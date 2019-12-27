EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Oakcrest High School junior David Flippen and Ocean City senior Nick Sannino already are showing significant improvement on the wrestling mat this season.

In the finals of the annual Arthur O. Marinelli Tournament on Friday, Flippen won the 126-pound championship, and Sannino won at 285. Last year, they finished fifth and third, respectively, in their weight classes.

On Friday, Sannino was named the tournament’s most outstanding wrestler after a 34-second pin over Williamstown’s Deonte Hall in the final.

“I’m always confident when I go out there,” said Sannino, 17, of the Petersburg section of Upper Township. “I’m never intimidated by anybody. I just go out there and wrestle and do my thing.”

Sannino was a first-team Press All-Star last season, going 33-7 and qualifying for the state individual tournament at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City. He won District 32 and placed second at Region 8 at 285. A lighter heavyweight as a junior, Sannino said he put on 30 pounds over the offseason.

Flippen’s fifth-place finish in 2018 at EHT’s Marinelli Tournament was at 120. Now competing at 126, he won his bracket with a pin over Schalick’s Devin Italiano in 4 minutes, 54 seconds.

“First period going into the second period, I knew this was my match,” said Flippen, 17, of Mays Landing, “and I wanted to end it here, so I just kept going.”

Flippen earned a Press honorable mention last season. He finished third in the District 30 tournament with a 12-11 win over EHT’s Joseph Glynn.

“Sophomore and freshman years, I wasn’t as aggressive,’ Flippen said, “but coming into this junior year, I had the idea that I was the best and that I could take first, I could go to the state tournament, I could be the top dog.”

Sannino and Flippen were two of seven Press-area athletes who competed in finals Friday.

EHT’s Sean Dever lost 4-0 to Williamstown’s Brady Conlin at 113. Lower Cape May Regional’s Wesley Tosto and Matt Craig lost at 132 and 220, respectively. St. Joseph’s Alexi Giordano fell 3-0 to Haddonfield’s Luke Benedict at 170, and Absegami’s Isaac Ingram was pinned by West Deptford’s Gavin Shields at 182.

Lower Cape May coach Billy Damiana said he was pleased with his team’s showing at the tournament.

“I thought we had a pretty solid day,” Damiana said. “Last year, we didn’t wrestle so well here. We didn’t even have a finalist last year, so to have two guys in (the finals), five in the semis and then seven guys placing for top-five overall, that’s half the lineup.

“We went 3-2 against head-to-head matchups with West Deptford, which is the cream of the crop for South Jersey Group II, so that was a really positive thing.”

The coach has seen the program come a long way since he took over two years ago.

“When I took over two years ago, there were eight kids,” Damiana said. “We had 40 kids in the bleachers (today), (and) we’re competing in the finals now. It’s a great feeling.”

Contact: 609-272-7210

AAustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

