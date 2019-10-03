hslivesoccer.jpg

DiElmo nets 3, Pinelands beats No. 11 Barnegat

Ben Noble scored three goals in an Atlantic Christian Academy boys soccer 11-0 win Thursday over Calvary Academy in a Tri-State Christian Athletic Conference game.

Joshua Jacoby had two goals and an assist.

Aaron Glancey had a goal and two assists. Devin Tridente, Caleb Vogel, Moges Johnson, Jake DeNick and Tommy Ellison had a goal each. Luke Phillips made two assists.

Buena Reg. 6,

St. Joseph 3

Ross Ennis led Buena Regional (5-7) with two goals and two assists.

Santiago Osorno had two goals. Jaden Delvalle had a goal and four assists. Charlie Saglimbeni had one goal. Caeden Colon had an assist.

St. Joseph fell to 0-8.

Wildwood Catholic 6,

Holy Spirit 2

De-Quawn Johnson and Ryan Bailey had a goal each for Holy Spirit (3-7).

Christian Kalinowski had one assist. Brendan Mackey made three saves.

Wildwood Catholic is 9-2.

From Wednesday

Pinelands Reg. 1,

Lakewood 0

Pinelands Regional (6-2-1) won on a goal from Brogan Duelly. Adam Grelak had the assist.

Lakewood fell to 1-9-1.

Ocean City 3,

Mainland Reg. 1

Ocean City (3-4) was led by John Lindsay with two goals.

Aidan Reid had one goal and an assist. Ben Steiger had two assists. Kyle Plenn made six saves.

Mainland fell to 7-4.

