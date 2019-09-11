Ocean City High School’s field hockey team beat Millville 3-1 in a Cape-Atlantic League American Conference game Wednesday.
Olivia Vanesko scored a goal with an assist from Tara McNally for Ocean City (3-1). Bridget O’Kane and Chloe Prettyman each had an unassisted goal. Nora Bridgeford had five saves.
Alicia Slimmer scored for Millville (2-1), and Kyla Bandachowich provided the assist. Alyssa McIsaac made 13 saves.
Williamstown 2,
Hammonton 0
Brooke Holden and Abby Flanagan each scored for Willliamstown (4-0). Julia Verratti had an assist, and Mariah Juiliano had 18 saves.
Alexis DeRosa had 28 saves for Hammonton (0-3).
St. Joseph 1,
Holy Spirit 0
Makayla Venenizal scored for St. Joseph (2-2). MeganRae Burke had 10 saves.
Holy Spirit fell to 2-1.
Oakcrest 1,
Cedar Creek 0
Katie Haye scored for Oakcrest (3-1), and Katelyn Ancharski provided the assist. Paige Mlynarczyk had four saves.
Gabbie Luko had six saves for Cedar Creek (1-3).
Mainland Reg. 6,
Absegami 3
Casey Murray and Hannah Blake each had a goal and an assist for Mainland (2-1). Brooke Albuquerque, Ashley Smith, Lindsey Cellini and Ariana Dinofa had a goal apiece. Samantha Rothman added an assist. Michaela Brady had 19 saves.
Brooke Felix had two goals for Absegami (0-2). Olivia Pino scored once. Makayla Edwards and Amber Conway each had an assist. Kayla Ospina had 22 saves.
Southern Reg. 7,
Toms River East 0
Erika Barbera had three goals for Southern (2-0-1). Bella English had a goal and two assists. Maitland Demand had two goals. Kelsey Bigum had a goal. Emily Raylman and Kate O’Boyle had an assist apiece.
Lacey Twp. 1,
Jackson Liberty 0
Alexis Warren scored for Lacey (1-1). Kaitlyn Sweeney provided the assist, and Haley Billhardt made seven saves.
Sarah Duke made six saves for Jackson Liberty (1-2).
