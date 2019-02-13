The Ocean City High School boys basketball team is the Cape-Atlantic League National Division champion.
Gannon Brady led four Red Raiders in double figures as Ocean City beat Cedar Creek 75-67 in overtime Wednesday night.
The win combined with Mainland Regional’s overtime loss at Lower Cape May made Ocean City (18-3) the division winner.
The Red Raiders took control by scoring the first 11 points in overtime. Donovan Graham and Joey Sacco each scored 14 for Ocean City.
Najee Coursey led Cedar Creek with 32.
Cedar Creek 10 19 15 16 7 – 67
Ocean City 11 17 20 12 15 – 75
CC – Coursey 32, Ky. Tinsley 16, Ka. Tinsley 2, Vasquez 2, Stokes 3, Smalls 7, Gresham 5
OC – Rhodes 6, Brady 19, Aungst 6, Varallo 11, Graham 14, Sacco 14, Meli 2, Burns 3
