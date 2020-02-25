Ocean City High School junior field hockey player Tara McNally has verbally committed to Hofstra University in Long Island, New York.
“I’m really excited about it,” McNally said of her decision to join the NCAA Division I program. “I like everything about it, and that’s just where I felt I would be a good fit for.”
The 16-year-old resident of the Marmora section of Upper Township is the youngest of four children and started playing field hockey with her sisters when she was young. Danielle and Lauren McNally are former Ocean City field hockey standouts who graduated in 2010 and 2015, respectively. Danielle went on to play at Indiana University and Lauren at Penn State.
“They’re definitely an inspiration,” McNally said. “Both of my sisters played in college, so I wanted to follow in their footsteps and play in college, too.”
McNally started in club field hockey around the sixth grade. She plays for the WC Eagles based out of Pottstown, Pennsylvania, making the four-hour roundtrip drive once or twice a week from November to June. This past weekend, her team was in Richmond, Virginia, for a national indoor tournament.
The competitiveness of field hockey draws McNally.
“I just love the competition and playing in those close games,” she said.
Ocean City coach Kelsey Burke describes McNally as a playmaker.
“She controlled our midfield this past season,” Burke said. “She’s really the catalyst for our team. I’m very proud of her and happy for her that she’s found a place.”
Courtney Veinotte took over as Hofstra’s head coach in 2019 after two seasons as an assistant. The Pride compete in the Colonial Athletic Association and went 8-10 (2-4 CAA) last year.
McNally visited Hofstra twice before making her decision.
“It’s the size school that I want, and it’s close to home so my parents can come watch more of my games,” she said. “They’re all really, really nice and seem like a cool team, and they’re just really welcoming. I’m excited to play against good colleges and have good college games.”
She plans to study accounting.
“I just like working with numbers,” McNally said. “My parents are both math teachers.”
Wendy and George McNally teach calculus and geometry, respectively, at Ocean City High School.
To prepare for her senior season and college, McNally plans to run track this spring for the Red Raiders.
“I’m just going to work on becoming quicker and more explosive so I can fit in with the college game,” she said.
McNally, who led Ocean City with 24 goals last season and had 11 assists, will sign her national letter of intent next year. Hofstra is offering a combined academic and athletic scholarship to the 2019 first-team Press All-Star.
The Red Raiders won the South Jersey Group III championship during McNally’s sophomore season and lost in the final last fall.
“I’m looking forward to playing with my team again and hopefully getting to the next level in the playoffs and hopefully winning a state championship,” McNally said.
