There was barely any need for introductions when the Oakcrest High School football team began its preseason.
The Falcons feature 21 seniors. Although Oakcrest finished 2-8 last season, the Falcons are optimistic about the seasons because of their experience.
“They’ve been holding each other accountable whether it’s been practice or (weight) lifting,” Anderson said. “It’s been a blessing to have all those guys rally around each other and the team.”
The seniors know what’s expected of them.
“It makes things go a lot smoother,” Anderson said. “These guys have been through it before. We have a couple of new guys out but they’re blending right in.”
Trey Sayers will start at quarterback. The senior missed last season after breaking his collarbone in the preseason.
“We’re excited to get him out there and hopefully keep him healthy because he’s definitely the gun slinger,” Anderson said. “His arm and his football IQ are very high.”
The Falcons have depth at the skill positions with running backs Keevon Berry, Jalen Turney and Marques Miller. Alec Rodriguez and Harrison Doe (seven catches for 185 yards last season) return at wide receiver. The Falcons will run the spread offense with what Anderson describes as “a lot of wrinkles.”
“This is the most talented group of skill guys that we’ve had in a long time” he said. “Every day you watch these guys go out there and just learn and grow. It’s fun to watch as a coach.”
Mike Guenther, a 6-foot-4, 290-pound senior, is the only returnee on the offensive line. Enrique Tabora, a standout wrestler, will play football this season and probably start on the offensive and defensive lines. Shawn Bumpass, a 5-11, 268-pound senior, will start at nose guard.
“We have a high-flying offense and very aggressive and fast defense,” Anderson said. “The sky is the limit for us this year. We’re hoping to turn some heads and make a run to the playoffs. That’s the goal.”
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.