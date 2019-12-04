The Ocean City High School girls swimming team beat Atlantic City 100-70 in a Cape-Atlantic League matchup at home Tuesday.
Claudia Scherbin won the 50-meter freestyle in 28.21 seconds for the Red Raiders (1-0). Scherbin also won the 100 freestyle in 1 minute, 1.92 seconds. Alex Antonov, Lilly Teofanova, and Scherbin were all part of O.C.’s winning 200 freestyle relay and 400 freestyle relay teams.
For Atlantic City (0-1), Megan Fox won the 200 freestyle (2:09.81) and 400 freestyle (4:31.60). She also helped the Vikings win the 200 medley relay with Sarah Tran, Grace Gaskill and Olivia Kulakowski. Kulakowski won the 100 backstroke, and Tran won the 100 breaststroke.
From Tuesday
Cumberland Reg. 115,
Williamstown 48
At GCIT, yards
200 Medley Relay— C (Caroline Kennedy, Melissa Lowry, Aashee Patel, Any Jespersen) 2:05.82; 200 Freestyle— Lowry C 1:57.00; 200 IM— Elivia Lively C 2:52.64; 50 Freestyle— Jespersen C 28.51; 100 Butterfly— Patel C 1:19.09; 500 Freestyle— Mackenzie Cheesman C 8:02.47; 200 Freestyle Relay— C (Annakela Modri, Jespersen, Patel, Lowry) 1:54.26; 100 Backstroke— Kennedy C 1:17.78; 100 Breaststroke— Modri C 1:21.13; 400 Freestyle Relay— C (Renee Sheppard, Modri, Gianna Trexler, Lively) 4:57.01.
Records— Cumberland 1-0, Williamstown 0-1.
Southern Reg. 134,
Lacey Twp. 33
At St. Francis Aquatic Center, yards
200 Medley Relay— S (Veronica Ruoff, Hallie Gallagher, Mia Amirr, Kailey Matthews) 2:05.05; 200 Freestyle— Payton Nork S 2:19.01; 200 IM— Olivia auge S 2:34.28; 50 Freestyle— Mohini Jani S 29.83; 100 Butterfly— Kaylyn Iusan S 1:09.32; 100 Freestyle— Phoebe Sprague S 1:02.94; 500 Freestyle— Madeline Krason S 6:56.25; 200 Freestyle Relay— S (Gianna Antinora, Ava Ruff, Gallagher, Nathalie Rodriguez) 1:58.92; 100 Backstroke— Chloe Furlong S 1:12.47; 100 Breaststroke— Jessica Paulillo S 1:20.23; 400 Freestyle Relay— S (Abigail Malandro, Brooke Boyd, Krason, Emily Keenan).
Records— Southern 1-0, Lacey 0-1.
Boys swimming
From Tuesday
Holy Spirit 92,
Wildwood Catholic 72
At Wildwood Catholic, yards
200 Medley Relay—W (Grace Stuart, Cole Diller, James Sawyer, Leilani Wong) 2:08; 200 Freestyle—Elle Summers H 2:26; 200 IM—Leilani Wong W 2:51; 50 Freestyle—Phil Seeger H 25.80; 100 Butterfly—Leilani Wong W; 100 Freestyle—Phil Seeger H 57.12; 500 Freestyle—Elle Summers H 6:27; 200 Freestyle Relay—H (Mike Gaguski, Halle Burns, Ian Valiante, Elle Summers); 100 Backstroke—Halle Burns H 1:19; 100 Breaststroke—Aidan Driscoll H 1:29; 400 Freestyle Relay—H (Elle Summers, Mike Gaguski, Cassidy Ross, Phil Seeger).
Records—N/A.
Mainland Reg. 120,
Rancocas Valley Reg. 50
At Mainland Reg., meters
200 Medley Relay— MR (Mason Bushay, Aaron Thompson, Cole Garbutt, James Bradley) 1:54.20; 200 Freestyle— Evan Folk MR 2:08.20; 200 IM— Paul Dragan RV 2:17.98; 50 Freestyle— Evan Folk MR 4:32.49; 100 Butterfly— Cole Garbutt MR 1:03.28; 100 Freestyle— Liam Garbutt MR 55.30; 500 Freestyle— Evan Folk MR 4:32.49; 200 Freestyle Relay— MR (Cole Garbutt, Charlie Sher, Matt Giannantonio, Liam Garbutt) 1:46.28; 100 Backstroke— Mason Bushay MR 1:04.10; 100 Breaststroke— Paul Dragan RV 1:09.92; 400 Freestyle Relay— MR (Evan Folk, Evan Denn, Mason Bushay, Liam Garbutt) 3:54.22.
Records—Mainland 1-0; Rancocas Valley 0-1.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.