hunter 0
WC — Casiello 13, Papazoglou 16, Turco 20, Macrina 2
