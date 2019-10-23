CHERRY HILL — The Ocean City High School girls soccer team had suffered its only loss this season to Rancocas Valley Regional on Sept. 16.
The Red Raiders responded with 15 straight victories heading into their rematch against the Red Devils in the South Jersey Soccer Coaches Association Tournament semifinals Wednesday night.
Ocean City forced penalty kicks, but it was unable to avenge that early-season defeat.
The second-seeded Rancocas Valley won in penalty kicks to beat the third-seeded Red Raiders 1-1 (4-2 in penalty kicks) at DeCou Fields.
“I like playing big teams,” Ocean City coach Kelly Halliday said. “ I think we will use this moving forward. They are a really good team. Give it to Rancocas Valley. Of course it’s a sad way to end, But we are going to use it to learn.”
The Red Devils, ranked second in The Press Elite 11, improved to 16-1-2. Ocean City, ranked fifth, fell to 18-2.
In the first minute, the Red Devils’ Breacain McClenahan scored from the far post off an assist from Alexis Linton.
Just like that Ocean City trailed 1-0, but the team remained unfazed.
In the 12th minute, Red Raiders sophomore Hope Slimmer scored off an assist from Kasey McDonnell to tie the game.
“I’m proud of them for the way they fought back," Halliday said. "It was definitely not the way we wanted the game to start. I thought we started out a little slow, but I really was proud that we battled back. I was proud of the effort in the second half and overtime but we just couldn’t do it today."
It was 1-1 at halftime.
Not much changed in the second half and the first overtime as both teams played solid defense and had some crucial saves by their goaltenders.
Abbey Fenton made five saves for Ocean City, including a big stop early in the first overtime that kept her team alive.
Samantha Poljevka made saves for Rancocas Valley.
“I think it’s a good learning experience for us,” said Slimmer, 15, of Ocean City. “When we play as a team and connect tick-tack the ball around, I think we do our best, and it’s when we succeed.
“It’s a good experience (the coaches tournament). We just have to work hard and play as a team, (and then) I think we got it (for the playoffs).”
Rancocas Valley will play the winner of fourth-seeded Shawnee and top-seeded Eastern Regional in the finals Saturday.
Ocean City earned the top seed in the South Jersey Group III bracket. The Red Raiders will host 16th-seeded Timber Creek in a game to be played by Monday.
Ocean City;1 0 0 0— 1
Rancocas Valley;1 0 0 0— 1
OC: Slimmer; RV: McClenahan
Goalies— Fenton (OC) 5; Poljevka (RV) 7
Records: Ocean City 18-2; Rancocas Valley 16-1-2
