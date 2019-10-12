Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for Reading.
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
On October 12th, 2019, in Mays Landing, Oakcrest High School Boys soccer hosts Egg Harbor Township High School for the semifinals of the CAL Tournament. EHTHS defender #21 Luan Duong tries to clear the ball as Oakcrest #11 Mason Stokes bears down on him.
On October 12th, 2019, in Mays Landing, Oakcrest High School Boys soccer hosts Egg Harbor Township High School for the semifinals of the CAL Tournament. Oakcrest #21 Zach Dittus and EHTHS #23 Niko Rubio try to bring the ball down.
On October 12th, 2019, in Mays Landing, Oakcrest High School Boys soccer hosts Egg Harbor Township High School for the semifinals of the CAL Tournament. (l-r) EHTHS #5 Ahmad Brock and #13 Cole Gordon fight for a header with Oakcrest # 13 Nick Cacopardo.
On October 12th, 2019, in Mays Landing, Oakcrest High School Boys soccer hosts Egg Harbor Township High School for the semifinals of the CAL Tournament. EHTHS #23 Niko Rubio looks for a hole in the Oakcrest defense.
On October 12th, 2019, in Mays Landing, Oakcrest High School Boys soccer hosts Egg Harbor Township High School for the semifinals of the CAL Tournament. Oakcrest goalie #1 comes off the line to punch a corner kick out of the box.
On October 12th, 2019, in Mays Landing, Oakcrest High School Boys soccer hosts Egg Harbor Township High School for the semifinals of the CAL Tournament. (l-r) EHTHS #13 Cole Gordon and Oakcrest #10 Gabe Paz square off on a header.
On October 12th, 2019, in Mays Landing, Oakcrest High School Boys soccer hosts Egg Harbor Township High School for the semifinals of the CAL Tournament. (l-r) Oakcrest #10 Gabe Paz kicks a shot past EHTHS #8 Brandon Berrio.
On October 12th, 2019, in Mays Landing, Oakcrest High School Boys soccer hosts Egg Harbor Township High School for the semifinals of the CAL Tournament. Oakcrest #21 Zach Dittus heads the ball back towards EHTHS lines.
On October 12th, 2019, in Mays Landing, Oakcrest High School Boys soccer hosts Egg Harbor Township High School for the semifinals of the CAL Tournament. EHTHS #19 Manny Ruiz clears the ball past Oakcrest defenders #2 Ethan Nelson and #3 Michael O'Brien .
On October 12th, 2019, in Mays Landing, Oakcrest High School Boys soccer hosts Egg Harbor Township High School for the semifinals of the CAL Tournament. EHTHS defender #21 Luan Duong tries to clear the ball as Oakcrest #11 Mason Stokes bears down on him.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On October 12th, 2019, in Mays Landing, Oakcrest High School Boys soccer hosts Egg Harbor Township High School for the semifinals of the CAL Tournament. EHTHS #23 Niko Rubio at midfield.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On October 12th, 2019, in Mays Landing, Oakcrest High School Boys soccer hosts Egg Harbor Township High School for the semifinals of the CAL Tournament. Oakcrest #21 Zach Dittus and EHTHS #23 Niko Rubio try to bring the ball down.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On October 12th, 2019, in Mays Landing, Oakcrest High School Boys soccer hosts Egg Harbor Township High School for the semifinals of the CAL Tournament. (l-r) EHTHS #5 Ahmad Brock and #13 Cole Gordon fight for a header with Oakcrest # 13 Nick Cacopardo.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On October 12th, 2019, in Mays Landing, Oakcrest High School Boys soccer hosts Egg Harbor Township High School for the semifinals of the CAL Tournament. EHTHS #23 Niko Rubio looks for a hole in the Oakcrest defense.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On October 12th, 2019, in Mays Landing, Oakcrest High School Boys soccer hosts Egg Harbor Township High School for the semifinals of the CAL Tournament. Oakcrest goalie #1 comes off the line to punch a corner kick out of the box.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On October 12th, 2019, in Mays Landing, Oakcrest High School Boys soccer hosts Egg Harbor Township High School for the semifinals of the CAL Tournament. (l-r) EHTHS #13 Cole Gordon and Oakcrest #10 Gabe Paz square off on a header.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On October 12th, 2019, in Mays Landing, Oakcrest High School Boys soccer hosts Egg Harbor Township High School for the semifinals of the CAL Tournament. (l-r) Oakcrest #10 Gabe Paz kicks a shot past EHTHS #8 Brandon Berrio.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On October 12th, 2019, in Mays Landing, Oakcrest High School Boys soccer hosts Egg Harbor Township High School for the semifinals of the CAL Tournament. Oakcrest #21 Zach Dittus heads the ball back towards EHTHS lines.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On October 12th, 2019, in Mays Landing, Oakcrest High School Boys soccer hosts Egg Harbor Township High School for the semifinals of the CAL Tournament. EHTHS #19 Manny Ruiz clears the ball past Oakcrest defenders #2 Ethan Nelson and #3 Michael O'Brien .
MAYS LANDING — Oakcrest High School boys soccer coach Joe Seaman could not contain his delight Saturday afternoon.
It was only fitting after his team capped a thrilling week with a 2-1 victory over Egg Harbor Township in the Cape-Atlantic League Tournament semifinals.
