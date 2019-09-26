Oakcrest High School's girls tennis defeated Middle Township High School Thursday 5-0 in a Cape-Atlantic League National Division match.
Saloni Garg beat Samantha Braun 6-0, 6-1 at first singles.
Sydney Groen defeated Abigail Smith 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 at second singles.
Anshruta Chidananda beat Sarina Wen 6-1, 6-1 at third singles.
Alexa Petrosh and Alexi Phommathep defeated Ava Elisano and Riley Rekuc 6-1, 7-6 (7-5) at first doubles.
Cece Capone and Kylee Astleford beat Samantha Payne and Jenna DiPasquale 6-2, 7-5 at third doubles.
Oakcrest is 10-5. Middle Township fell to 4-9.
Atlantic City 4,
Bridgeton 1
At Bridgeton
Singles—Juliette Loftus AC d. Anne Dominique 6-4, 6-0; Francheska Vera B d. Madison Condurso 3-6, 6-3, (11-9); Mayla Burns AC d. Dulce Garcia 6-2, 6-1.
Doubles—Emily Monacello-Kylie Kaukeano AC d. Jenaya Cruz-Lisbeth Cruz 6-1, 6-2; Serena Su-Ajra Jabin AC d. Marley Cruz-Ariana Cruz 6-2, 6-2.
Records—Atlantic City 4-9; Bridgeton 0-10.
Holy Spirit 5,
Our Lady of Mercy 0
At Our Lady of Mercy
Singles—Morgan Grimmie d. Grace Hamburg 6-1, 6-0; Lorena Saavedra d. Lia D’Orio 6-0, 6-0; Sophia Pasquale d. Maris Horner 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles—Emily Gresham-Katie DeRitis d. Julie Andaloro-Jessica Haddad 6-3, 6-2; Cassidy Ross-Marlea Shannon d. Annalise Visalli-Hannah Hargrave 6-3, 6-2.
Records—Holy Spirit 11-1; OLMA 5-5.
Lower Cape May 5,
Buena Regional 0
At Vineland
Singles—Emily Worster d. Madison Johnson 6-0, 6-0; Viktoria Simonsen d. M’ya Jones 6-0, 6-0; Delaney Brown d. Cassidy Gerstle 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles—Hope Sandhoff-Abby Sachs d. Brooke Perez-Gianna Scotti 6-0, 6-0; Riley Sullivan-Sophia Levin d. Gianna Leslie-Veronica Butler 6-2, 6-0.
Records—LCM 9-2; Buena 0-9.
Ocean City 5,
Millville 0
At Ocean City
Singles—Jordan Moyer O d. Anna Azari 6-3, 6-0. Brynn Bowman O d. Phoebe Baldasarre 7-5, 6-7 (5-7), 10-8.
Doubles—Ashley Devlin and Brooke Powell O d. Adonai Martinez and Aurora Ryan 6-1, 2-6, 6-1. Charis Holmes and Cynthia Brown O d. Rebecca Butcher and Emily Bishop 6-2, 6-0.
Records—Ocean City 7-2, Millville 12-5.
From Wednesday
Mainland Regional 3,
Cedar Creek 2
At Mainland Regional
Singles—Charise Tigrado CC d. Khushi Thakkar 6-0, 7-5; Jenna Crawford CC d. Madi Hafetz 6-0, 6-0; Charlotte Walcoff M d. Chloe Golebiewski 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles—Hannah Carson-Anna Geubtner M d. Tarani Flynn-Kar Pacheco 6-0, 6-0; Ella Post-Anusha Yangala M d. Julia Flynn-Rebecca Einwec 6-0, 6-1.
Records—Mainland 10-0.
Hammonton 3,
GCIT 2
At Hammonton
Singles—Sophia Donio H d. Nada Abdelkarim 6-3, 6-3. Lauren Picariello H d. Egypt Guy 6-2, 6-3. Emily Walters H d. Isabella Kuminika 6-3, 6-6 (8-6).
Doubles—Gianna Fasulo and Olivia Newman G d. Olivia Falciani and Mia Bullaro 7-5, 6-4. Alyssa Orsini and Abbie Finnimore G d. Grace DeRosa and Yashvi Patel 6-2, 6-4.
Records—Hammonton 3-9, GCIT 4-8.
