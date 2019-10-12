Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
On October 12th, 2019, Ocean City High School Girls soccer hosts Egg Harbor Township for the CAL Girls Semifinals at the 6th street field. (l-r) OCHS #20 Summer Reimet tries to shield the ball from EHTS #19 Hayley.
On October 12th, 2019, Ocean City High School Girls soccer hosts Egg Harbor Township for the CAL Girls Semifinals at the 6th street field. EHTHS Goalie Grace catches a break with a shot on goal deflecting off the goal post.
On October 12th, 2019, Ocean City High School Girls soccer hosts Egg Harbor Township for the CAL Girls Semifinals at the 6th street field. OCHS #27 Suzy Dietrich sends a shot on goal, landing just right of the goal post.
On October 12th, 2019, Ocean City High School Girls soccer hosts Egg Harbor Township for the CAL Girls Semifinals at the 6th street field. (r-l) EHTHS #2 Lauren and OCHS #23 Carly Reighard fight for the ball by the EHTHS sideline.
On October 12th, 2019, Ocean City High School Girls soccer hosts Egg Harbor Township for the CAL Girls Semifinals at the 6th street field. (l-r) EHTHS #2 Lauren and OCHS #23 Carly Reighard fight for the ball by the EHTHS sideline.
On October 12th, 2019, Ocean City High School Girls soccer hosts Egg Harbor Township for the CAL Girls Semifinals at the 6th street field. (l-r) EHTHS defenders #18 Meghan and #35 Carey try to break up OCHS #20 Summer Reimet attack.
On October 12th, 2019, Ocean City High School Girls soccer hosts Egg Harbor Township for the CAL Girls Semifinals at the 6th street field. EHTHS #18 Meghan heads the ball back into OCHS's side at midfield.
On October 12th, 2019, Ocean City High School Girls soccer hosts Egg Harbor Township for the CAL Girls Semifinals at the 6th street field. OCHS #8 Paige Panico makes her way down the sideline after finding a hole.
On October 12th, 2019, Ocean City High School Girls soccer hosts Egg Harbor Township for the CAL Girls Semifinals at the 6th street field. (l-r) EHTHS #25 Lauren and OCHS #8 Paige Panico.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On October 12th, 2019, Ocean City High School Girls soccer hosts Egg Harbor Township for the CAL Girls Semifinals at the 6th street field. OCHS #22 Hannah Keane launches a shot towards goal.
On October 12th, 2019, Ocean City High School Girls soccer hosts Egg Harbor Township for the CAL Girls Semifinals at the 6th street field. OCHS #20 advances to put pressure on EHTHS #35 Carey.
OCEAN CITY — The precision passing and shooting of the Ocean City High School girls soccer team were a bit too much for Egg Harbor Township on Saturday in their Cape-Atlantic League Tournament semifinal game.
The top-seeded Red Raiders, ranked eighth in The Press Elite 11, scored five first-half goals and beat fourth-seeded EHT 6-0 in near-perfect sunny weather at Carey Stadium. Carly Reighard scored the first goal, then Summer Reimet added consecutive goals, and Faith Slimmer scored the final three.
Ocean City will meet either second-seeded Millville or third-seeded Our Lady of Mercy Academy for the girls championship at 4 p.m. Monday at Egg Harbor Township High School.
Ocean City improved to 14-1, losing to Rancocas Valley, No. 7 in The Elite 11, 2-1 on Sept. 16. EHT dropped to 10-4.
"I was very happy with our execution, our plan," Ocean City coach Kelly Halliday said. "I thought we played really crisp soccer. We looked really pretty out there, and we scored a few goals."
The Red Raiders lost to Mainland Regional on a shootout in the inaugural CAL Tournament championship game last year at EHT.
"We set high goals, and one of the first is definitely the CAL championship," Halliday said. "We want to make a statement here, especially losing to Mainland in that big game last year, so we're looking forward to it."
Reighard, a senior center midfielder, scored to make it 1-0 in the fifth minute of play, and Hope Slimmer, Faith's younger sister, assisted.
Reimet added the next two goals, the first from in front off an assist by Suzy Dietrich. Reimet made it 3-0 with an unassisted goal in the 17th minute when she brought the ball toward the net and got it past diving Eagles goalie Grace Baumgartel. Reimet has 23 goals on the year.
"We're just super excited to play," said Reimet, a sophomore forward/midfielder and O.C. resident. "We knew what we had to do to beat them. Losing to Mainland was really sad for us last year, so we're just hoping to win this year. We played EHT in the semifinal last year, just like today."
Faith Slimmer scored the final two goals of the first half. She upped the lead to 4-0 when she scored on a hard shot from 12 yards out. Kelsey White assisted. Slimmer added a goal from the right side, off Reimet's assist. Slimmer's final goal, her 25th of the season, was from three yards out in the second half, and Reichard got the assist.
"We felt awesome," said Faith Slimmer, a junior forward-midfielder from Petersburg in Upper Township. "It's always a great experience coming out to the semifinal on a Saturday morning at our home. It was a good atmosphere to play in. We've been excited for this game for so long and we stepped up and and we played our best as a team and got it done."
Baumgartel made some big stops, and finished with 14 saves. O.C.'s Abby Fenton had four saves.
