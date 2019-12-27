EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Oakcrest High School junior David Flippen and Ocean City senior Nick Sannino already are showing significant improvement on the wrestling mat this season.
In the finals of the annual Arthur O. Marinelli Tournament on Friday, Flippen won the 126-pound championship, and Sannino won at 285. Last year, they finished fifth and third, respectively, in their weight classes.
On Friday, Sannino was named the tournament’s most outstanding wrestler after a 34-second pin over Williamstown’s Deonte Hall in the final.
“I’m always confident when I go out there,” said Sannino, 17, of the Petersburg section of Upper Township. “I’m never intimidated by anybody. I just go out there and wrestle and do my thing.”
Sannino was a first-team Press All-Star last season, going 33-7 and qualifying for the state individual tournament at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City. He won District 32 and placed second at Region 8 at 285. A lighter heavyweight as a junior, Sannino said he put on 30 pounds over the offseason.
Flippen’s fifth-place finish in 2018 at EHT’s Marinelli Tournament was at 120. Now competing at 126, he won his bracket with a pin over Schalick’s Devin Italiano in 4 minutes, 54 seconds.
“First period going into the second period, I knew this was my match,” said Flippen, 17, of Mays Landing, “and I wanted to end it here, so I just kept going.”
Flippen earned a Press honorable mention last season. He finished third in the District 30 tournament with a 12-11 win over EHT’s Joseph Glynn.
“Sophomore and freshman years, I wasn’t as aggressive,’ Flippen said, “but coming into this junior year, I had the idea that I was the best and that I could take first, I could go to the state tournament, I could be the top dog.”
Sannino and Flippen were two of seven Press-area athletes who competed in finals Friday.
EHT’s Sean Dever lost 4-0 to Williamstown’s Brady Conlin at 113. Lower Cape May Regional’s Wesley Tosto and Matt Craig lost at 132 and 220, respectively. St. Joseph’s Alexi Giordano fell 3-0 to Haddonfield’s Luke Benedict at 170, and Absegami’s Isaac Ingram was pinned by West Deptford’s Gavin Shields at 182.
Lower Cape May coach Billy Damiana said he was pleased with his team’s showing at the tournament.
“I thought we had a pretty solid day,” Damiana said. “Last year, we didn’t wrestle so well here. We didn’t even have a finalist last year, so to have two guys in (the finals), five in the semis and then seven guys placing for top-five overall, that’s half the lineup.
“We went 3-2 against head-to-head matchups with West Deptford, which is the cream of the crop for South Jersey Group II, so that was a really positive thing.”
The coach has seen the program come a long way since he took over two years ago.
“When I took over two years ago, there were eight kids,” Damiana said. “We had 40 kids in the bleachers (today), (and) we’re competing in the finals now. It’s a great feeling.”
Cape-Atlantic League
American Division
Absegami
Coach: Shawn Scannell (10th season)
2018-19 record: 12-10
Outlook: The Braves should be very competitive in the conference with some talented returning wrestlers, including Tyler Foulk (106 pounds), Jack Devlin (120), Corbin Saul (138), Ethan Zeck (152), Quinn McLaughlin (160) and Warren Hood (195). Freshmen Sean Cowan (113) and George Rhodes (170) are expected to make an immediate impact.
"We have a good balance of veterans and incoming freshmen," Scannell said. "Seniors Corbin Saul and Quinn McLaughlin look to improve on last year's finish and make their first trip to Boardwalk Hall (for the state tournament)."
Atlantic City
Coach: John Dattalo (first season)
2018-19 record: 1-15
Outlook: Senior Michel St. Juste (182), junior Nooran Khan (126) and sophomore Dibakar Biswas (160) will lead the rebuilding Vikings. Freshman Chase Calhoun (113) is a newcomer to watch.
"The goal (this season) is to teach high school athletes the value of commitment, dedication and hard work through the application of wrestling," Dattalo said.
Egg Harbor Township
Coach: Zach Agostino (second season)
2018-19 record: 11-17
Outlook: The Eagles graduated three important contributors from last year's team and will rely on multiple freshmen to make an immediate impact to have a successful winter. Jack Schiavo (138) and Sean Dever (138) are among the Eagles' wrestlers to watch.
"(Our) goals would be to send two wrestlers to the state tournament in Atlantic City," Agostino said, "(and) double the amount of qualifiers from last year (who advanced) to the regional tournament and qualify (as a team) for the Group V playoffs."