Oakcrest, ranked seventh in The Press Elite 11, improved to 13-1. EHT, ranked sixth, fell to 13-3.
Your Morning Kickstart is delivered to your inbox 7 a.m. daily. Make sure you don’t miss out on the latest in news, entertainment, weather, and sports.
SUBSCRIBE HERE
The Falcons will play St. Augustine Prep in the championship at 6 p.m. Monday on EHT's turf field. The Hermits, the top-ranked team in The Elite 11, defeated Wildwood Catholic 9-1 in the other semifinal Saturday.
“Just a great effort by our guys,” Seaman said. “They really came to play. Their hearts are so big, and the maturity this team has shown is incredible. It was very well played, a little physical, but we withstood the physical play and got the win”
The Falcons, who suffered their first loss of the season to Mainland Regional on Oct. 4, responded this week with victories over Middle Township, Florence Township, Ocean City and the Eagles.
But Saturday was arguably their most important win of the week. And the most physical.
"They are a really good team," Oakcrest senior Nick Cacopardo said. "They are a really disciplined and talented team. So, we knew what we were getting into. As a team, we work hard every practice. We are a family. It brought us together, and that's how we got through."
In the 33rd minute, senior Mason Stokes delivered a perfect pass across the middle to Cacopardo, which allowed him to have a one-on-one opportunity with the goalie.
Cacopardo executed the play and gave Oakcrest a 2-0 lead.
"It felt really good," said Cacopardo, 17, of Galloway Township. "It felt really good. Again, it comes back to being a family. Mason (Stokes) saw me on the back side — a really good pass — it was easy for me to finish."
In the 22nd minute, Stokes also set up Gabe Paz's goal that opened the scoring in a game that featured solid defense.
"I know I drag a lot of defenders out with me because of my speed," said Stokes, 17, of Mays Landing. "So, I also looked across the box and hoped one of my teammates can get there to finish."
Stokes attributed the win Saturday to the defense, specifically Mikey O'Brien. Stokes said if the defense plays solid again Monday, they have a chance at winning the tournament.
"We are ready for the Prep," Seaman said. "It is going to be another intense battle getting us ready for the state playoffs. It's going to be a good learning experience for us moving forward."
EJ Martin scored the lone goal for the Eagles off a free kick with 22 seconds remaining in the first half. Tyler Weller made eight saves.
"We knew what we were up against, and that we were in for a battle," EHT coach Pete Lambert said. "I thought we played a good second half, we were all over them but just couldn't find the back of the net. Moving forward, we are going to learn from it.
EHT, which competes in the National Division, played St. Augustine twice this season, losing 2-1 and 1-0.
"I think Oakcrest is going to give the them a game," Lambert said. "I think they can beat the Prep. The way they play with the energy and the weapons they have up top, it's going to be an exciting game."
In the other semifinal, Owen Kitch, Uchechi Wokocha, Antonio Matos, Michael DaCosta and Declan Davis each scored for the Hermits (14-2). No further information was available.
Egg Harbor Twp.;2 0 — 2
Oakcrest;1 0 — 1
O — Paz, Cacopardo; EHT — Martin.
Goalies — Liberty (O) 7; Weller (EHT) 8.
Records — Oakcrest 13-1; Egg Harbor Twp. 13-2.
101319_spt_calboyssoccer
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES --
101319_spt_calboyssoccer
101319_spt_calboyssoccer
101319_spt_calboyssoccer
101319_spt_calboyssoccer
101319_spt_calboyssoccer
101319_spt_calboyssoccer
101319_spt_calboyssoccer
101319_spt_calboyssoccer
101319_spt_calboyssoccer
101319_spt_calboyssoccer
101319_spt_calboyssoccer
101319_spt_calboyssoccer
101319_spt_calboyssoccer
101319_spt_calboyssoccer
101319_spt_calboyssoccer
101319_spt_calboyssoccer
101319_spt_calboyssoccer
101319_spt_calboyssoccer
101319_spt_calboyssoccer
101319_spt_calboyssoccer
101319_spt_calboyssoccer
101319_spt_calboyssoccer
101319_spt_calboyssoccer
101319_spt_calboyssoccer
101319_spt_calboyssoccer
101319_spt_calboyssoccer
101319_spt_calboyssoccer
101319_spt_calboyssoccer
101319_spt_calboyssoccer
101319_spt_calboyssoccer
101319_spt_calboyssoccer
101319_spt_calboyssoccer
101319_spt_calboyssoccer
101319_spt_calboyssoccer
101319_spt_calboyssoccer
101319_spt_calboyssoccer
101319_spt_calboyssoccer
101319_spt_calboyssoccer
101319_spt_calboyssoccer
101319_spt_calboyssoccer
101319_spt_calboyssoccer
101319_spt_calboyssoccer
101319_spt_calboyssoccer
101319_spt_calboyssoccer
101319_spt_calboyssoccer
101319_spt_calboyssoccer
101319_spt_calboyssoccer
101319_spt_calboyssoccer
101319_spt_calboyssoccer
101319_spt_calboyssoccer
101319_spt_calboyssoccer
101319_spt_calboyssoccer
101319_spt_calboyssoccer
101319_spt_calboyssoccer
101319_spt_calboyssoccer
101319_spt_calboyssoccer
101319_spt_calboyssoccer
Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.