The Ocean City High School football team is headed to the South Jersey Group IV finals.
The seventh-seeded Red Raiders beat sixth-seeded Long Branch 21-20 in the section semifinals Friday night. They will face top-seeded Shawnee in the sectional final.
Ocean City (8-2) trailed 20-14 at halftime. Long Branch fell to 4-6. No other information was available.
South Jersey Group V semifinal
(1) Williamstown 34,
(5) Vineland 14
Vineland (5-5) scored first on Nahzir Broome’s 49-yard run. Tyreem Powell scored on a 4-yard run in the fourth quarter that pulled the Fighting Clan within two scores.
Williamstown’s (10-1) Wade Inge had three touchdown runs. Williamstown will advance to the final to face either third-seeded Hillsborough or second-seeded Lenape.
Central Jersey Group I semifinal
(1) Willingboro 30,
(4) Buena Regional 28
Chris Long’s 9-yard touchdown reception from Ah-Shaun Davis and Demi Sumo’s run on the 2-point conversion held up as the winning score. Long had two TD runs, and Davis through two TD passes for Willingboro.
Buena’s Luke Santiago and Byron Spellman connected on TD passes of 31 and 19 yards. Shayron Smithbey had a 9-yard touchdown, and Spellman scored on a 2-yard run.
Willingboro will play either third-seeded Salem or second-seeded Woodstown in the sectional final.
Buena Reg. 14 8 0 6—28
Willingboro 8 14 8 0—30
FIRST QUARTER
BR—Byron Spellman 31 pass from Luke Santiago (kick)
W—Clements 34 run (Bright from Davis)
BR— Shayron Smithbey 9 run (kick)
SECOND QUARTER
W—Nate Robinson 14 pass from Ah-Shaun Davis (Sumo from Davis)
BR—Spellman 19 pass from Santiago (Maxwell from Santiago)
W—Chris Long 9 run (conversion fails)
THIRD QUARTER
W—Long 9 pass from Davis (Sumo run)
FOURTH QUARTER
BR—Spellman 2 run (conversion fails)
Records—Buena 8-3, Willingboro 10-1.
Central Jersey Group III semifinals
(1) Wall Township 35,
(5) Lacey Township 18
John Stevens scored on a pair of 1-yard runs for Lacey (7-4). Donovan Bacchetta threw a 22-yard TD pass to Michael Kudlacik.
Wall (10-0) will host defending champion Rumson-Fair Haven in the sectional final next week.
