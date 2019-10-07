Oakcrest High School girls volleyball coach Josh Miller earned his 100th career victory Monday with a 25-12, 25-6 win over Middle Township in a Cape-Atlantic League National Division match.
Miller, who has been coaching the Falcons for nine years (8-2), is the third girls volleyball coach in the CAL to reach the milestone.
Haley Duffy had seven assists, two kills and two digs for Oakcrest. Angeliza Severino had nine saves and four aces. Arianna Torres had five kills.
The Panthers fell to 0-7.
Cedar Creek 2,
ACIT 0
Cedar Creek (11-4) won 26-24, 25-11. Angelina Cox led the Pirates with 18 assists, 10 service points and four aces. Nina Casselberry had 12 kills, four service points and an ace. Amanda Purdy had four kills, four service points and two aces.
Mainland Reg. 2,
Lower Cape May Reg. 0
The Mustangs (8-6) won 25-11, 25-7. Cadence Fitzgerald led with 16 assists, 10 service points, four aces and two digs. Emma Zurawski had 13 service points, two aces, two kills and two digs. Franky Pilli had eight kills and two digs.
Pleasantville 2,
Leap Academy 0
The Greyhounds (12-3) won 25-12, 25-12. Rosa Gil-Hernandez had nine assists. Shania Watkins had five kills.
Lakewood 2,
Lacey Twp. 1
Lakewood (10-5) won 18-25, 25-13, 25-23. Lacey McKim led the Lions (5-9) with 16 assists, seven digs, two service points and two aces. Maggie Ann Hodges had seven kills, four service points, three aces, two digs and two assists.
Kailee Howard had six service points, five aces, two digs, one assist, one block and one kill.
Absegami 2,
Our Lady of Mercy 0
The Braves (14-1) won 25-16, 25-15. No further stats for Absegami were available.
Ava Barrasso had six assists and two service points for the Villagers. Olivia Stefano had four service points, three kills and two blocks. Alice Cawley had four service points.
