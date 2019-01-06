ABSECON - Ocean City High School had mixed results at the Seagull Classic at Holy Spirit on Sunday afternoon.
The Red Raiders girls lost to Lenape 54-32. Meanwhile, the Ocean City boys beat Howell 66-56.
The Seagull featured several of South Jersey’s top teams. Gannon Brady sank 5 of 7 3-point attempts to score 25 points and lead Ocean City over Howell. Joey Sacco had 13 points and eight assists for Ocean City (5-2).
Matt Ganter led Howell (3-7) with 31 points, five assists.
In the girls game, Lenape (7-1) jumped to a 13-0 lead and was up 21-3 after the first quarter. Lenape is No. 9 in The Press Elite 11 ranking, while Ocean City (5-3) is No. 7.
Shannon Mulroy led Lenape with 15 points, eight rebounds and seven assists. Savanna Holt scored 12 points for Ocean City.
Lenape 21 9 11 13 - 54
Ocean City 3 12 10 7 - 32
LEN – King 11, Sutton 9, Gosnell 2, Mulroy 15, Wess 4, Johnstone 13
OC – Donoghue 7, Holt 12, Hofffman 3, Finegan 7, Brestle , Fenton 2
Howell 20 10 20 6 – 56
Ocean City 10 16 19 21 – 66
HW – Vogel 6, Ganter 31, Vesce 2, Hornung 17, Talbot 0
OC – Graham 11, Brady 25, Sacco 13, Varallo 10, Rhodes 5, Aungst 2
