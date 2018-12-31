The Ocean City High School boys basketball took control in the fourth quarter to beat Boys Latin of Pennsylvania and win the Frank McArlarnen Memorial championship at the Boardwalk Basketball Classic on Monday afternoon.
Donovan Graham scored 19 points to lead Ocean City to the 59-52 win at Wildwoods Convention Center.
Gannon Brady scored 10 points and grabbed seven rebounds for the Red Raiders, while guard Joe Sacco contributed 13 points and six assists.
Ocean City took control with a 9-0 run that turned a tie game with three minutes left into a 55-46 with 50 seconds to play.
Brady began the decisive surge when he scored on sideline inbounds play. He caught a pass from Sacco and drove for a layup to put Ocean City up 48-46 with 2 minutes, 59 seconds left. The Red Raiders never trailed again.
After the Brady basket, Ocean City clinched the win by sinking 7 of 9 foul shots. Graham went 4 for 4 from the foul line during that stretch.
Ocean City improved to 4-1, while Boys Latin dropped to 7-2.
Ocean City 11 14 13 21 – 59
Boys Latin 17 6 14 15 – 52
OC – Finnegan 0, Graham 19, Brady 10, Sacco 13, Varollo 11, Rhodes 6
BL – Lawson 12, Pierce 13, A. Clark 2, M. Clark 2, Corely 4, Vinson 15, Sevor 4
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.