Mainland Regional
Coach: Clayton Smith (15th season)
2018-19 record: 7-20
Outlook: The Mustangs are very young but still expect to be competitive, Smith said. Harry Franks (113), Israel Serra (145), Juan Lopez (152) and Sam Epstein (195) are among the key wrestlers to watch for the Mustangs. Also look for Amirah Giorgianni, who is entering her first season on the mat after the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association launched a state tournament for girls last season.
Millville
Coach: Jason Bilinski (third season)
2018-19 record: 6-17
Outlook: Matt Clemens (113/120), Connor Forand (145/152) and Tommy Watson (195), all seniors, will lead the Thunderbolts this season.
"We're a young team looking forward to a competitive season," Bilinski said.
Ocean City
Coach: Dan Calhoun
2018-19 record: 12-14
Outlook:The Red Raiders' roster is a mix of veterans and younger wrestlers who are expected compete at a high level. That list includes seniors Lou Williams (132), Tom Oves (145) and Nick Sannino (285), junior Joey Garcia (160) and sophomores Charley Cossaboone (138) and Jacob Wilson (152).
“(The) team that is hungry and willing to improve each day,” Calhoun said. “Looking to field a full lineup and stay healthy. (I’m) excited to see this team grow into a wrestling team that competes no matter what they have in front of them.”
St. Augustine Prep
Coach: Bill Ward (seventh season)
2018-19 record: 16-5
Outlook: This young Hermits team will have no seniors and a total of nine freshmen and sophomores in its starting lineup. Junior Ryan DeFoney (126) is the reigning Region 8 champion at 106, and junior Mike Misita (195) won the region at 182.
Vineland
Coach: Jake Homiak (third season)
2018-19 record: 7-18
Outlook: Senior Kaleb Percival (152), junior Angel Garcia (170), sophomore Gabe Baldosaro (106) and freshman Joe Nappa (120) are among the wrestlers to watch for the Fighting Clan.
"I would expect a strong contribution of points to come from our lower and upper weights," Homiak said. "We will look to have a number of guys qualify and compete into the postseason."
National Division
Buena Regional
Coach: George Maxwell (seventh season)
2018-19 record: 18-7
Outlook: The Chiefs return brothers Nate and Andrew Johnson. Nate, a sophomore wrestling at 113 and 120, placed second in districts last winter. Andrew, a senior wrestling at 120 and 126, placed third. Junior Kale Aretz (145) was the district champion two years ago and will go for the title again this season. Senior Sammy Drogo (182) was fourth in the district last winter, and freshman Danny DiGiovacchino (152) is looking to break out.
“Our goal is to win the league," Maxwell said. "We lost seven quality seniors. We’re looking forward to figuring that out.”
Cedar Creek
Coach: George Cappuccio (fifth season)
2018-19 record: 5-16
Outlook: The Pirates will rely on their four returning juniors — Austin Alcantara (152), Oscar Perez (9138), Alec Murdock (126) and Nimil Shah (145).
"We are hoping to improve from last year's record," Cappuccio said. "Just go out there and wrestle tough and have our younger wrestlers step up."
Holy Spirit
Coach: Ralph Paolone (14th season)
2018-19 record: 9-19
Outlook: The Spartans return sophomore Ken Sherman, who will compete at the 138. He finished second in the region last winter and was a state qualifier. Senior Kurt Driscoll (220) placed sixth in the region in 2081-10, and sophomore Sal Palmeri (113) was a district champion.
“This will be one of the best teams I’ve had,” Paolone said. “I think we’ll have a good chance of making the Parochial B finals again.
Lower Cape May Regional
Coach: Billy Damiana (third season)
2018-19 record: 15-10
Outlook: The Caper Tigers’ junior Devon Bohn (120) returns after a fourth-place finish in the district last year. Junior Wesley Tosto (132) sophomore Braydon Castillo (160) advanced to the first round of regions last season. Lower also features Joelle Klien, who was third last season at 235 at the first state tournament for girls and on Sunday won at 215 at the Queen of the East tournament in Pennsauken.
“We’re looking to compete for the Cape-Atlantic League title and make it to S.J. Group II finals,” Damiana said.
Middle Township
Coach: Matt Wolf (12th season)
2018-19 record: 18-3
Outlook: The Panthers return four wrestlers from last year, including brothers Carl and Dave Giulian. Carl (170), a senior, was 29-8 last season and finished third in District 31. Dave (182), a sophomore, went 26-6 and also finished third at districts. Middle also returns sophomores Alik Killian (132), who finished was 23-15, and Evan Dugan (126), who was 24-14.
