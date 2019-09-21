Oakcrest's Mike Liberty set a course record at Cedar Creek High School's Harmon Cup boys cross country meet Saturday with a 16:41.
Cedar Creek went on to beat Oakrest and Absegami high schools.
Cedar Creek 31,
Oakcrest 42,
Absegami 47
At Cedar Creek
1. Mike Liberty O 16:41; 2. Kyle Hartman O 16:53; 3. Joey Mayer C 17:15; 4. Jacob Torres C 17:47; 5. Jared Foley A 17:54; 6. Jared Cushlanis A 17:55; 7. Dalton Culleny C 17:59; 8. Mike Keough C 18:00; 9. Stephen Suwala C 18:18; 10. Ethan Rowley O 18:23; 11. Will Cushlanis A 18:28; 12. Derek Michael A 18:36; 13. Matthias Ngo A 19:02; 14. Hayden Horsey O 19:16; 15. Steve Szabo O 19:28 .
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.