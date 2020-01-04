Sadie Crispell won two individual races to lead the Oakcrest High School girls swimming team to a 90-80 victory over Cape May Tech in a Cape-Atlantic League National Division meet on Friday.
Crispell won the 200-yard freestyle in 2 minutes, 18.78 seconds. She also won the 100 breaststroke (1:17.71) and swam a leg in the winning 200 medley relay (2:06.37).
For the Hawks, Lindsay Robbins won the 50 freestyle (26.94) and the 100 backstroke (1:07.94). Robbins also swam a leg in the winning 200 freestyle relay (1:55.36).
Oakcrest 90,
Cape May Tech 80
At Cape May Tech, yards
200 Medley Relay— O (Kaitlyn Stollenwerk, Sadie Crispell, Hannah Tran, Jade McCoy) 2:06.37; 200 Freestyle— Crispell O 2:18.78; 200 IM— Kaitlyn Stollenwerk O 2:33.19; 50 Freestyle— Lindsay Robbins CMT 26.94; 100 Butterfly— McCoy O 1:13.40; 100 Freestyle—Tiffany Tran O 1:02.10; 500 Freestyle— Ruby Redmond CMT 6:14.07; 200 Freestyle Relay— CMT (Lindsay Robbins, Alyssa Hicks, Jacque Jamison, Cameron Muir) 1:55.36; 100 Backstroke— Robbins CMT 1:07.94; 100 Breaststroke— Crispell O 1:17.71; 400 Freestyle Relay— O (McCoy, Hannah Tran, Tiffany Tran, Stollenwerk) 4:12.14. Records— N/A
Atlantic City 131,
Absegami 35
At Atlantic City, meters
200 Medley Relay—AC (Megan Fox, Sara Tran, Olivia Kulakowski, Kara Graybill) 2:16.34; 200 Freestyle—Madelyn Fox AC 2:29.88; 200 IM—Tran AC 2:44.38; 50 Freestyle—Graybill AC 30.06; 100 Butterfly—Kulakowski AC 1:15.71; 100 Freestyle—Graybill AC 1:06.42; 400 Freestyle—Megan Fox AC 4:37.23; 200 Freestyle Relay—AC (Grace Gaskill, Melissa Tran, Catherine Scott, Madelyn Fox) 2:07.51; 100 Backstroke—Megan Fox AC 1:08.89; 100 Breaststroke—S. Tran AC 1:22.65; 400 Freestyle Relay—AC (Megan Fox, Graybill, Kulakowski, S. Tran) 4:25.85.
Records—Absegami 0-3; Atlantic City 3-2.
Boys swimming
From Friday
Atlantic City 109,
Absegami 54
At Atlantic City, yards
200 Medley Relay— AC (Ryan Flynn, Dustin Nguyen, Tommy Pham, Casey Nguyen) 2:04.84; 200 Freestyle— Adam Bailey A 2:13.69; 200 IM— Nguyen AC 2:28.67; 50 Freestyle— Joey Sica A 26.6; 100 Butterfly— Adam Bailey A 1:09.30; 100 Freestyle— Tommy Pham AC 1:00.21; 500 Freestyle— Flynn AC 5:07.33; 200 Freestyle Relay— AC (Ben Iannelli, Jason Lieu, Jonah Mason, Sean O’Neill) 1:53.62; 100 Backstroke— N/A; 100 Breaststroke— Nguyen AC 1:21.41; 400 Freestyle Relay— AC (Tommy Pham, Flynn, Ben Iannelli, Casey Nguyen) 4:20.61.
Records— Atlantic City 2-3; Absegami 0-3.
Mainland Reg. 128,
Vineland 42
At Vineland, yards
200 Medley Relay— M (James Bradley, Cole Garbutt, Charlie Sher, Josh Phillips) 2:02.18; 200 Freestyle— Liam Garbutt M 2:03.72; 200 IM— Mason Bushay M 2:24.35; 50 Freestyle— C. Garbutt 26.10; 100 Butterfly— Noah Jones V 1:01.96; 100 Freestyle— L. Garbutt M 56.11; 500 Freestyle— Evan Folk M 4:40.11; 200 Freestyle Relay— M (C. Garbutt, Bushay, Sher, L. Garbutt) 1:46.47; 100 Backstroke— Bradley M 1:07.40; 100 Breaststroke— C. Garbutt 1:13.05; 400 Freestyle Relay— M (Bushay, Ryan Brown, Evan Denn, L. Garbutt) 4:03.89.
Records— Mainland 6-0, Vineland 1-4.
Holy Spirit 104,
Pleasantville 42
At Pleasantville, meters
200 Medley Relay—H (Sean Burns, Aidan Driscoll, Brad Stroby, Ian Valiante); 200 Freestyle—Phil Seeger H; 200 IM—Sean Burns H; 50 Freestyle—Diego Taggart H; 100 Butterfly—Brad Stroby H; 100 Freestyle—Phil Seeger H; 400 Freestyle—Ian Valiante H; 200 Freestyle Relay—H (Diego Taggart, Eduardo Taggart, Will Bradley, Jake Curran); 100 Backstroke—Sean Burns H; 100 Breaststroke—Ian Valiante H; 400 Freestyle Relay—H (Phil Seeger, Michael Gaguski, Sean Burns, Aidan Driscoll).
Records—Holy Spirit 3-3.
Shore Conference
Central Reg. 95,
Lacey Twp. 75
At Central, yards
200 Medley Relay—L (Lucas Whelan, Sean Cook, Peter Vanderwerf, Kevin Zilenas)1:47.98; 200 Freestyle—Lucas Whelan L 1:59.42; 200 IM—Brandon McMahon C 2:07.05; 50 Freestyle—Bryan Bodnarchuk C 23.99; 100 Butterfly—Peter Vanderwerf L 58.9; 100 Freestyle—Bryan Bodnarchuk C 54.83; 500 Freestyle—Lucas Whelan L 5:35.88; 200 Freestyle Relay—C (Nico Argento, John Philip Ostapovich, Nicolas Petrecca, Bryan Bodnarchuk (1:45.69; 100 Backstroke—Brandon McMahon C 59.74; 100 Breaststroke—Sean Cook L 59.74; 400 Freestyle Relay—L (Peter Vanderwerf, Eric Burke, Lucas Whelan, Sean Cook) 3:57.06.
Records—Central 5-1, Lacey 2-3.
