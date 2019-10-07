OCEAN CITY — The Ocean City High School girls tennis team gave a strong overall performance Monday and beat Clearview Regional 5-0 in a South Jersey Group III quarterfinal match.
All the Red Raiders won in straight sets at the 6th Street tennis courts.
The singles matches ended first. Jordan Moyer, Ocean City’s No. 1 singles player, was a 6-3, 6-2 winner over Clearview’s Carlee Cristella. The first to finish was No. 2 singles player Brynn Bowman, who won over Emily Miscioscia 6-3, 6-1. O.C.’s Kate Carter won 6-0, 6-0 at third singles over Samantha Deeney.
The No. 1 doubles team of Ashley Devlin and Emily Tumelty beat Grace D’Amico and Mahdeeha Fatima 7-5, 6-1. In the second doubles match, Cynthia Brown and Brooke Powell were 6-2, 6-2 winners over Heike Richardson and Ariana Rivera.
The fourth-seeded Red Raiders (11-2) advance to meet top-seeded and defending champion Moorestown at 3 p.m. Friday in a South Jersey Group III semifinal match in Moorestown. Clearview, the No. 5 seed, dropped to 14-3.
“The (previous) scores initially indicated that a lot of the (matches) might be tight across the board,” Ocean City coach Samantha DiMatteo said. “But then our players adjusted to their players and really capitalized on their skills and pulled through with a 5-0 victory.”
Ocean City lost to Millville 4-1 and to Mainland Regional 3-2 to start the year, and now has won 11 straight matches.
Moyer, a senior who also played first singles last fall, improved to 12-1 individually on the season. Clearview was not a familiar opponent, but Moyer still had a strategy.
“I just wanted to play my hardest and not let my opponent get to my head,” said Moyer, a 17-year-old resident of the Marmora section of Upper Township. “Play strong, play my game and don’t worry about who’s on the other side of the court.”
Bowman upped her personal season mark to 10-3.
“It went really well, better than I expected,” said Bowman, a 17-year-old senior and Ocean City resident. “I knew nothing about my opponent. I just knew that she had lost to a Vineland girl that I had beaten, so that gave me confidence. All of our singles players finished the job right away.”
Carter, a senior, improved her individual mark to 10-3.
“Today it went pretty well,” said Carter, a 17-year-old Margate resident. “I think that I played well and I think that my opponent played well, and I got used to her style of playing. And I think I did my best.”
