Nurridin Abdul-Rahmann became the first 1,000-point scorer in the Atlantic County Institute of Technology’s boys basketball program Wednesday as he led the Red Hawks to a 74-54 win over Absegami in a Cape-Atlantic League interdivision game.
Nurridin finished with 33 points, five rebounds, two assists, two blocks and two steals for ACIT (13-7). Ja’maine Davenport added 12 points. six rebounds, two assists and four steals. McRoodjerry Cesar had eight points and nine rebounds. Other scorers were Zahir Davis (6), Zaheer Owens (4), Dylan Countouris (3), Jermaine Charles (2) and Williams Davis Jr. (2).
Andrew Baldino scored 23 for Absegami (2-16). Rashad Allen added 13. Devin Andermanis and Donald Hood scored five apiece. Other scorers were Omar Nunez (3), Danny Fuliciano (2), Deshun Hathaway (2) and Allen Rodriguez (1).
Absegami; 9 17 8 20—54
ACIT; 16 11 27 29—74
Atlantic Christian 69,
Pilgrim 49
Landon Shivers led Atlantic Christian with 18 points, 18 rebounds, two assists and two steals. Ben Noble added 14 points, five rebounds and three steals. Malachi Green finished with 14 points, four rebounds, five assists and five steals. Other scorers were Dan Roland (16), and Mark Rosie (5).
Jack Lipari scored 16 for Pilgrim. Adam Walden and Connor Storr each added 11.
Atlantic: 15 25 19 10−69
Pilgrim: 17 5 19 8−49
Ocean City 49,
Lower Cape May Reg. 43
Gannon Brady scored 20 for Ocean City. Mike Rhodes had 11, and Sam Burns had six. Tom Finnegan and Bradley Jamison added four apiece. Joe Repetti (2) and Will Drain (2) also scored.
Daymon Bencivengo scored 15 for Lower Cape May. Jacob Bey added 11. Joe Whitesell finished with nine. Tom Gault and Jordan Pierce scored four apiece.
LCMR: 6 11 0 26−43
OC: 12 9 12 16−49
Holy Spirit 62,
Oakcrest 51
Jahmir Smith led Holy Spirit with 18 points. Jack Cella and Joe Glenn scored 14 each. Christian Kalinowski (7), Jack Rouillard (4), Hadd Freeman (3) and Henry Rouillard (2) also scored.
AJ Meoves scored 17 points for Oakcrest. Angel Casanova added 14 and Tayvion Gray contributed 11. Jahlil Kearney and Josiah Casanova had seven and two, respectively.
Oakcrest: 20 9 14 8−51
Holy Spirit: 16 14 18 14−62
Wildwood Catholic 93,
Buena Reg. 26
CJ Wareham led Wildwood Catholic with 18 points. Jacob Hopping, Martin Angelou and Jared Hopping scored 11 each. Taj Thweat (10), Tommy Bolle (9), Nick Montalbano (7), David Zarfatti (3), Liam Grimes (3), Jahlil White (2), DeSean Lopez (2), Ben Church (2), Matt Vogdes (2) and Akeel Johnson (2) also scored.
Nasis Williams scored six points for Buena Regional. Taj Walker added five and Damante Carabello had four. Jeremiah McRae (3), Dante Cora (2), Jadan Delvalle (2), JJ Gonzalez (2) and Mike Ernst (2) rounded out the points.
Buena: 7 7 7 5−26
WW Catholic: 31 25 18 19−93
From Tuesday
Middle Township 65,
Cape May Tech 38
Matt Marino led the Panthers (9-11) with 19 points. Torey Harris scored 18 points. Jeremiah Camacho (10), Miles Sapp (8) and Charlie McNeal III (6) helped on the scoring sheet.
Orlando Torres scored 11 for the Hawks (8-12). Dylan Delvecchio scored nine points. Kevin Castro scored eight points.
Middle: 19 9 23 14− 65
CM Tech: 3 9 14 12− 38
Millville 67,
Vineland 61
Colby Etter led the Mavericks (9-11) with 23 points. Romaine Rhett scored 15 and D Watson scored 11. Jabre Kearney (10) and Randy Butler (8) also helped on the shoring sheet.
Ryan Williams and Yamere Diggs both scored 18 points for the Rowdy Roosters (4-14). Barry Turner scored 11 points and Austin Shaw had nine.
Vineland: 15 16 15 15− 61
Millville: 14 8 20 25− 67
Egg Harbor Twp. 69,
Bridgeton 60
DJ Germann scored 20 points for Egg Harbor Township (9-11). Carlos Lopez added 18 and JJ Germann finished with 11. Isiah Walsh (9), Ethan Dodd (8), Isaiah Glenn (2) and Aaron Larramore (2) also scored.
Antonio Sydnor led Bridgeton (4-17) with 18 points. Jabril Bowman had 11.
EHT: 16 16 20 16−68
Bridgeton: 15 11 9 25−60
Middle Twp. 65,
Cape May Tech 38
Matt Marino scored 19 points for Middle Township (9-11). Torey Harris added 18 and Jeremiah Camacho had 10. Miles Sapp (8), Charlie McNeal III (6), Ben Harris (2) and John Leahy (2) rounded out the scoring.
Orlando Torres led Cape May Tech (8-12) with 11 points. Dylan Delvecchio added nine and Kevin Castro finished with eight. Robbie Pennington (4), James Longstreet (3) and Devon Roach (3) also scored.
Middle: 19 9 23 14−65
CMT: 3 9 14 12−38
Kingsway Reg. 45,
Hammonton 42
Nick Panagopoylos scored 12 points for the Blue Devils (5-14). Mike Hamilton scored nine. Owen Mauriello added seven. Jaron Hill, Ryan Barts and Isreal Reyes each scored three. Chris Torres and Aiden Ashe each added two.
Arthur Stone led the Dragons (8-12) with 19 points. Adrian Talley added 10.
Kings:9 10 2 24−45
Hamm:10 11 14 7−42
Wildwood 90,
Salem 46
Omarian McNeal had 22 points and 14 rebounds for Wildwood (14-6). Max McGrath added 15 points, five rebounds and five assists. Diante Miles finished with 13 points, four rebounds and seven assists. Other scorers were Karl Brown (13), Ernie Troiano (10), Seamus Fynes (6), Miguel Claudio (5), Joel Robinson (4) and Ethan Burke (2).
Salem fell to 5-15.
Salem: 10 7 17 12−46
Wildwood: 25 25 22 18−90
Atlantic Christian 70,
Gloucester County Christian 49
Ben Noble led Atlantic Christian with 20 points, two rebounds, six assists and five steals. Landon Shiver added 14 points, 14 rebounds, four assists and seven blocks. Dan Roland finished with 14 points, seven rebounds, six assists and three blocks. Other scorers were Malachi Green (13) and Aaron Glancey (4).
For Gloucester, Lukas DeLoach scored 15. Kyle Hughes added 15, and Xavier Bryant added 11. Zach Griffin (5) and Cole Hughes (4) also scored.
Atlantic: 24 17 16 13−70
Gloucester: 13 4 16 16−49
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.