Oakcrest's Mike Liberty set a course record at Cedar Creek High School's  Harmon Cup boys cross country meet Saturday with a 16:41.

Cedar Creek went on to beat Oakrest and Absegami high schools.

Cedar Creek 31,

Oakcrest 42,

Absegami 47

At Cedar Creek

1. Mike Liberty O 16:41; 2. Kyle Hartman O 16:53; 3. Joey Mayer C 17:15; 4. Jacob Torres C 17:47; 5. Jared Foley A 17:54; 6. Jared Cushlanis A 17:55; 7. Dalton Culleny C 17:59; 8. Mike Keough C 18:00; 9. Stephen Suwala C 18:18; 10. Ethan Rowley O 18:23; 11. Will Cushlanis A 18:28; 12. Derek Michael A 18:36; 13. Matthias Ngo A 19:02; 14. Hayden Horsey O 19:16; 15. Steve Szabo O 19:28 .

 

