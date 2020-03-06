Delaney Lappin scored a game-high 14 points to lead the Ocean City High School girls basketball team to a 53-40 victory over third-seeded Toms River East at a South Jersey Group III semifinal game Friday.
The second-seeded Red Raiders (21-8) travel to top-seeded Mainland Regional in the championship at 4 p.m. Tuesday. The Mustangs, ranked seventh in The Press Elite 11, defeated fourth-seeded Absegami 41-12 in the other semifinal.
This will be the fourth consecutive season Ocean City plays Mainland in the sectional finals.
Abbey Fenton and Marin Panico each scored 13 points for the Red Raiders. Panico and Delaney Lappin each made four 3-pointers. Fenton made three 3-point shots. Emma Finnegan scored eight. Marlee Brestle added three points.
Emily Maire scored 12 for Toms River East (20-8). Elizabeth Gillen added 10 points.
TRE:10 9 13 8 − 40
OC:10 12 17 14 − 53
SJ Group I semifinals
(2) Wildwood 37,
(3) Palmyra 23
Jenna Hans led Wildwood (24-5) with 13 points. Winter Favre contributed eight. Leah Benichou and Imene Fathi added five each. Maya Benichou had three.
The Warriors will play in the final against fourth-seeded Woodbury on Tuesday at home.
Palmyra fell to 27-2.
Palmyra: 10 2 4 7−23
Wildwood: 12 8 11 6−37
From Thursday
SJ Group IV quarterfinals
(1) Cherokee 47,
(9) Atlantic City 26
Atlantic City finished 20-8. Cherokee improved to 27-1.
Boys basketball
SJ Group I semifinals
Penns Grove 89,
Wildwood 70
Seamus Fynes led Wildwood with 20 points. Diante Miles added 18 and Ernie Tri contributed 13. Karl Brown finished with eight. Omariam McNeal and Max McGrath had five and four, respectively.
Wildwood: 17 15 21 17−70
Penns Grove: 26 19 23 21−89
From Thursday
S.J. Non-Public B quarterfinals
(2) Wildwood Cath. 83,
(7) Holy Spirit 58
Jacob Hopping led Wildwood Catholic with 22 points. Jahlil White contributed 16 and Taj Thweat added 13. Martin Angelou and Tommy Bolle had nine each. DaSean Lpez (5), Tom Belansen (4), CJ Wareham (3) and Nick Montalbano (2) also scored.
Jahmir Smith scored 15 points for Holy Spirit. Christian Kalinowski finished with 13. Jack Cella and Henry Rouillard had six each. Joe Glenn (4), Jamil Wilkins (3), Dazzi Ianuzzio (3), Eli Steward (2), Gavin Gillespie (2), Ky Gilliam (2) and Phil Yacovelli (2) rounded out the points.
Holy Spirit: 14 7 18 19−58
Wild. Cath.: 20 19 31 13−83
