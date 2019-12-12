Gabe Paz missed about two months last season with a sprained medial collateral ligament.
The Oakcrest High School boys soccer standout still managed 15 goals and eight assists, earning him a first-team Press All-Star selection as a junior.
But he wanted more this season.
"After I got hurt," said Paz, 17, of Mays Landing, "it was a big deal for me to come back strong."
Paz scored a team-leading 27 goals, including the game-winner in overtime to beat St. Augustine Prep to help his team capture the Cape-Atlantic League Tournament title.
The senior attacker also had 16 assists to lead the Falcons (18-4-1) to their best finish in program history.
Paz is The Press Boys Soccer Player of the Year.
"The season felt like a dream come true," Paz said. "We worked so hard for this season. To do this my senior year, it was really a great achievement.”
Paz said his favorite memory this season was his overtime-winning goal against the Hermits on Oct. 14.
Oakcrest started off strong, and Paz scored the game's first goal in the first half. The Falcons held that score until St. Augustine's Michael Balestriere scored in the 78th minute to force overtime.
Paz scored the deciding goal about three minutes into the extra period and immediately was mobbed by his teammates as joyous chants rained down from the Oakcrest fans.
“It felt like all our hard work paid off," Paz said. "I can’t even describe how I felt at that moment. It really is something great to look back on.”
Paz has continually impressed over his career.
“There are so many great things to say about Gabe,” Oakcrest coach Joe Seaman said. “He has this ability to just take a game over. He can make the big goals when we need him to. He is a great kid.”
Oakcrest started 9-0 before losing to Mainland Regional on Oct. 4. Paz said the Falcons overlooked the Mustangs, assuming they would continue their undefeated season.
Paz, who helped refocus his teammates, said that defeat was the turning point in the season. The Falcons then captured the CAL National Division title and advanced to the South Jersey Group II finals.
Oakcrest also qualified for the South Jersey Soccer Coaches Association Tournament.
“Our team had a calm demeanor this season, and we rarely panicked," Seaman said. "But in the few instances we did, Gabe was there to calm everyone down with his leadership. He always had a calming presence. He is an all-around good person.”
Paz finished his career with 43 goals and 32 assists. He plans on playing soccer in college, but has not yet made a commitment.
"I’ve created some of my best memories in my four years at Oakcrest," Paz said. "I am going to miss it a lot. I absolutely loved it."
Team of the Year
St. Augustine Prep had lost to Christian Brothers Academy in the sectionals finals in three of the previous four seasons.
But this fall was different.
The Hermits captured the S.J. Non-Public A title for the first time since 2010 with a 1-0 victory over the Colts on Nov. 17. St. Augustine advanced to its first state Non-Public A final in nine years, losing 1-0 to Seton Hall Prep.
The Hermits, who also won the CAL American Division title, posted 11 shutouts and finished 19-5.
St. Augustine is The Press Team of the Year.
“As committed as we were this season, that was one that we were looking at (the sectional title)," said St. Augustine Prep coach Steve Rolando. "Christian Brothers is a very classy and talented program. It really was an incredible feat.
"It was an experience that I will never forget, and the kids worked really hard to achieve that. It was really well-deserved.”
St. Augustine only lost to three New Jersey teams this season — Oakcrest in the CAL Tournament final, Moorestown in the SJSCA quarterfinals and Seton Hall Prep in the state Non-Public A final.
"That (loss to Oakcrest) gave us the motivation and the drive to get to the finals," Rolando said. “We had to overcome some bumps in the road, but in the end it made us stronger. The kids played extremely well, and they had short-term memory."
The Hermits had solid senior leadership and will graduate some key players, including Antonio Matos, Owen Kitch, Anthony Libero, Kevin Witkoski and Michael DaCosta.
Rolando earned his 100th career victory during the journey. He is 117-43-11 for his career at St. Augustine.
“We certainly have large shoes to fill," Rolando said, "but the culture of the program is having the will win and wanting to be elite. I anticipate nothing less next season.”
Coach of the Year
Seaman gathered his team after Oakcrest's loss to Mainland and made sure that his players only focused on moving forward.
The Falcons responded well, winning the CAL Tournament and National Division titles. The Falcons (18-4-1) had their best season in program history, which included a trip to their first sectional final since 2013.
Seaman is The Press Coach of the Year
“This year, there was a sense of camaraderie," Seaman said. "Everyone was friends off the field. There was a sense of togetherness. That was the foundation of our success. Everyone believed in each other."
When the Falcons were about to start overtime in the CAL Tournament finals against St. Augustine, Seaman reminded his team about how they clinched the division with a comeback victory over Ocean City.
The team needed that encouragement.
And it were simple speeches like those, along with strong team chemistry, that equaled success this season.
“It was amazing," Seaman said. "The maturity and the responsibility on the field was outstanding. It really was amazing to be a part of. They were mentally strong kids, and they brought it each game.”
