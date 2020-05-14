Oakcrest High School sophomore Katie Haye helped the Falcons field hockey team to a successful 12-6 season last fall.
Haye, a 15-year-old Mays Landing resident, would have also been part of the Oakcrest girls lacrosse team this spring, but the COVID-19 pandemic canceled all spring high school sports.
The 5-foot Haye, a midfielder-forward, scored seven goals and had five assists during field hockey as Oakcrest had its best season in several years. She scored one goal in seven different games, six of which were wins.
The Falcons, coached by Jamie Toy, had six shutouts and allowed one goal four times. Oakcrest advanced to the South Jersey Group II quarterfinals.
“It was an awesome season,” said Haye. “Everyone worked really hard over the summer to prepare. Everyone wanted to be the best they could be, and we did that.”
Haye could have an even bigger role in the upcoming fall season.
“We’re losing some outstanding seniors, so next year will be challenging,” Haye said. “But we have a lot of talented players back, so we’ll see where it goes. We’re a very close team, and we’ll try to repeat what we did last season.”
Haye scored in a season-opening 4-1 win over Atlantic City. She scored the only goal in a 1-0 victory over Cedar Creek, and had a goal and two assists in a 3-1 win over Buena Regional.
“My goal is to be there for my teammates,” Haye said. “I want to score a lot of goals this year, though I don’t have a number in mind. I also want to get a lot of assists to help my teammates.”
She is also a member of South Jersey Edge, a Pitman-based club field hockey team for talented players. This January, Haye and the Edge played in the National Field Hockey Association Winter Escape Showcase in Sanford, Florida. In late January and early February, she and the Edge played in the Disney Field Hockey Showcase at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida.
Her father, Derek Haye, is a former Oakcrest wrestler and cross country runner, and a 1991 graduate. Amy Haye, her mother, is a former girls tennis player at Oakcrest and graduated in 1994. Donna Haye, Katie’s grandmother, is a former field hockey player for Trenton State College (now The College of New Jersey).
Katie’s older brother, Justin, is a 17-year-old junior and a drummer in the Oakcrest marching band. Younger sister Lauren, 13, is a seventh grader and a field hockey player.
On how she started playing field hockey
I first played field hockey in sixth grade gym and fell in love with it. I played almost anything, dance, softball, gymnastics, soccer and cross country. I started playing field hockey in the seventh grade.
On making a college choice
I have a few colleges in mind. It doesn’t really matter which level of field hockey because my education comes first. I’d like a school close to home. I’m thinking about biology and pre-med. My mom works in the medical field, and it’s definitely something I’m interested in. I want to be able to help people.
On her other school activities
I’m on student council, and I’m in the biomedical program. I was also part of the Coalition For a Safe Community this fall and winter.
On field hockey’s similarity to lacrosse
They are two really awesome sports. There’s a lot of running in both and a lot of movement in your wrists. The playing styles are different but easy to understand. It’s definitely neat to have a few field hockey players on the lacrosse team. Some (field hockey players) do softball and crew. That makes us diverse, and people bring a lot back to field hockey.
On her training during quarantine
I have a field hockey goal in the backyard that my pop-pop (grandfather Fred Haye) made for me. I do running to stay in shape. I do most of my (off-season) training at home anyway, so it’s not a hard adjustment. I do miss seeing my friends and teammates. When this is over, it’ll be good to get back to playing club and for Oakcrest.