“I think we’ll compete well in our conference,” Wolf said. “Last year was the best year in program history.”
Oakcrest
Coach: Mark Prince (first season)
2018-19 record: 16-6
Outlook: The Falcons return senior Frank Gabriel, who qualified for the regional tournament last season. The senior, who is on pace for 100 career wins, will wrestle at 132 and 138. Senior Hayden Horsey was the District 30 champion at 120, and junior DJ Flippen had 22 wins last season at 126.
“We’re very solid from 106 to 152,” Prince said. “We’re looking to make a push for the CAL title and a fourth consecutive year in the playoffs.”
St. Joseph
Coach: Joe Melchiore (third season)
2018-19 record: 4-22
Outlook: The Wildcats return junior Alex Giordano (160), who placed second at districts and is healthy after having shoulder surgery during the offseason. Sophomore Brian Butkus, who will wrestle at 285, and senior Jason Guerrera (132) also return.
"Only eight or nine of the weight classes are filled (so far)" Melchiore said." (We will) be looking to win some individual matches."
Shore Conference
Barnegat
Coach: Ken MacIver (fourth season)
2018-19 record: 15-12
Outlook: The Bengals return seniors Dante Towell (106), Mike DiPianta (138) and Griffin Jackstadt at 285. Towell won 21 matches last winter as a rookie. DiPianta is a team captain and coming off a 31-win campaign. Jackstadt made it to the second round at states last season after winning his district.
“We’re in a tough (Shore Conference) B South Division,” MacIver said. “We made the state sectionals last year, and we’re hoping to make another trip back.”
Lacey Township
Coach: Justin Bonitatis (second season)
2018-19 record: 17-3
Outlook: The Lions return sophomore Brady Carter (106/ 113), who made it to the round of 16 at states. Junior Vin Ceglie will wrestle between 195 and 220. He qualified for states last season after placing second at district and regions. Senior Jackson Brandt (172/ 180) had 26 wins last season.
“Our overall goals are to win our B South division, win a state sectional title and to win a Group III title,” Bonitatis said. “If they buy in and train hard, we can meet all those goals.”
Pinelands Regional
Coach: Joe Adelizzi (third season)
2018-19 record: 6-16
Outlook: The Wildcats will feature freshman Mason Livio (106), who has been very successful through youth wrestling. Junior Gavin Stewart (152/ 160) is back after placing third in districts, and senior Travis Brown (138) is the returning district runner-up.
“Wins and losses in dual meets aren’t the most important thing for us this year," Adelizzi said, "it’s about mat time and gaining experience at the high school level,”
Southern Regional
Coach: Dan Roy (first season)
Last year’s record: 20-4
Outlook: Roy, who has been the assistant coach for 16 years, takes over as head coach for longtime leader John Stout. Southern is coming off another dominant season in which it captured the South Jersey Group V and state Group V titles. Southern returns three first-team Press All-Stars and state qualifiers in seniors Jayson Scerbo, J.T. Cornelius and Robert Woodcock. The Rams have a balanced attack at each weight class and expect another successful season.
“Our goal is to win the state title again, and I believe we are very much in the mix,” Roy said. “And these kids coming up have seen what the program has done in the past, and they want to be a part of it. We always set the bar high and have high expectations. We want to win states and have individual state place-winners.”
Tri-County Conference
Cumberland Regional
Coach: Robert Williams (second season)
2018-19 record: 0-22
Outlook: Irving Gandy (126) and Calvin Saez (106), both team captains, are expected to have strong seasons and and place at districts, William said. The Colts have many other returning starters, including seniors Chris Rodriguez, William Saul, Calvin Saez and Jacob Michelotti.
"(We) are looking to change the culture from the past couple of years,"' Williams said. "Rodriguez, Saul, Saez, and Michelotti are the four seniors that will form the backbone of the varsity lineup."
Hammonton
Coach: Dave Mauriello (15th season)
2018-19 record: 17-9
Outlook: Three returners for the Blue Devils had at least 20 wins in 2018-19: TJ Ruggeri (113), Santino Pontarelli (126/132) and Brock Beebe (195). Ryan Figueroa, the reigning District 32 champ at 138, also returns for the Blue Devils in what should be another good season for the team.
"(We're a) solid team throughout all 14 weights," Mauriello said.
