Luke Varallo scored 18 points to lead the Ocean City High School boys basketball team to a 57-38 win over Egg Harbor Township on Saturday night.
Gannon Brady added 14 for the winning Red Raiders, who improved to 10-2 and have won six straight.
Jordan Sweeney led EHT with 12. The Eagles are 8-8.
Egg Harbor Township 10 9 17 2 – 38
Ocean City 18 11 13 15 – 57
EHT – German 3, Dodd 10, Walsh 11, Sweeney 12, Muhammad 2
OC – Rhodes 4, Brady 14, Varallo 18, Graham 9, Aungst 3, Sacco 7, Finnegan 2
