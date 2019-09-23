The Oakcrest High School girls volleyball team beat Atlantic County Institute of Technology 2-1 in a Cape-Atlantic League National Division match Monday.
The Falcons won 25-18, 10-25, 25-13. Haley Duffy had eight assists, four kills and two aces for Oakcrest (3-2). Ariana Torres had seven kills. Angeliza Severino had 20 digs and two aces aces.
The Red Hawks fell to 5-4.
Absegami 2,
Lower Cape May 0
Kailyn Fortis led the Braves (8-1) with 12 assists, nine aces and five digs. Kaylin Flukey had eight kills and three aces. Radhika Pandya had six digs and three aces.
Cedar Creek 2,
St. Joseph 0
Cedar Creek won 25-4, 25-7. Kylie Ackerman had a team-leading 14 service points and nine aces for the Pirates (8-2). Angelina Cox had eight assists, seven service points and five aces. Nina Casselberry had nine service points, seven aces and four kills. Riley Lower had seven service points and five aces.
