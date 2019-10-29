Nick Chiccarine, John Lindsay and Cameron MacDonald each scored once to lead the Ocean City High School boys soccer team to a 3-1 victory over Lacey Township in a South Jersey Group III first-round game Tuesday.
Fisher Hudak had two assists for the Red Raiders (8-7). Kyle Plenn had an assist and three saves.
Mike Cyphers scored for the Lions (8-8-3). Anthony Leporino made four saves.
Ocean City will travel to top-seeded Moorestown in the quarterfinals Friday. The Quakers are the top-ranked team in The Elite 11.
(3) Glassboro 6,
(14) Buena Reg. 1
Gorkem Ozdemir scored three goals for Glassboro (13-4-3). John Wallace, Justin Tongue and Aaron Harrison each scored once. Tongue had two assists. Griffin Rogers made four saves.
Jaden Delvalle scored for the Chiefs (6-14). TJ Cheli made nine saves.
Glassboro hosts sixth-seeded Woodstown in the South Jersey Group I quarterfinals Friday.
(2) Haddon Twp. 8, Cape May Tech 0
Kyler Ford scored twice for Haddon Twp. (18-1-1). Brett Hintz made one save.
Lucas Gehring made six saves for the Hawks (6-13).
Haddon Township will host hosts seventh-seeded Audubon in the S.J. Group I quarterfinals Friday.
(7) Barnegat 1,
(10) Sterling 0
Matthew White scored for the Bengals (11-6-1) in the first half. Justin Gomez had the assist.
Barnegat will play second-seeded Oakcrest in the S.J. Group II quarterfinals Friday.
Oakcrest, ranked ninth in The Press Elite 11, improved to 16-3-1. Haddon Heights fell to 8-10-3.
Oakcrest hosts seventh-seeded Barnegat in the quarterfinals Friday.
(3) Manasquan 5,
(14) Lower Cape May Reg. 0
Tommy Johnson scored twice and had an assist for Manasquan (10-5-4) in their S.J. Group II game. Joe Weinstein made three saves.
Mark Ryan made 10 saves for the Caper Tigers (8-12).
Manasquan hosts the winner of 11th-seeded West Detford and sixth-seeded Haddonfield in the quarterfinals Friday.
(3) Mainland Reg. 4,
(14) Timber Creek 0
Ryan Pellegrino and Devon Ford each scored once and had an assist for the Mustangs (13-5) in a S.J. Group III game.
Nick Bozzi and Joey Cino each scored once.
Austin Padula had an assist. Zach Matik made two saves in the shutout.
Timber Creek fell to 4-10-4.
Toms River South 5,
Absegami 2
Tyler Weiss scored twice for Toms River South (9-5-2). Shane Kluxen had two assists and scored once in a S.J. Group III game. Jalen Folsom made four saves.
Paul Ford and Kingsley Nomah each scored for the Braves (7-9-2). Sonny Giacomo made four saves.
(11) Seneca 1,
(6) Pinelands Reg. 0
Luke Leach scored for the Golden Eagles (9-7-4) in S.J. Group III game. Ethan Auty made 12 saves.
The Wildcats fell to 8-5-1.
Seneca will play third-seeded Mainland in the quarterfinals Friday.
(4) Cherry Hill West 3,
(13) Hammonton 0
Khylei Neal and Christos Malliaros each scored once and had an assist for Cherry Hill West (9-6-4) in a S.J. Group III game. Ian Sachs made four saves.
Jake Fisher had five saves for the Blue Devils (7-9-2).
Cherry Hill West will host fifth-seeded Toms River South in the quarterfinals Friday.
S.J. Group IV first round
(3) Kingsway Reg. 2,
(14) Atlantic Tech 0
Sean Fatiga and Owen Ryan scored for the Dragons (15-3-1). Michael Daly and Bailey Cifone each had the an assist.
Ashton Ruggio made eight saves.
Niko Rzotkiewicz made eight saves for the Red Hawks (11-9-1).
Kingsway, ranked fourth in The Press Elite 11, hosts sixth-seeded Washington Twp. in the quarterfinals Friday.
(7) Shawnee 3
(10) Millville 1
Andrew Kitch scored twice for the Renegades (11-5-1). Aidan Lewis scored once.
Daniel Ferrer made two saves.
Josh Dion scored once for the Thunderbolts (12-6). Nate Goranson made 10 saves.
Shawnee, ranked sixth in The Press Elite 11, plays the winner of second-seeded Egg Harbor twp. and 15th-seeded Lenape in the quarterfinals Friday.
S.J. Non-Public B FIRST round
(5) Rutgers Prep 8,
(12) Holy Spirit 0
Aniket Nedunuri scored three goals for Rutgers Prep (11-9).
Griffin Hooper scored twice. Vaughn Hernandez, Edward Aymes and Jesse Schafer each scored once. Oscar Vargas-Pacheco and Param Shah each made three saves.
The Spartans fell to 6-11.
Rutgers Prep plays the winner of the fourth-seeded Wildwood Catholic and 13th-seeded Immaculata in the quarterfinals Friday.
Other games
Atlantic Christian 6,
Calvary 0
Ben Noble led Atlantic Christian School with three goals and an assist.
Moges Johnson, Dan Roland and Devin Tridente scored once each. Johnson, Tridente and Caleb Vogel had an assist each.
From Monday
No. 3 St. Augustine 4,
Vineland 1
Uchechi Wokocha scored twice for St. Augustine (16-4). Brian Sharkey and Drew Aglialoro each scored once. Ant Libero made four saves. The Hermits are ranked third in The Press of Elite 11.
David Fanuchi scored for the Fighting Clan (8-11-1) on an assist from David Singer. Caleb Todd made four saves. Jeremiah Jimenez and Oscar Ruiz had two and one each, respectively.
