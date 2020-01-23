OCEAN CITY — The Ocean City High School boys swimming team wrapped up the regular season Thursday with perhaps its best performance of the season.
The Red Raiders beat previously unbeaten Kingsway Regional 113-55 in a nonleague meet at the Ocean City Aquatic & Fitness Center. Kingsway is ranked No. 7 in The Press Elite 11.
Ocean City’s Dolan Grisbaum won two individual races and set a school record in the 100-meter backstroke with a time of 1 minute, 3.09 seconds. Steve Gooden and freshman Pat Armstrong also had two individual victories for the Red Raiders (8-3). Kingsway dropped to 6-1-1.
The Ocean City girls gave the Red Raiders a sweep of the double-dual meet, defeating Kingsway 95-75. O.C., No. 5 in the Elite 11, improved to 8-1-1 in its final regular-season meet. Kingsway, the Elite 11’s 10th-ranked team, fell to 6-2.
The Ocean City boys took command right away by taking first and second place in the first race, the 200 medley relay. Jack Baker, Ethan McCarron, Armstrong and Dom DiPilato won the race in 1:57.91. The Red Raiders’ B relay was second in 2:00.69.
Gooden followed with his first victory, winning the 200 freestyle in 1:59.39. Tanner Driscoll was second for the Red Raiders in 2:07.60. Gooden returned to win the 100 freestyle by a length in 55.08, and he led off the first-place 200 freestyle relay team. The other members were McCarron, Nick Bianchi and DiPilato.
“I swam pretty well today,” said Gooden, a 17-year-old junior and Margate resident. “I took off last year, so I’m really happy with where I am today. I bounced back, and my times were good today.”
Ocean City scored a sweep of the top three places in the 200 individual medley, led by Grisbaum’s win in 2:11.93. McCarron was second, and freshman Mike Kelly was third.
Armstrong had back-to-back victories, winning the 50 freestyle by more than a second in 25.98 and the 100 butterfly in 1:02.41. Gooden (100 freestyle) and Matt Woodside (400 freestyle) followed with wins, and it was 80-30.
Grisbaum, a junior, won the 100 backstroke by three body-lengths in setting the school record.
“We’re just happy with how the team has responded,” Ocean City boys coach Shane McGrath said. “Last year against Mainland in the regular season (a 107-63 loss where O.C. broke four school records) was one of the most impressive efforts I’ve seen here, and today frankly matched that or exceeded that. About 99% of the guys had season-best times, with one school record broken, and I think we power-pointed above our expectations.”
Ocean City girls impress in win
Ocean City briefly trailed, but was up 34-28 after four races and lengthened the lead. Olivia Scherbin took first place in the 200 freestyle and 100 freestyle, and Alex Antonov won the 200 IM and the 400 freestyle. Scherbin, older sister Claudia Scherbin and Antonov each had two relay wins.
“Kingsway is a very good team. Going in we thought it might be a very close meet,” said Ocean City coach Ian Keyser. “We started very well, that was our goal before the meet. We took the lead in the 200 freestyle and never looked back. I thought this was a great way to wrap up our regular season.”
O.C.’s Katie Barlow, a transfer from Bishop Eustace, was part of the winning 400 freestyle relay.
“We knew that they had some good swimmers and we’d have to swim well,” said Barlow, a 16-year-old junior and Ocean City resident. “It really played out so well for us, the morale was so high throughout the whole meet. We were cheering the whole time and that gave us a mental edge. We powered through the whole meet and stayed strong.”
Boys meet
Ocean City 113,
No. 7 Kingsway Reg. 55,
At Ocean City (Ocean City Aquatic & Fitness Center), meters
200 Medley Relay—OC (Jack Baker, Ethan McCarron, Pat Armstrong, Dom DiPilato) 1:57.91; 200 Freestyle—Steve Gooden OC 1:59.39; 200 IM—Dolan Grisbaum OC 2:11.93; 50 Freestyle—Armstrong OC 25.98; 100 Butterfly—Armstrong OC 1:02.41; 100 Freestyle—Gooden OC 55.08; 400 Freestyle—Matt Woodside OC 4:34.27; 200 Freestyle Relay—OC (Gooden, McCarron, Nick Bianchi, DiPilato) 1:46.32; 100 Backstroke—Grisbaum OC 1:03.09 (school record. The old mark was 1:03.18 by Nate Hayes in 2019.); 100 Breaststroke—McCarron OC 1:11.64; Ocean City swam exhibition in the last race as a show of sportsmanship and received no score. O.C. unofficially won the race.
Records—Kingsway 6-1-1; Ocean City 8-3.
Girls meet
No. 5 Ocean City 95,
No. 10 Kingsway Reg. 75
200 Medley Relay—K (Olivia Smith, Abigail Miller, Abigail Miller (Kingsway has two swimmers named Abigail Miller, not related), Lyndsey Warner) 2:09.85; 200 Freestyle—Olivia Scherbin OC 2:14.85; 200 IM—Alex Antonov OC 2:29.30; 50 Freestyle—Claudia Scherbin OC 27.56; 100 Butterfly—Smith K 1:06.60; 100 Freestyle—O. Scherbin OC 1:01.11; 400 Freestyle—Antonov OC 4:45.59; 200 Freestyle Relay—OC (C. Scherbin, Emily Myers, O. Scherbin, Antonov) 1:55.33; 100 Backstroke—Smith K 1:07.69; 100 Breaststroke—Miller (a junior. The other Abigail Miller is a senior.) K 1:19.18; 400 Freestyle Relay—OC (C. Scherbin, Katie Barlow, O. Scherbin, Antonov) 4:07.17.
Records—Kingsway 6-2; Ocean City 8-1-1.
