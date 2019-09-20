hslivecrosscountry.jpg

Ocean City High School won the boys cross country team championship at the Osprey Open on Friday at Stockton University in Galloway Township. The Red Raiders bunched five runners between third and seventh to win with 25 points.

Anthony Conte finished third in the 5K race for the Red Raiders in 16 minutes, 14.04 seconds. Other O.C. runners were Max Kelly (fourth in 16:16.50), Tyler Greene (fifth in 16:18.02), Luke Dramer (sixth in 16:20.91) and Owen Ritti (seventh in 16:22.09).

Sabastien Reed of Pitman won the race in 15:16.58. Second was Xavier Seals of Woodstown in 16:05.59. Mainland Regional’s Linden Wineland finished eighth in 16:27.80.

Washington Township finished second in the team scoring with 98 points and Jackson Memorial was third (125). Twenty-two full teams competed.

