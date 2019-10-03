Ben Noble scored three goals in an Atlantic Christian Academy boys soccer 11-0 win Thursday over Calvary Academy in a Tri-State Christian Athletic Conference game.
Joshua Jacoby had two goals and an assist.
Aaron Glancey had a goal and two assists. Devin Tridente, Caleb Vogel, Moges Johnson, Jake DeNick and Tommy Ellison had a goal each. Luke Phillips made two assists.
Buena Reg. 6,
St. Joseph 3
Ross Ennis led Buena Regional (5-7) with two goals and two assists.
Santiago Osorno had two goals. Jaden Delvalle had a goal and four assists. Charlie Saglimbeni had one goal. Caeden Colon had an assist.
St. Joseph fell to 0-8.
Wildwood Catholic 6,
Holy Spirit 2
De-Quawn Johnson and Ryan Bailey had a goal each for Holy Spirit (3-7).
Christian Kalinowski had one assist. Brendan Mackey made three saves.
Wildwood Catholic is 9-2.
From Wednesday
Pinelands Reg. 1,
Lakewood 0
Pinelands Regional (6-2-1) won on a goal from Brogan Duelly. Adam Grelak had the assist.
Lakewood fell to 1-9-1.
Ocean City 3,
Mainland Reg. 1
Ocean City (3-4) was led by John Lindsay with two goals.
Aidan Reid had one goal and an assist. Ben Steiger had two assists. Kyle Plenn made six saves.
Mainland fell to 7-4.
