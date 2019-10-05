The Oakcrest High School football team held off Middle Township for a 13-12 victory in West Jersey Football League interdivisional game Friday night.
The Falcons, who led 7-6 at halftime, improved to 2-3. There was no further information for Oakcrest.
Karl Giulian, a senior running back, rushed for 80 yards on 14 carries with a touchdown for the Panthers (3-2). Dom Carab, a junior running back and defensive back, had a 22-yard interception return for a touchdown.
Middle junior quarterback Kenderson Cardaci had a team-leading 41 rushing yards. Matt Marino, a senior tight end, had 38 yards on six receptions. Marino also had a team-leading four solo tackles, including one for a loss. Luke Salvo also had a tackle for a loss.
From Friday
Pinelands Reg. 19,
Manchester Twp. 14
The Wildcats (1-3) earned their first victory of the season in this Shore Conference National Division game. Pinelands, who led 7-0 at halftime, scored 12 second-half points
Manchester fell to 1-4. No further information was available.
Buena Reg. 29,
Lindenwold 0
The Chiefs improved to 4-1. Lindenwold fell to 0-5. No further information was available.
No. 1 Williamstown 41,
Atlantic City 0
Williamstown quarterback Doug Brown threw three touchdown passes, including two to wide receiver Quinn Hart. Jon Wood caught a 47-yard TD pass from Brown in the second quarter. The undefeated Braves, the top-ranked team in The Press Elite 11, improved to 6-0.
Williamstown scored led 28-0 at halftime.
The Vikings fell to 1-5.
Washington Twp. 22,
Egg Harbor Twp. 0
Washington Township, which improved to 3-2, earned it third consecutive victory. The Minutemen led 13-0 at halftime. Junior quarterback Liam Friel threw for 161 yards with two touchdowns. Friel also added a rushing score. Sophomore Damon Wiseburn made two of his three field goal attempts.
Chris Decker had a team-leading 21 yards on nine carries or the Eagles (1-4). Avery McKim added 20 rushing yards on 12 carries. Yasir Triniwell, a senior wide receiver, had 111 yards on four receptions.
Scott Handson, Malachi Rollins, Drew Carpenter and James Mahana each had a tackles for loss. Triniwell and Mahana each had a pass break-up. Carpenter had a forced fumble.
Raritan 30,
Barnegat 7
Matt Vernieri had 130 passing yards with a touchdown for the Bengals (2-3), who trailed 23-0 at halftime. Matt Scott, a senior wide receiver, had 68 yards with a touchdown on three receptions. Isaiah Gerena had 55 receiving yards, including a 22-yard reception.
Rashidi Alleyne had a fumble recovery on defense.
Barnegat lost its second straight game to a Shore Conference Patriot Division rival.
Raritan improved to 4-1.
Gloucester City 55,
Wildwood 0
Jaden Harris had two rushing touchdowns for the Lions (2-3). Harris also had a 30-yard interception return for a score. Steve Burkhart had two, 31-yard rushing touchdowns. Gavin Callahan connected with Keegan Farlow fo a 20-yard touchdown. Callahan and Adrian Delgado each had a rushing TD.
The Warriors fell to 0-4. No further information was available.
Haddon Twp. 28,
Lower Cape May Reg. 7
The Caper Tigers fell to 1-4. Haddon Township improved to 4-1. No further information was available.
Holmdel 17,
Lacey Twp. 0
The Lions (4-1) suffered their first loss this season in this Shore Conference Liberty Division game. Holmdel improved too 3-1. No further information was available.
Atlantic City;0 0 0 0 — 0
Williamstown;0 28 13 0 — 41
SECOND QUARTER
W— Hart pass from Brown, Doug (kick failed)
W— Colbert 15 run (kick failed)
W— Wood 47 pass from Brown (Forman run)
W— Hart 19 pass from Brown (Hart run)
THIRD QUARTER
W— Forman 6 run (Amico kick)
W— Alexander 6 run (N/A)
Records— Williamstown 6-0; Atlantic City 1-5.
Wildwood;0 0 0 0—0
Gloucester;6 22 20 7—55
FIRST QUARTER
G—Harris run 2 (kick failed)
SECOND QUARTER
G—Harris run 8 (Callahan run)
G—Harris interception return 30 (Cannon kick)
G—Farlow pass 20 from Callahan (kick)
THIRD QUARTER
G—Burkhart run 31 (Cannon kick)
G—Burkhart run 31 (Cannon kick)
G—Callahan run 1 (kick failed)
FOURTH QUARTER
G—Delgado run 35 (Cannon kick)
Records—Gloucester 2-3, Wildwood 0-4.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.